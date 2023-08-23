Bitcoin
Technology

Shopify Customers Can Now Pay In USDC Via Solana Pay

The payment protocol, built on the Solana blockchain, has been integrated into Shopify.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconAug 23, 2023 at 8:23 p.m. UTC
Updated Aug 23, 2023 at 8:43 p.m. UTC
Shopify customers can now pay in USDC via an integration with Solana Pay, the payment protocol on the Solana blockchain. (Shopify)

Solana Pay, the payment protocol built on the Solana blockchain, is now plugged into e-commerce giant Shopify, allowing users to pay in USD Coin (USDC), the companies announced Wednesday.

With the integration, users will be able to connect Solana-centric crypto wallets, like Phantom or Slope, and settle payments on-chain with merchants using USDC.

While USDC, one of the most popular dollar-linked stablecoins, is the first payment option to be enabled via the integration, other crypto assets will follow in the future, a representative of the Solana Foundation told CoinDesk.

"When thinking about this integration, we chose a stablecoin because merchants and consumers "think in dollars,”  Josh Fried, head of commerce business development at the Solana Foundation told CoinDesk. ”It creates a much simpler entry point when pricing is in a currency consumers and merchants naturally understand.”

When paying with USDC, transactions will be settled almost instantly as opposed to most credit card payments which can take several days to clear, Fried said.

Solana Pay went live in early 2022 to help merchants accept crypto payments, with Checkout.com, Circle and Citcon supporting the protocol.

UPDATE (Aug. 23, 20:43 UTC): Adds comments from Josh Fried, head of commerce business development at the Solana Foundation.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Helene Braun
Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

