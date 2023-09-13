Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Sees Growing Presence of Asia Developers in Blockchain Tech

Bitcoin
$26,491.13+1.11%
Ethereum
$1,624.57+0.98%
Binance Coin
$212.39-0.37%
XRP
$0.49045279+1.59%
Cardano
$0.25122000+0.98%
Dogecoin
$0.06221257+0.98%
Solana
$18.81+1.54%
Tron
$0.08366328+2.55%
Toncoin
$1.92+0.25%
Polkadot
$4.06+1.17%
Polygon
$0.52386494+1.40%
Litecoin
$62.71+0.88%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000737+1.14%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,663.83+1.21%
Bitcoin Cash
$206.70+3.56%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.67-0.26%
Avalanche
$9.45+0.94%
Stellar
$0.12044220-0.23%
Chainlink
$6.16+2.07%
Uniswap
$4.26+0.05%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.01%
Monero
$146.88+2.29%
OKB
$42.39+0.67%
Binance USD
$1.000.00%
Ethereum Classic
$15.25+0.50%
Cosmos
$6.84+4.39%
Hedera
$0.05130324-1.44%
Filecoin
$3.26+1.86%
Quant
$92.39-0.47%
Lido DAO
$1.51+0.15%
Cronos
$0.05090772+0.67%
Internet Computer
$2.91-1.05%
VeChain
$0.01710553+3.97%
Aptos
$5.22-0.34%
Optimism
$1.35-0.05%
NEAR Protocol
$1.11+1.68%
Maker
$1,163.82+0.59%
Arbitrum
$0.80576535+2.04%
Kaspa
$0.04733928-4.12%
Aave
$54.39+1.03%
The Graph
$0.08355389+1.02%
XDC Network
$0.05443356+4.50%
Algorand
$0.09343461+2.16%
USDD
$0.99652713+0.02%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.84%
Stacks
$0.46724854+1.58%
MultiverseX
$24.49+3.14%
EOS
$0.56590000+2.08%
Axie Infinity
$4.72+10.77%
Tezos
$0.65500000+1.39%
The Sandbox
$0.29915294+2.39%
Theta
$0.60809772+2.42%
Bitcoin SV
$31.35+1.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.04+1.50%
Immutable X
$0.49987174+1.16%
Radix
$0.05570550-0.95%
Render Token
$1.53+0.42%
Fantom
$0.19348021+0.87%
GateToken
$3.90+1.01%
Decentraland
$0.28997373+2.57%
NEO
$7.34+0.20%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99682271-0.31%
THORChain
$1.65+2.19%
Kava.io
$0.63050028+1.32%
PAX Gold
$1,898.72+0.21%
IOTA
$0.16804174-0.88%
eCash
$0.00002360+2.62%
Flow
$0.42871083+1.26%
Rocket Pool
$22.24+0.49%
ApeCoin
$1.11-3.55%
KuCoin Token
$4.21-1.69%
Chiliz
$0.05798257+1.69%
Frax Share
$5.36-0.31%
Klaytn
$0.11954260-0.90%
Huobi Token
$2.39-0.80%
Gala
$0.01445153+2.00%
Casper
$0.03339667+1.87%
BitTorrent
$0.00000039-0.27%
Curve DAO Token
$0.41852269-0.27%
Mina
$0.37413436-0.68%
Sui
$0.44495871-0.70%
dYdX
$1.94-0.05%
Luna Classic
$0.00005796-0.37%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.78666711+0.00%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.31%
Nexo
$0.54988744-2.43%
Dash
$25.64-0.36%
GMX
$31.73-0.94%
Woo Network
$0.16107557+1.29%
Flare
$0.01124692-0.02%
Zilliqa
$0.01622703+0.78%
Compound
$39.43+0.26%
Arweave
$4.10+0.13%
Gnosis
$100.84-0.18%
Astar
$0.04904832-7.50%
Basic Attention Token
$0.17203000+2.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.17-0.67%
1inch Network
$0.24596158+3.76%
Conflux
$0.11956814+4.41%
SafePal
$0.59477374-4.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.22954676+1.79%
Illuvium
$40.43+1.20%
tomiNet
$3.10+1.18%
NEM
$0.02532408+3.38%
Qtum
$2.16+2.06%
SingularityNET
$0.18194808+0.47%
Enjin
$0.22411894-0.90%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.66+0.09%
Loopring
$0.177193510.00%
Celo
$0.42673075+0.91%
SEI
$0.11873042-0.24%
Mask Network
$2.57+1.57%
Osmosis
$0.33070730+0.69%
Zcash
$25.32-0.08%
Decred
$13.09+0.76%
Helium
$1.40+0.45%
Oasis Network
$0.03991246+1.47%
Akash Network
$0.91684558+6.13%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.54+4.24%
Convex Finance
$2.39-0.78%
Bone ShibaSwap
$0.82716446-0.95%
Ankr
$0.01874751+2.68%
Holo
$0.00104990-0.65%
Beldex
$0.03274584+2.98%
Stepn
$0.15190588+4.04%
Ravencoin
$0.01495725+1.83%
Wemix
$0.56151208+0.54%
Yearn Finance
$5,358.88-1.64%
Livepeer
$5.99-1.07%
Golem
$0.17106157+1.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00342834-0.81%
Aragon
$4.11-1.63%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.22%
Kusama
$18.31+1.38%
Audius
$0.14674710+0.15%
BLUR
$0.17430406+0.59%
ICON
$0.16530109+3.41%
FLOKI
$0.00001592-0.76%
Waves
$1.55+0.56%
Siacoin
$0.00291710+4.80%
SXP
$0.25756269+1.52%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.39665772+0.09%
IoTeX
$0.01517400-3.36%
Balancer
$3.30+2.13%
EthereumPoW
$1.31-0.08%
Axelar
$0.35398846+1.94%
Worldcoin
$1.06+3.05%
Ribbon Finance
$0.17478608-1.08%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31473570-0.03%
Wax
$0.04035025+7.20%
Band Protocol
$0.98832570-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.20123814-0.05%
Kadena
$0.50416408-3.49%
Merit Circle
$0.26800812+1.77%
Moonbeam
$0.16759751+1.08%
TerraUSD
$0.01222243+0.62%
Sushiswap
$0.61151173-0.28%
Harmony
$0.00943299-0.95%
MAGIC
$0.47088463+0.09%
Skale
$0.02329564-3.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12120000-0.25%
DigiByte
$0.00657391+1.09%
Lisk
$0.72943385+3.66%
