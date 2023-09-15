Ethereum Blockchain Launches 'Holesky' Test Network, on First Anniversary of Historic 'Merge'

The debut of the testing system – designed to be twice as big as the main network so developers can simulate massive scaling, comes a year after Ethereum completed its historic "Merge" shift to a "proof-of-stake" model from the original "proof-of-work" setup that Bitcoin uses.

By Margaux Nijkerk Sep 15, 2023 at 2:02 p.m. UTC