Immutable, Web3 Gaming Platform, Launches zkEVM Testnet in Bid to Diversify Infrastructure

Bitcoin
$29,408.50+0.43%
Ethereum
$1,843.42+0.27%
Binance Coin
$240.37-0.10%
XRP
$0.63970810+0.96%
Dogecoin
$0.07533148-0.26%
Solana
$25.13+3.43%
Cardano
$0.29057000+0.53%
Tron
$0.07746493+0.18%
Polygon
$0.68588872+0.51%
Polkadot
$5.01+0.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00001032-0.24%
Litecoin
$82.08+0.26%
Toncoin
$1.43+1.20%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,515.35+0.24%
Uniswap
$6.27+2.66%
Bitcoin Cash
$230.24+1.00%
Avalanche
$12.38+0.57%
Chainlink
$7.43+0.87%
Stellar
$0.13576700-1.66%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.99-0.30%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.34%
Monero
$158.32-0.45%
OKB
$47.13+0.64%
TrueUSD
$1.00-0.02%
Cosmos
$8.52+1.40%
Ethereum Classic
$17.48-0.13%
Hedera
$0.06605694+14.98%
Filecoin
$4.09-1.15%
Internet Computer
$4.08+0.67%
Lido DAO
$1.84+1.01%
Aptos
$7.10-0.44%
Quant
$102.39+0.07%
Cronos
$0.05679549-0.32%
Arbitrum
$1.15-0.62%
VeChain
$0.01890084+3.11%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-0.37%
Maker
$1,247.49-0.08%
Optimism
$1.55+0.00%
The Graph
$0.10984891+2.61%
Aave
$65.44-0.72%
Algorand
$0.11563454-1.47%
XDC Network
$0.06181725-4.71%
Stacks
$0.58989016+0.24%
Kaspa
$0.04083844-4.54%
The Sandbox
$0.39520294-0.15%
Synthetix
$2.51-0.62%
MultiverseX
$31.20+0.25%
EOS
$0.71740040-0.22%
Immutable X
$0.70487507+1.34%
ApeCoin
$2.09+4.16%
Axie Infinity
$5.87-1.46%
Theta
$0.75333266+0.63%
Tezos
$0.79900000+0.88%
USDD
$0.99553070-0.29%
Bitcoin SV
$35.87-1.38%
Fantom
$0.24476084+1.43%
Decentraland
$0.36616169-0.64%
Injective Protocol
$7.67-1.12%
Render Token
$1.74+4.24%
NEO
$8.58+0.22%
Gala
$0.02331620+0.02%
Kava.io
$0.84234849+0.68%
Flow
$0.55566869-2.02%
Radix
$0.05608603+1.55%
eCash
$0.00002938-0.29%
GateToken
$4.09-0.44%
Rocket Pool
$27.89+3.82%
KuCoin Token
$5.54-0.19%
Chiliz
$0.07598204-1.46%
Klaytn
$0.16023579+0.88%
Curve DAO Token
$0.58364894-0.32%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.33%
Frax Share
$6.82+3.27%
PAX Gold
$1,927.06+0.02%
IOTA
$0.17102443+0.10%
Luna Classic
$0.00007999+1.91%
Mina
$0.48660175+3.54%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.00%
Casper
$0.03893837+1.33%
THORChain
$1.45+3.36%
Sui
$0.60029304-1.14%
GMX
$47.93+2.13%
Huobi Token
$2.58-2.07%
Conflux
$0.19377644+7.34%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.95019886+3.92%
Compound
$56.25+2.02%
dYdX
$2.20-1.45%
Dash
$32.14-1.02%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.19%
Nexo
$0.64179207+0.31%
Arweave
$5.46+3.26%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.51-2.58%
Zilliqa
$0.02041191+0.52%
Woo Network
$0.19310491+4.56%
PancakeSwap
$1.51+1.34%
1inch Network
$0.31296321+0.51%
Flare
$0.01498990-0.38%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21302890+0.91%
Illuvium
$53.45+2.59%
Enjin
$0.29180242-1.35%
Mask Network
$3.52+0.38%
Gnosis
$109.97-1.81%
Osmosis
$0.46123197+0.17%
Loopring
$0.22408171+0.02%
Astar
$0.06134258+2.60%
SingularityNET
$0.22156365+1.32%
Qtum
$2.58-1.14%
NEM
$0.02989892+0.03%
Helium
$1.81-2.31%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.84-0.99%
Celo
$0.50661612-0.75%
Convex Finance
$3.19+0.57%
Zcash
$29.64-0.87%
Oasis Network
$0.04834924+1.08%
FLOKI
$0.00002413+4.06%
BLUR
$0.28260901-2.38%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.15+0.96%
Fetch.ai
$0.22399277+0.68%
Holo
$0.00129820+0.76%
Decred
$14.86-0.08%
Stepn
$0.20696548-0.25%
Worldcoin
$1.78-0.82%
Livepeer
$7.63+7.55%
Ravencoin
$0.01830547+0.48%
Audius
$0.19410503+0.42%
Kusama
$23.80-0.18%
Beldex
$0.03750333+2.13%
Golem
$0.20890983-0.17%
ICON
$0.21447308+0.56%
Yearn Finance
$6,264.53+0.41%
Ankr
$0.02446751+0.10%
JasmyCoin
$0.00409512+1.69%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56455674-0.74%
SXP
$0.33471933+0.05%
Wemix
$0.61207050-0.65%
Waves
$1.91-0.98%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-1.03%
EthereumPoW
$1.71-0.22%
Balancer
$4.32+0.85%
Siacoin
$0.00347744-0.72%
Ribbon Finance
$0.23085944+0.91%
Aragon
$4.40-0.76%
IoTeX
$0.01854025+2.14%
SafePal
$0.47148983+4.41%
Biconomy
$0.26762122-0.31%
Wax
$0.04995615+0.52%
Moonbeam
$0.23165232-1.14%
Merit Circle
$0.35654064+3.85%
Band Protocol
$1.20+0.51%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35309746+2.79%
TerraUSD
$0.01564723+4.39%
Sushiswap
$0.78486364+5.57%
Gains Network
$4.82-0.40%
Harmony
$0.01151859+0.06%
Axelar
$0.38802296-0.48%
Amp
$0.00243077-1.71%
Stargate Finance
$0.65180636-1.42%
DigiByte
