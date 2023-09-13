Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Sees Growing Presence of Asia Developers in Blockchain Tech

"When the average crypto Twitter person says, 'Oh, Asia is back,' they’re really referring to hundred-millionaires buying your favorite dog coins or whatever," Buterin said, referring to tokens like SHIB of the Shina Inu blockchain ecosystem, which in turn was a knockoff of Dogecoin's DOGE. "But I feel like, here, there is an Asia degree of deep community and technical involvement that is unlike anything I’ve seen before Covid or before any of the recent bubbles."