UMA Protocol
$1.37+1.47%
API3
$1.05+0.71%
Gains Network
$3.26+1.24%
Horizen
$6.99-1.13%
Kyber Network
$0.53461908+2.22%
Amp
$0.00171017-0.08%
Stargate Finance
$0.45832318+1.07%
Cartesi
$0.12561926-0.86%
Nervos Network
$0.00273277+2.05%
Status
$0.02195891+1.74%
OriginTrail
$0.22417659+3.42%
PlayDapp
$0.14573163+2.35%
Nano
$0.61879154-0.03%
Joe
$0.23958949-2.74%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-0.84%
Numeraire
$12.52+1.12%
Coin98
$0.13249613+0.29%
Liquity
$0.80111943+1.91%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01489113+5.93%
iExec RLC
$1.01-0.23%
Steem
$0.16446827+3.00%
Core
$0.45654820-8.07%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000013+2.78%
Stormx
$0.00649888+27.59%
Bluzelle
$0.16202266+10.19%
Bitgert
$0.00000017+2.34%
Radworks
$1.32-0.67%
Marlin
$0.00803568-0.03%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$9.01+0.98%
Celer Network
$0.01131479-0.43%
Radiant Capital
$0.21137944+4.30%
Stella
$0.07629937-0.67%
SPACE ID
$0.21794177+3.17%
OMG Network
$0.44349550+0.37%
Syscoin
$0.08618370+1.52%
Celsius
$0.14524771-0.43%
Chromia
$0.10517351+2.43%
Powerledger
$0.14088420+5.85%
Synapse
$0.31739469+8.77%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.74714828+0.33%
WINkLink
$0.00006102+0.52%
Dent
$0.00061293-0.43%
Galxe
$1.25-2.95%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00138576+2.41%
Spell Token
$0.00047940+9.54%
Bancor
$0.39472201+1.02%
Civic
$0.07052580+2.91%
Artificial Liquid Intelligence
$0.01569772-1.61%
NKN
$0.08510989-0.12%
Sweat Economy
$0.00707735+5.98%
Gitcoin
$0.90691494-2.18%
Hashflow
$0.31422182+0.12%
Verge
$0.00333041+1.26%
Bifrost
$0.03926293+4.49%
Sun Token
$0.00544595+1.66%
Secret
$0.24783122+0.68%
COTI
$0.04117156-1.64%
MOBOX
$0.23501016-0.06%
Request
$0.06310229-0.10%
Origin Protocol
$0.09446677+9.29%
MetisDAO
$10.87+0.94%
Storj
$0.32626540-2.11%
Keep Network
$0.08434380+9.43%
Ren
$0.04592188+2.80%
ARPA
$0.04500971+1.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.55361114-4.27%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.58845607-8.66%
WazirX
$0.09294128-0.93%
Badger DAO
$2.13+6.50%
Covalent
$0.06904052+8.82%
Orchid
$0.07037258+15.01%
Gods Unchained
$0.16945531-3.32%
Verasity
$0.00399226-0.43%
XYO Network
$0.00291516-0.53%
Aergo
$0.09201337+2.74%
Boba Network
$0.11641252-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.77746245+5.61%
Raydium
$0.16863482+0.90%
Zebec Protocol
$0.01130388-0.99%
SuperRare
$0.06117590+2.57%
Acala Token
$0.04706905-0.03%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19898720-0.16%
Voyager Token
$0.12493353-3.25%
Maple
$4.62+0.55%
Alien Worlds
$0.00988993+0.44%
TrueFi
$0.03358920+3.39%
Index Chain
$0.04526378-1.33%
GAS
$2.37+1.65%
LCX
$0.04173282+10.89%
Rally
$0.00640363-0.85%
CEEK VR
$0.03770625+1.51%
Moonriver
$3.90+1.17%
Reef
$0.00134112+2.31%
MOON
$0.28307655+3.36%
Litentry
$0.64690159-0.04%
LooksRare
$0.05356657-0.04%
RACA
$0.00008481-0.40%
Ethernity
$1.46+0.13%
Saitama
$0.00062088+0.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11852055+3.45%
Measurable Data Token
$0.04364954-0.85%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.65-1.35%
Velas
$0.00998385+42.34%
Polkastarter
$0.24904769-1.46%
MXC
$0.01004124-1.27%
DIA
$0.21970299+0.65%
Travala.com
$0.44024422+1.77%
CLV
$0.03101137+1.70%
Keep3rV1
$43.53+2.90%
Alchemix
$10.78+0.44%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.17953752+1.43%
BENQI
$0.00508197-0.59%
Star Atlas
$0.00143099-1.51%
BarnBridge
$2.15-1.11%
Virtua
$0.01840156+1.54%
Onyxcoin
$0.00075640-1.38%
Alpaca Finance
$0.12940602-0.14%
Enzyme
$13.13-0.45%
Aurora
$0.05343963-0.04%
district0x
$0.02310082-0.43%
0x
$0.17945201+2.41%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-2.04%
Santos FC Fan Token
$2.88-0.14%
Harvest Finance
$21.38-0.24%
StaFi
$0.23708953-0.45%
Decentral Games
$0.01793923+1.86%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000058+2.08%
Serum
$0.03284284+0.77%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00297022-0.21%
Tamadoge
$0.01074387-1.32%
Rarible
$0.89971161+3.41%
Bonk
$0.00000021-0.46%
Augur
$1.09-2.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.00931242+0.63%
Tokemak
$0.40558289+0.05%
Quantstamp
$0.01001071+2.37%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01321219+0.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.03993589-1.61%
FTX Token
$1.05-0.44%
Braintrust
$0.32019334+0.90%
Pepe
$0.00000068+0.65%
BitDAO
$0.40638901-0.10%
Threshold
$0.01762883+4.58%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.08737395+0.96%
Human
$0.04583439-0.03%
Pitbull
$0.00000000+2.09%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.01+0.21%
Hamster
$0.00000000+1.79%
PayPal USD
$1.01-0.02%
Highstreet
$1.38+7.00%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.000.00%
Dai
$1.00-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Sees Growing Presence of Asia Developers in Blockchain Tech

