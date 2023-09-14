Ether Staking Landscape Gets Boost as SSV Mainnet Seeks to Dispel Centralization Concerns

The launch comes as staking, the process used to secure the Ethereum blockchain, is run largely by centralized staking providers, which together hold more than 70% of the staked ether (ETH) supply. These include a number of centralized exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, Kraken holding just about 18% of the total staked ETH. Liquid staking providers such as Lido, RocketPool, Stader and Stakewise account for more 36% – with Lido accounting for the lion’s share.