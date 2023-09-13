North Korean Attackers Linked to $54M CoinEx Hack, Blockchain Data Suggests

The hackers siphoned ether (ETH), XRP, tron's TRX, MATIC, solana's SOL, kadena's KDA and dagger's XDAG tokens after exploiting a lax security measure on wallets used by the exchange. CoinEx has since released over 10 “suspicious” addresses on several networks, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Arbitrum, where the tokens were transferred.