$0.00800694+0.95%
Core
$0.85271561-1.93%
Skale
$0.02783689-0.94%
Kadena
$0.53475623-0.13%
Kyber Network
$0.68054941-2.36%
Horizen
$8.81+0.85%
Lisk
$0.84926309-1.00%
Polymath Network
$0.13381807-0.58%
UMA Protocol
$1.63-0.85%
Cartesi
$0.15934429+3.08%
Nervos Network
$0.00337196+2.19%
Synapse
$0.57159052-1.37%
PlayDapp
$0.19114761+4.97%
API3
$1.23+2.95%
Joe
$0.30498814-2.03%
iExec RLC
$1.30+0.05%
Coin98
$0.16766339-0.51%
Liquity
$0.99151418-1.29%
OriginTrail
$0.23554900-2.14%
Radiant Capital
$0.29625956+2.22%
Nano
$0.65666683-1.40%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01760720+0.95%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.61+10.02%
Bitgert
$0.00000022-2.23%
Numeraire
$13.59+3.02%
Steem
$0.18900043+0.71%
Celer Network
$0.01459235+0.85%
Radicle
$1.65-0.03%
OMG Network
$0.57592576-1.26%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000014-2.12%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.99093367+4.09%
Syscoin
$0.10685519+1.21%
Dent
$0.00079257-0.59%
Stormx
$0.00682934-0.43%
SPACE ID
$0.26172205+0.72%
Marlin
$0.00898868+2.81%
Bancor
$0.49017919-2.01%
Powerledger
$0.16579457+2.24%
Civic
$0.08855980+1.17%
Verge
$0.00429423+0.73%
Secret
$0.33342537+2.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00168091+0.83%
Celsius
$0.16499109+4.27%
Gitcoin
$1.15-2.11%
Hashflow
$0.39609450-0.16%
NKN
$0.10487755-2.22%
Chromia
$0.11889559-0.93%
MetisDAO
$15.10-2.18%
WINkLink
$0.00006816+0.91%
Keep Network
$0.11158903+0.38%
Yield Guild Games
$0.33060045+1.52%
Request
$0.07893855+0.93%
Bifrost
$0.04331296-1.64%
COTI
$0.04940562-2.15%
MOBOX
$0.28689694-0.46%
Ren
$0.05855287+0.10%
Spell Token
$0.00048670-1.60%
Galxe
$1.23+1.08%
Sweat Economy
$0.00717765+5.11%
WazirX
$0.11866132+0.88%
ARPA
$0.05478003+0.87%
Badger DAO
$2.69+23.47%
Sun Token
$0.00549436-0.48%
MOON
$0.48815409+2.17%
Adventure Gold
$0.64912275+0.17%
Alien Worlds
$0.01335445+1.69%
XYO Network
$0.00349199-2.47%
Aavegotchi
$0.94291046+0.87%
Raydium
$0.21565442+1.61%
Origin Protocol
$0.09578987+0.69%
Voyager Token
$0.15841462+0.89%
Boba Network
$0.13324910+0.42%
Verasity
$0.00438961-1.32%
SuperRare
$0.07269722+1.17%
Maple
$5.42+0.79%
Orchid
$0.07207991-0.32%
TrueFi
$0.03990330+0.67%
Storj
$0.29408739+0.29%
Index Chain
$0.05536831+0.97%
CEEK VR
$0.04888224-1.20%
Moonriver
$5.23-1.57%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53457876+3.83%
Bluzelle
$0.09400824-5.33%
RACA
$0.00011087-1.88%
Reef
$0.00162622-1.37%
GAS
$2.64-1.54%
LCX
$0.04573297-3.09%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16101049+7.21%
Rally
$0.00687119-2.85%
Polkastarter
$0.32663686+6.08%
Saitama
$0.00069722-0.63%
Travala.com
$0.58524726-1.03%
Ethernity
$1.58-0.65%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$4.26-2.20%
LooksRare
$0.05342949-1.15%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25227431-1.46%
DIA
$0.25599465-1.47%
BarnBridge
$3.04-0.28%
Virtua
$0.02608337+0.17%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92-2.78%
Keep3rV1
$56.02+4.08%
Serum
$0.07232086-1.69%
Enzyme
$17.90-2.17%
Alchemix
$13.42-1.10%
Onyxcoin
$0.00099049-0.47%
Velas
$0.00949942-2.65%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15351314-0.90%
CLV
$0.03898520+0.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+1.18%
Decentral Games
$0.02989658-3.52%
0x
$0.22725211+2.39%
MXC
$0.00865005+0.16%
Star Atlas
$0.00157275+0.56%
district0x
$0.02527632-0.54%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.30-1.15%
Harvest Finance
$25.12+0.31%
StaFi
$0.29382722+1.52%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000082-7.61%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00370622+0.29%
Bonk
$0.00000033-4.07%
Rarible
$1.02-1.04%
Augur
$1.42-2.57%
Tokemak
$0.60065939-3.12%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01206597-0.93%
Tamadoge
$0.00804244-2.62%
Quantstamp
$0.01066332-1.83%
Mirror Protocol
$0.01689110-1.93%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04785276-0.24%
FTX Token
$1.17-0.36%
Braintrust
$0.28691774+0.78%
Pepe
$0.00000141+1.78%
BitDAO
$0.45462800-7.41%
Threshold
$0.02373108-0.00%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10721104+1.60%
Human
$0.03997938+3.69%
Pitbull
$0.00000000-1.39%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.14-0.59%
Hamster
$0.00000000-1.83%
Tether
$0.99968593-0.19%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.16%
Dai
$1.01-0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Immutable, Web3 Gaming Platform, Launches zkEVM Testnet in Bid to Diversify Infrastructure

