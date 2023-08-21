Social Platform Friend.tech Gains 100K Users in Days Even in Depths of a Bear Market

A slew of personalities outside of crypto circles on X joined Friend.tech. Richard “FaZe Banks” Bengtson II, co-founder of the influential esports community FaZe Clan, joined the platform late Sunday and saw his share prices quickly become among the most expensive. Shares of NBA player Grayson Allen also surged in the hours after joining. The shares grant the holders privileges, such as the ability to send private messages to the sellers.