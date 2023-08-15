De.Fi's Antivirus Tool Releases on zkSync Era Mainnet

Bitcoin
$29,355.11+0.15%
Ethereum
$1,841.00-0.11%
Binance Coin
$238.84-0.67%
XRP
$0.62976229-0.84%
Dogecoin
$0.07438922-0.96%
Cardano
$0.28905987-0.08%
Solana
$24.81+1.92%
Tron
$0.07704868-0.49%
Polygon
$0.67785242-1.08%
Polkadot
$4.98-0.42%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001028-2.27%
Litecoin
$81.78-0.05%
Toncoin
$1.48+2.69%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,485.08-0.24%
Uniswap
$6.24+0.94%
Bitcoin Cash
$233.73+2.75%
Avalanche
$12.33+0.01%
Chainlink
$7.31-2.53%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99+1.16%
Stellar
$0.13448800-1.52%
Binance USD
$1.01-0.65%
Monero
$157.74-1.06%
OKB
$46.40-0.89%
TrueUSD
$0.99964889-0.31%
Cosmos
$8.48-0.13%
Ethereum Classic
$17.29-1.04%
Hedera
$0.07323352+11.08%
Internet Computer
$4.08-0.54%
Filecoin
$4.04-1.74%
Lido DAO
$1.82-0.56%
Aptos
$6.99-1.49%
Cronos
$0.05650397-0.98%
Quant
$101.61-0.96%
Arbitrum
$1.15-0.13%
VeChain
$0.01850262-0.32%
NEAR Protocol
$1.33-0.58%
Maker
$1,230.15-2.52%
Optimism
$1.52-2.86%
The Graph
$0.10787775-0.87%
Aave
$65.16-1.31%
Algorand
$0.11328615-2.76%
XDC Network
$0.06008897-3.23%
Stacks
$0.58169760-0.96%
The Sandbox
$0.39089954-1.65%
Synthetix
$2.47-1.36%
EOS
$0.71111253-0.81%
MultiverseX
$30.67-1.83%
Kaspa
$0.03926127-7.65%
Immutable X
$0.70232110+0.08%
Theta
$0.76409025+0.92%
Axie Infinity
$5.79-2.40%
ApeCoin
$2.04-3.81%
Tezos
$0.78200000-2.01%
USDD
$0.99612890-0.21%
Bitcoin SV
$35.71+0.37%
Fantom
$0.24136287-0.57%
Decentraland
$0.36162130-0.68%
Render Token
$1.72-1.48%
Radix
$0.06092615+10.92%
Injective Protocol
$7.41-4.03%
NEO
$8.42-1.95%
Gala
$0.02293572-1.53%
Kava.io
$0.83001802-1.37%
Flow
$0.54639592-2.49%
eCash
$0.00002905-0.98%
GateToken
$4.07-0.60%
Rocket Pool
$27.24+0.20%
KuCoin Token
$5.51-0.78%
Chiliz
$0.07503823-1.88%
Frax Share
$6.95+2.29%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99975456-0.24%
Klaytn
$0.15707505-1.73%
Curve DAO Token
$0.58087134-0.76%
PAX Gold
$1,920.96-0.54%
IOTA
$0.16896673-1.43%
THORChain
$1.55+11.01%
Mina
$0.47822700-1.44%
Luna Classic
$0.00007813-1.31%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.92%
Casper
$0.03817245-2.75%
Sui
$0.58862064-2.10%
GMX
$47.23-0.78%
Huobi Token
$2.57-0.72%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.95414948+2.02%
Conflux
$0.18629237+0.10%
dYdX
$2.18-2.84%
Compound
$54.59-1.19%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.21%
Dash
$31.54-1.97%
Nexo
$0.63463782-1.96%
Arweave
$5.40+0.46%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.49+0.92%
Zilliqa
$0.02008023-2.43%
Woo Network
$0.19252489+0.16%
PancakeSwap
$1.49-0.81%
Flare
$0.01475389-0.69%
1inch Network
$0.30602900-2.31%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20765000-0.35%
Illuvium
$51.45-3.69%
Enjin
$0.28769302-3.29%
Mask Network
$3.46-1.36%
Gnosis
$109.68-1.39%
Osmosis
$0.46019920-0.75%
Loopring
$0.21984194-1.46%
SingularityNET
$0.21752025-0.31%
Qtum
$2.51-3.25%
NEM
$0.02925145-1.64%
Astar
$0.05796952-3.25%
Helium
$1.81+0.31%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.76-1.08%
Convex Finance
$3.17-0.43%
Celo
$0.49345478-2.43%
FLOKI
$0.00002475+3.79%
Zcash
$29.29-1.18%
Oasis Network
$0.04777545-1.38%
BLUR
$0.28011097-0.72%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.90-2.36%
Holo
$0.00127302-2.49%
Fetch.ai
$0.21551615-4.12%
Stepn
$0.20365350-1.27%
Decred
$14.45-2.48%
Worldcoin
$1.74-4.31%
Kusama
$24.04-0.05%
Ravencoin
$0.01796817-1.60%
Audius
$0.18941493-2.31%
Beldex
$0.03715120+0.06%
Golem
$0.20706077-1.32%
Yearn Finance
$6,140.38-2.26%
ICON
$0.20845626-2.28%
Livepeer
$7.01-7.25%
Ankr
$0.02405952-1.38%
Wemix
$0.61371730-0.63%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.54900144-2.90%
JasmyCoin
$0.00393737-2.49%
Waves
$1.89-2.27%
SXP
$0.32672898-1.56%
EthereumPoW
$1.73+0.08%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.09%
Balancer
$4.20-2.34%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23165418+0.65%
Siacoin
$0.00341386-1.68%
SafePal
$0.46334952-1.00%
IoTeX
$0.01813869-0.93%
Aragon
$4.23-5.66%
Wax
$0.04888868-1.87%
Moonbeam
$0.22803198-1.75%
Biconomy
$0.25839805-4.28%
Merit Circle
$0.34836906+9.60%
Band Protocol
$1.16-2.56%
Sushiswap
$0.78674763-0.11%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34157637-3.04%
TerraUSD
$0.01514242+1.47%
Gains Network
$4.75-2.77%
Axelar
$0.38749215+0.17%
Harmony
$0.01137115-1.21%
