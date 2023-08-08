Fake PayPal USD Tokens Pop up on Several Blockchains

Bitcoin
$29,194.20+0.65%
Ethereum
$1,831.17+0.07%
Binance Coin
$243.79+0.20%
XRP
$0.62648819+0.71%
Dogecoin
$0.07454658-0.58%
Cardano
$0.29193000+0.37%
Solana
$23.26+0.94%
Tron
$0.07685597+0.05%
Polygon
$0.67664414+0.35%
Polkadot
$4.99-0.08%
Litecoin
$82.51+0.30%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000905-3.00%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,239.58+0.68%
Bitcoin Cash
$235.48+2.27%
Uniswap
$5.85-1.06%
Avalanche
$12.54-0.79%
Toncoin
$1.25+3.81%
Chainlink
$7.35+2.97%
Stellar
$0.13954823+0.90%
UNUS SED LEO
$4.04+0.96%
Binance USD
$1.02+0.36%
TrueUSD
$1.00+0.07%
Monero
$158.85-0.80%
OKB
$45.50+1.26%
Cosmos
$8.57+0.93%
Ethereum Classic
$17.61-0.68%
Hedera
$0.05851161+5.52%
Internet Computer
$4.16+0.43%
Filecoin
$4.13-1.10%
Lido DAO
$1.92+4.50%
Cronos
$0.05774783-0.85%
Quant
$103.16+0.63%
Arbitrum
$1.15+0.70%
Aptos
$6.67-0.45%
VeChain
$0.01780711-0.96%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35+0.07%
Optimism
$1.76+1.23%
Maker
$1,229.43+0.73%
The Graph
$0.10676952+1.34%
XDC Network
$0.06912529-5.91%
Aave
$65.75+0.51%
Kaspa
$0.04639050-8.23%
Algorand
$0.11467436+3.80%
MultiverseX
$32.94+4.95%
The Sandbox
$0.40589340-0.83%
Stacks
$0.57710851-1.08%
Synthetix
$2.50-3.81%
EOS
$0.71535956-1.61%
Immutable X
$0.73767277-1.31%
Axie Infinity
$5.93+0.57%
Tezos
$0.79300000-0.49%
USDD
$0.99989971+0.28%
Theta
$0.72934725+0.10%
Bitcoin SV
$35.61+0.37%
ApeCoin
$1.85-0.99%
Decentraland
$0.36884108-2.68%
Injective Protocol
$8.09+0.94%
Fantom
$0.23552901-1.90%
NEO
$8.53-0.47%
Render Token
$1.62-1.95%
Gala
$0.02352653-1.90%
eCash
$0.00002974+0.97%
Flow
$0.55330381-0.45%
Kava.io
$0.83913107-1.13%
GateToken
$4.11-0.48%
KuCoin Token
$5.64+0.84%
Radix
$0.05253460+0.29%
Chiliz
$0.07686348-0.62%
Curve DAO Token
$0.61451205-0.61%
Rocket Pool
$26.99-1.66%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.20%
Klaytn
$0.15884681+0.09%
PAX Gold
$1,966.25+0.48%
IOTA
$0.17302626+0.93%
GMX
$52.12-3.32%
Frax Share
$6.36-2.08%
Luna Classic
$0.00007880-1.09%
Casper
$0.03939632+0.41%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-0.53%
Sui
$0.59262375-0.52%
Mina
$0.44578578+0.94%
Huobi Token
$2.62-1.88%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91980907+1.79%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.65+1.13%
Dash
$33.14+0.62%
Compound
$54.83-4.49%
Conflux
$0.17864078+1.40%
Nexo
$0.64828726+0.23%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00-0.11%
dYdX
$2.10+1.52%
Arweave
$5.30+0.46%
Zilliqa
$0.02028652-0.46%
PancakeSwap
$1.52+0.16%
Woo Network
$0.18437144+2.35%
1inch Network
$0.30780819+0.14%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21062543-1.26%
Flare
$0.01481872+0.98%
Helium
$2.12-1.75%
THORChain
$0.96981635+2.38%
Enjin
$0.29092054-0.48%
Gnosis
$111.77+0.40%
Loopring
$0.22973178+1.29%
Mask Network
$3.46-1.38%
Osmosis
$0.46503616+0.29%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.73+3.02%
Qtum
$2.59+0.91%
NEM
$0.02966577-3.49%
Illuvium
$46.58-4.81%
Convex Finance
$3.28-1.07%
SingularityNET
$0.20838856-2.32%
Celo
$0.50020360+0.56%
Zcash
$29.41+0.38%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.31+1.49%
Worldcoin
$1.95-4.32%
BLUR
$0.28779191-3.31%
Astar
$0.05282316+1.26%
Oasis Network
$0.04696901-1.19%
Holo
$0.00132964+1.28%
Audius
$0.20105226+11.75%
Decred
$14.39-3.19%
FLOKI
$0.00002204-4.24%
Ravencoin
$0.01833904+0.86%
Yearn Finance
$6,396.13+0.01%
Stepn
$0.20827658+0.40%
Fetch.ai
$0.19738933-1.26%
Kusama
$22.65+1.57%
ICON
$0.21064233-0.39%
Beldex
$0.03629185-2.58%
Golem
$0.20202503-2.12%
Ankr
$0.02449870-0.13%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56689442-0.54%
Waves
$1.92-0.29%
Wemix
$0.61017696+0.24%
SXP
$0.32648277-1.17%
Balancer
$4.39+0.58%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.43%
JasmyCoin
$0.00380649-0.94%
EthereumPoW
$1.69-0.94%
Siacoin
$0.00352434-0.63%
Aragon
$4.38+1.25%
IoTeX
$0.01766878-1.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.21878202+3.03%
Band Protocol
$1.25+1.13%
Wax
$0.04968348-1.06%
Livepeer
$5.73-2.25%
Moonbeam
$0.23538464+2.25%
SafePal
$0.43521135-1.26%
TerraUSD
$0.01551821+2.05%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34199642-1.13%
Gains Network
$4.88+6.18%
Biconomy
$0.23163590-3.22%
Harmony
$0.01169464-0.34%
Axelar
$0.39277061+0.12%
Sushiswap
$0.72143173+3.35%
