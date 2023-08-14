Immutable, Web3 Gaming Platform, Launches zkEVM Testnet in Bid to Diversify Infrastructure
The ZK rollup is built on Polygon Supernets, a program designed to make it easier for developers to spin up new application-specific blockchains.
Immutable, a web3 gaming platform, announced today that it is commencing public testing of a new layer-2 blockchain, Immutable zkEVM, in a bid to reduce dependence on a single network infrastructure.
The zkEVM is a zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup, a scaling feature aimed at reducing gas fees and increasing transactions, that is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine. This means that developers who are looking to build web3 games can migrate their existing smart contracts from Ethereum to Immutable’s zkEVM testnet without any hiccups.
Immutable’s zkEVM is built with Polygon’s Supernets, a program designed to make it easier for developers to spin up new application-specific blockchains.
This will go live in addition to Immutable X, a so-called validium built with StarkNet, which according to the website L2Beat ranks as the seventh-largest layer-2 project.
“Our goal is to provide game developers with optionality and flexibility in order to decrease the risk of committing to one infrastructure partner,” said a spokesperson with Immutable in an email to CoinDesk.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.