The ZK rollup is built on Polygon Supernets, a program designed to make it easier for developers to spin up new application-specific blockchains.

By Margaux Nijkerk
AccessTimeIconAug 14, 2023 at 11:00 p.m. UTC
Number Tunnel series. Artistic abstraction composed of CPU chip, colorful numbers and fractal elements in perspective on the subject of computers, mathematics, science and education

(Getty Images)

Immutable, a web3 gaming platform, announced today that it is commencing public testing of a new layer-2 blockchain, Immutable zkEVM, in a bid to reduce dependence on a single network infrastructure.

The zkEVM is a zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup, a scaling feature aimed at reducing gas fees and increasing transactions, that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This means that developers who are looking to build web3 games can migrate their existing smart contracts from Ethereum to Immutable’s zkEVM testnet without any hiccups.

Immutable’s zkEVM is built with Polygon’s Supernets, a program designed to make it easier for developers to spin up new application-specific blockchains.

This will go live in addition to Immutable X, a so-called validium built with StarkNet, which according to the website L2Beat ranks as the seventh-largest layer-2 project.

“Our goal is to provide game developers with optionality and flexibility in order to decrease the risk of committing to one infrastructure partner,” said a spokesperson with Immutable in an email to CoinDesk.

Read more: Immutable and Polygon Labs Team Up to Expand the Web3 Gaming Ecosystem

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Margaux Nijkerk
Margaux Nijkerk

Margaux Nijkerk reports on the Ethereum protocol and L2s. A graduate of Johns Hopkins and Emory universities, she has a masters in International Affairs & Economics. She holds a small amount of ETH and other altcoins.

Follow @cryptauxmargaux on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.