Amp
$0.00241937-1.47%
Polymath Network
$0.15014654+3.84%
DigiByte
$0.00810891+0.52%
Skale
$0.02845502+3.75%
Stargate Finance
$0.65029785+1.10%
Core
$0.85599556-1.80%
Horizen
$9.11-2.66%
Kadena
$0.52474174-0.31%
OriginTrail
$0.32928768+37.07%
UMA Protocol
$1.68-0.06%
Lisk
$0.84569781-0.47%
Kyber Network
$0.65161591-4.60%
Cartesi
$0.14849499+1.22%
Joe
$0.31416066-0.89%
Synapse
$0.56557063-2.27%
Nervos Network
$0.00306111+2.88%
Merit Circle
$0.22905259-0.15%
API3
$1.14-9.58%
PlayDapp
$0.17397352+0.17%
Liquity
$1.04-2.23%
Bancor
$0.62801760+17.69%
iExec RLC
$1.25+1.98%
Nano
$0.66882708+0.89%
Bitgert
$0.00000022-3.07%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01760660-0.11%
Numeraire
$13.77+0.83%
Radiant Capital
$0.29533564-0.18%
Dogelon Mars
$0.000000150.03%
Radicle
$1.64-9.22%
Steem
$0.18413409-0.19%
Celer Network
$0.01436384-0.65%
Coin98
$0.14604027+1.43%
OMG Network
$0.56270577-0.41%
SPACE ID
$0.27121170+6.09%
Syscoin
$0.10564472+0.21%
Dent
$0.00079117+1.28%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.12-0.62%
Stormx
$0.00677426-0.77%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93451844-4.21%
Secret
$0.33616718-0.33%
Verge
$0.00418286-0.55%
Civic
$0.08566900-0.77%
Powerledger
$0.15918395+0.19%
Marlin
$0.00842171-0.77%
Yield Guild Games
$0.36590501-34.39%
Chromia
$0.11733113+0.21%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00160110-0.84%
MetisDAO
$15.05+0.91%
NKN
$0.09984356+0.59%
Gitcoin
$1.06-5.93%
Hashflow
$0.36843299+1.13%
WINkLink
$0.00006659-0.68%
Celsius
$0.15002858-2.48%
Keep Network
$0.11385362+1.33%
Bifrost
$0.04490896-0.30%
MOBOX
$0.29516404-5.37%
COTI
$0.04972474+0.14%
Request
$0.07842898+1.35%
Ren
$0.06028754-0.54%
Galxe
$1.24-0.55%
Spell Token
$0.00048141-0.74%
WazirX
$0.12178577+4.50%
Sweat Economy
$0.00700437+1.27%
ARPA
$0.05418531+1.69%
Sun Token
$0.00544215-0.62%
XYO Network
$0.00354367+0.18%
Adventure Gold
$0.63300962-4.99%
Origin Protocol
$0.09687530-2.55%
Aavegotchi
$0.95185321-0.76%
Voyager Token
$0.16499234+2.11%
Raydium
$0.21449948-2.30%
Verasity
$0.00456343-1.06%
Maple
$5.82-3.09%
Boba Network
$0.13334931+0.25%
SuperRare
$0.07342737-1.68%
Badger DAO
$2.23+4.29%
Storj
$0.29006980-0.98%
Alien Worlds
$0.01145297-5.11%
Index Chain
$0.05266069-0.12%
Orchid
$0.06673864+16.79%
Moonriver
$5.23+3.83%
CEEK VR
$0.04683771-1.02%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52650068+2.14%
TrueFi
$0.03507454+1.17%
GAS
$2.66-0.38%
RACA
$0.00011014-0.23%
Reef
$0.00159373+2.32%
LCX
$0.04580969+1.01%
Saitama
$0.00071861-6.19%
Rally
$0.00637276+0.68%
LooksRare
$0.05668214-5.90%
Travala.com
$0.58583851+1.40%
Serum
$0.08184210-3.40%
Ethernity
$1.59-4.00%
Polkastarter
$0.30580089+0.00%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.01-0.41%
DIA
$0.25410225+2.72%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24082792-1.47%
BarnBridge
$2.94-0.04%
Virtua
$0.02522417+0.28%
Keep3rV1
$54.10+0.50%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12230924-4.86%
Enzyme
$17.85-1.47%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.68+1.06%
Onyxcoin
$0.00100951+0.69%
Alchemix
$12.73-2.22%
Decentral Games
$0.03335153-1.68%
Velas
$0.00955634-4.52%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15258311-3.32%
CLV
$0.03799858+1.90%
Bluzelle
$0.05257074-0.31%
district0x
$0.02764142-2.11%
MXC
$0.00847156+0.10%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-8.61%
Star Atlas
$0.00153434-2.74%
0x
$0.21726022-3.54%
Harvest Finance
$25.43+1.41%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.26+1.25%
StaFi
$0.27844858+1.30%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00369511-0.88%
Bonk
$0.00000033+3.61%
XEN Crypto
$0.00000071-1.03%
Augur
$1.52-4.18%
Rarible
$1.03+0.22%
Tokemak
$0.59105888+9.14%
Tamadoge
$0.00913143-0.22%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01185586+1.02%
Quantstamp
$0.01139556+0.05%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02864143-2.30%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04642184-0.44%
FTX Token
$1.18-5.45%
Braintrust
$0.26949842-4.61%
Pepe
$0.00000112-3.38%
BitDAO
$0.50505351-2.27%
Threshold
$0.02381851+0.81%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10862509-4.39%
Human
$0.03900003+2.20%
Pitbull
$0.000000007.17%
Fenerbahce Token
$1.09-0.46%
Hamster
$0.00000000-2.86%
Tether
$1.00+0.14%
USD Coin
$1.01+0.32%
Dai
$1.01-0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Fake PayPal USD Tokens Pop up on Several Blockchains