Amp
$0.00238932-1.71%
Core
$0.86125598+0.70%
DigiByte
$0.00783780-1.95%
Stargate Finance
$0.62937531-2.33%
Skale
$0.02727858-2.90%
Kadena
$0.52076926-2.69%
Kyber Network
$0.68271216-0.80%
Polymath Network
$0.13490000-1.03%
Lisk
$0.83482322-1.51%
UMA Protocol
$1.62-2.43%
Horizen
$8.41-3.96%
Cartesi
$0.15453758-1.43%
PlayDapp
$0.19553025+1.25%
Synapse
$0.55884524-2.26%
Nervos Network
$0.00314744-6.37%
Joe
$0.29830389-3.37%
API3
$1.16-7.01%
iExec RLC
$1.25-3.19%
Liquity
$0.97415662-1.74%
Coin98
$0.15817252-3.72%
Nano
$0.65268518-0.33%
Radiant Capital
$0.29045789-1.02%
OriginTrail
$0.22586991-4.21%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01719992-2.80%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.54+6.52%
Bitgert
$0.00000021-2.74%
Numeraire
$13.13-2.15%
Steem
$0.18541441-2.40%
Radicle
$1.62-1.19%
Celer Network
$0.01422586-2.51%
OMG Network
$0.56002444-3.99%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-1.25%
Secret
$0.35833348+8.20%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.96909923+0.53%
Syscoin
$0.10445458-2.17%
Stormx
$0.00675630+0.14%
Marlin
$0.00918212+3.49%
SPACE ID
$0.25770894-1.58%
Dent
$0.00077044-2.53%
Gitcoin
$1.14-0.29%
Civic
$0.08623492-1.59%
Powerledger
$0.16075818-2.70%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165152-1.32%
Bancor
$0.46770934-6.20%
Celsius
$0.16129930+1.26%
Hashflow
$0.38066721-4.16%
Verge
$0.00403525-6.08%
Chromia
$0.11467108-4.46%
NKN
$0.10069195-5.55%
WINkLink
$0.00006740-0.96%
MetisDAO
$14.65-3.81%
Keep Network
$0.11449541+1.17%
Yield Guild Games
$0.32700132-4.70%
Bifrost
$0.04339811-0.50%
Request
$0.07818105-1.22%
COTI
$0.04790102-4.17%
MOBOX
$0.28142634-2.56%
Ren
$0.05651965-2.58%
Spell Token
$0.00047196-4.49%
Sweat Economy
$0.00695661+1.23%
Sun Token
$0.00565973+3.00%
Galxe
$1.16-4.97%
WazirX
$0.11551626-2.77%
ARPA
$0.05274763-3.55%
MOON
$0.47886264-0.31%
Badger DAO
$2.47+10.84%
XYO Network
$0.00349939-0.48%
Adventure Gold
$0.62339166-2.19%
Raydium
$0.21516435+1.24%
Aavegotchi
$0.91261466-4.10%
Alien Worlds
$0.01264494-6.43%
Voyager Token
$0.15617380-1.93%
Origin Protocol
$0.09110373-4.65%
Boba Network
$0.13305764-1.32%
Verasity
$0.00439934+0.69%
SuperRare
$0.07301620+0.38%
Maple
$5.27-0.90%
Storj
$0.28833708-2.06%
Index Chain
$0.05369174-2.72%
TrueFi
$0.03797002-4.38%
CEEK VR
$0.04856720+1.82%
Rally
$0.00803100+14.32%
Moonriver
$5.32+1.74%
Orchid
$0.06648299-8.38%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52649080-2.86%
RACA
$0.00011082-0.48%
GAS
$2.63-1.43%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16713606+10.68%
LCX
$0.04644993-2.39%
Reef
$0.00156211-3.81%
Bluzelle
$0.08108510-24.53%
Polkastarter
$0.31231633-1.56%
Saitama
$0.00069362-0.43%
Ethernity
$1.61+0.59%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.48+7.21%
Travala.com
$0.57379664-1.15%
LooksRare
$0.05246180-5.07%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24839332-2.50%
DIA
$0.25584960-2.59%
BarnBridge
$3.01-0.93%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92-1.79%
Virtua
$0.02561943-1.92%
Keep3rV1
$55.11+1.08%
Enzyme
$18.11-0.55%
Alchemix
$13.14-1.73%
Onyxcoin
$0.00098860-0.38%
Velas
$0.00929825-1.53%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15071103-2.06%
CLV
$0.03788799-2.61%
Star Atlas
$0.00164336+1.81%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-1.14%
MXC
$0.00888493+1.38%
Decentral Games
$0.02905250-5.62%
0x
$0.22232049-2.29%
Serum
$0.05254018-27.62%
district0x
$0.02418948-9.92%
Harvest Finance
$24.91-0.57%
StaFi
$0.29529845-1.66%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.21-3.05%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368493-0.77%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000079-8.27%
Bonk
$0.00000033+0.61%
Rarible
$1.01-1.08%
Augur
$1.41-0.23%
Tokemak
$0.60343690+1.77%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01175217-3.97%
Tamadoge
$0.00773641-7.03%
Quantstamp
$0.01034508-2.64%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01581544-12.69%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04745229-1.28%
FTX Token
$1.13-3.21%
Braintrust
$0.28255926-2.22%
Pepe
$0.00000136-3.62%
BitDAO
$0.46221905-0.02%
Threshold
$0.02320373-1.98%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10489549-1.67%
Human
$0.03942111-1.99%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-4.24%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.16+0.29%
Hamster
$0.00000000-0.49%
Tether
$0.99835376-0.27%
USD Coin
$1.01-0.49%
Dai
$1.00-0.41%
Technology

