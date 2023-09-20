Arbitrum Blockchain Traders Can Now Protect Against Impermanent Loss
GammaSwap developers say it is the first application to allow Arbitrum users to hedge against supplied liquidity by letting them go short on those positions.
Decentralized trading service GammaSwap today launched on the Arbitrum network in a move developers say could benefit liquidity providers on the popular blockchain.
GammaSwap allows decentralized finance (DeFi) users to borrow liquidity provider (LP) tokens from automated market makers (AMMs) and “short” those LP tokens, hedging against supplied collateral or creating low-risk trading strategies. Shorting is a strategy for profiting from falling prices of an asset.
A liquidity provider is a user who locks capital in a DeFi application to earn yield from the platform. AMMs are blockchain-based trading mechanisms that eliminate the need for centralized exchanges.
AMM LPs take on considerable risk in the form of impermanent loss (IL). IL is the equity loss LPs experience when an AMM pool rebalances. As the prices of the tokens in the pool diverge from their starting ratio, the LP position loses value. The higher the volatility, meaning the more the ratio between the prices of the tokens diverges, the more value the LP loses, and the more likely they are to have negative returns.
Since market volatility and LP profits are inversely related under the existing AMM model, AMM LPs are essentially “shorting” volatility, or they profit when volatility is low and lose money when volatility is high.
GammaSwap traders can “go long” volatility by effectively “shorting” LP tokens – allowing them to take the opposite position of an AMM LP and creating the opportunity to turn impermanent loss into impermanent gain.
These features could help encourage more users to become LPs, as they are hedged against falling token prices, and should therefore increase liquidity across Arbitrum.
A GammaSwap representative told CoinDesk that the team plans to deploy on more blockchains, such as BNB Chain and Ethereum, and provide support for Uniswap LPs – which lock billions of dollars worth of tokens across thousands of trading pairs.