Some of these tokens can’t be sold after purchase, while some can pull the rug at any moment.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 8, 2023 at 6:58 a.m. UTC
A fake dollar. (Getty Images)

A fake dollar. (Getty Images)

Scammers are trying to defraud unsuspecting users, capitalizing on PayPal’s (PYPL) recently launched dollar-pegged PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin, by issuing fake tokens on various networks.

Over 66 fake tokens have propped up on networks, such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Base, and others as of Asian noon hours on Tuesday, DEXTools data shows. The majority of these have been floated on Ethereum, where the original PYUSD exists.

New York-based payments giant PayPal said on Monday that it will soon make its PayPal USD (PYUSD) stablecoin available to users, marking the first time a major financial company is issuing its own stablecoin.

Users can transfer PYUSD between PayPal and supported external digital wallets, use the tokens to pay for goods and services or convert any of PayPal's supported cryptocurrencies to and from PYUSD.

While the tokens are yet to come, some scammers are already trying to trap unsuspecting users. The modus operandi is to issue a token, name it “PYUSD,” add liquidity with ether or another token and offer it to users on a decentralized exchange.

CoinDesk - Unknown

This is possible as anyone can call a smart contract and issue tokens on Ethereum (or other blockchains) for a few cents, and the presence of decentralized exchanges means tokens can instantly be issued, supplied with liquidity and traded soon after.

Most of the supply of these tokens are likely purchased by their creators after issuance, giving the illusion of a trendy token while being a honeypot in reality. The hustle may yield a few thousand dollars in a few hours for such developers – making it a profitable, albeit wholly unethical, venture.

Some developers may, however, pull all liquidity from the fake tokens hours after issuance, causing prices to drop 100% and leaving speculators holding digital dust.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
memeOn-chain Data