De.Fi's Antivirus Tool Releases on zkSync Era Mainnet

The antivirus tool protects users against common malicious crypto exploits, such as phishing, smart contract vulnerabilities, blind signing, and more.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. UTC
De.Fi released its antivirus tool on zkSync Era mainnet.(Getty Images)

De.Fi released its antivirus tool on zkSync Era mainnet.(Getty Images)

Crypto asset management product De.Fi released its antivirus tool on the zkSync Era blockchain, a company representative told CoinDesk.

The antivirus tool protects users against common malicious crypto exploits, such as phishing, smart contract vulnerabilities, blind signing, and more. Crypto traders lost over $300 million due to hacks and exploits in the past month alone, with security issues remaining one of the biggest inherent risks in the crypto industry.

Users can access the security tools by simply connecting their wallets or scanning smart contract addresses onto the De.Fi platform.

De.Fi representatives say zkSync Era users can revoke potential risks in real time from any zkSync-built token, NFT, or trading vault. The service claims to continuously scan and monitor over 30,000 smart contracts deployed on the zkSync Era blockchain for new threats and vulnerabilities in real time.

“Permissionless protocols enable freedom by allowing anyone to participate in the Ethereum ecosystem,” said Marco Cora, senior vice president of business and operations at zkSync builder Matter Labs. “They also come with a critical responsibility for its users and builders to practice due diligence which is paramount for avoiding scams on permissionless networks like Ethereum and zkSync Era.”

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