Asia's role in the global crypto scene is no longer just "hundred-millionaires buying your favorite dog coin," Ethereum's co-founder told a crypto-industry conference in Austin, Texas.

By Bradley Keoun
AccessTimeIconSep 13, 2023 at 4:40 p.m. UTC
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin (right) speaks with David Hoffman of Bankless at the Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas, in September 2023. (Bradley Keoun)

Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin (right) speaks with David Hoffman of Bankless at the Permissionless conference in Austin, Texas, in September 2023. (Bradley Keoun)

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of the Ethereum blockchain, said he's observed a growing influence on crypto technology from teams in Asia – a marked departure from the past, where most development was taking place in the West.

"Five years ago, it felt like East Asia had great exchanges and great mining but, you know, very little contribution to the dev and research side," Buterin on Wednesday told attendees of the Permissionless crypto conference in Austin, Texas. "And I feel like that has really massively flipped."

Buterin was speaking remotely, beamed in via projection screens from a location in Asia, he said.

He commented about Asia while discussing advancements in a new type of "smart account" crypto wallets via an innovation made earlier this year known as "account abstraction," or ERC-4337. The upgrade is intended to make crypto wallets more user-friendly, including features to make account recovery possible when users lose their keys.

"I’ve been traveling through East Asia over the past month and there’s been at least four groups that I’ve talked to, maybe even five groups, that are building some kind of account abstraction wallets," Buterin said.

That probably would not have been the case in prior eras of the 14-year history of blockchain.

"When the average crypto Twitter person says, 'Oh, Asia is back,' they’re really referring to hundred-millionaires buying your favorite dog coins or whatever," Buterin said, referring to tokens like SHIB of the Shina Inu blockchain ecosystem, which in turn was a knockoff of Dogecoin's DOGE. "But I feel like, here, there is an Asia degree of deep community and technical involvement that is unlike anything I’ve seen before Covid or before any of the recent bubbles."

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Bradley Keoun
Bradley Keoun

Bradley Keoun is the managing editor of CoinDesk's Tech & Protocols team. He owns less than $1,000 each of several cryptocurrencies.

Follow @Liqquidity on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.