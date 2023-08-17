The Protocol: Blockchains Keep Launching, From Sei to Shibarium

DOG HOUSE – The Shiba Inu blockchain community, centered around the doggy-themed meme coin SHIB, which in turn was a play on Dogecoin’s DOGE, went live with its new layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, built atop Ethereum. The goal is to reduce transaction fees for users involved in Shiba Inu ecosystem, but there is also a mechanism to boost the price of the SHIB token. The new blockchain will use BONE tokens as the primary gas token – used to pay fees; and some 70% of base fees will be converted into SHIB tokens and then burned, effectively reducing the supply. But the blockchain’s first day was a bit of a dog’s breakfast, with the SHIB token tumbling 9% as users widely reported troubles bridging assets over to the new blockchain, with transactions on the network stalled for at least five hours. Users were also muzzled from sending messages on a community forum on Discord shortly after the initial reports started coming in.