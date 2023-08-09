Fireblocks Discloses ‘Zero Day’ Vulnerabilities Impacting Leading MPC Wallets

While Fireblocks says that attacks exploiting the vulnerabilities would have been “practical,” the firm believes their complexity made them difficult to discover in advance of Wednesday’s disclosure. “The chances that someone – some malicious actor from, let's say, North Korea figured it out months before we figured it out and disclosed it to wallet providers – I would say that the likelihood of that is very, very, very low,” Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov told CoinDesk.