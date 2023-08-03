Shiba Inu Takes Step to Become DeFi Contender, Will Add Digital IDs to Ecosystem Projects

Bitcoin
$29,130.94-1.17%
Ethereum
$1,834.10-1.16%
Binance Coin
$240.58-2.04%
XRP
$0.68473878-1.86%
Dogecoin
$0.07395176-4.01%
Cardano
$0.29550600-3.64%
Solana
$22.71-3.69%
Tron
$0.07640195-1.69%
Polkadot
$5.04-2.35%
Litecoin
$86.31-5.20%
Polygon
$0.68012969-1.97%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000814-2.59%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,122.19-1.15%
Uniswap
$6.11-2.93%
Bitcoin Cash
$228.76-3.72%
Avalanche
$12.51-1.86%
Toncoin
$1.19-0.49%
Chainlink
$7.29-4.12%
Stellar
$0.14178600-5.22%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.97-1.25%
Binance USD
$0.99896820-0.56%
TrueUSD
$0.99907234-0.30%
Monero
$159.12-0.52%
Ethereum Classic
$17.99-1.30%
Cosmos
$8.74-1.78%
OKB
$42.03-1.13%
Filecoin
$4.26+0.32%
Internet Computer
$4.14-0.45%
Hedera
$0.05246267+2.63%
Lido DAO
$1.85-1.77%
Cronos
$0.05938952+0.16%
Quant
$104.58-1.77%
Aptos
$6.89-1.10%
Arbitrum
$1.13-1.69%
VeChain
$0.01825352-3.01%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40+0.08%
Optimism
$1.65+1.20%
Maker
$1,296.40-1.83%
XDC Network
$0.07449172+10.70%
The Graph
$0.10937036-1.39%
Aave
$65.03+2.86%
Stacks
$0.61046050+0.68%
Algorand
$0.10659558-2.07%
Immutable X
$0.75609180-2.56%
EOS
$0.72390000-2.58%
Elrond
$31.28-2.23%
The Sandbox
$0.41157304-1.99%
Synthetix
$2.48+0.02%
Tezos
$0.82400000-2.72%
Axie Infinity
$5.91-2.13%
Theta
$0.75799140-0.36%
BitDAO
$0.50480528-0.43%
USDD
$0.99575147-0.24%
Bitcoin SV
$36.74-2.40%
Decentraland
$0.37235291-2.12%
Injective Protocol
$7.96-1.40%
Fantom
$0.23794467-2.72%
ApeCoin
$1.78-1.61%
Render Token
$1.76-1.53%
NEO
$8.58-2.17%
Flow
$0.57506952-1.13%
eCash
$0.00002997-2.46%
Gala
$0.02321354-1.16%
Kava.io
$0.86561189+0.31%
GateToken
$4.14+0.22%
Rocket Pool
$28.91-4.18%
KuCoin Token
$5.62-0.81%
Radix
$0.05237395-4.91%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99632708-0.41%
Chiliz
$0.07631711-1.72%
Curve DAO Token
$0.57820066+2.17%
Klaytn
$0.15726216-1.58%
IOTA
$0.17317217-0.75%
PAX Gold
$1,925.79-1.18%
Luna Classic
$0.00008014-1.44%
GMX
$50.09-2.65%
Sui
$0.61259165-3.24%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-0.43%
Frax Share
$5.95+2.56%
Casper
$0.03825920-0.71%
Compound
$62.55-2.52%
Huobi Token
$2.68-0.37%
Mina
$0.43548269-1.51%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.93374662-1.77%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.62-2.73%
Gemini Dollar
$1.01+0.05%
Dash
$31.83-0.06%
Nexo
$0.64430898-1.74%
Arweave
$5.33-3.00%
Zilliqa
$0.02055928-1.24%
Woo Network
$0.19945800-1.20%
dYdX
$1.97-0.56%
1inch Network
$0.31522785+0.45%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-1.84%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20217000-0.74%
Flare
$0.01443416-2.22%
Enjin
$0.29045104-1.62%
Gnosis
$111.81-1.50%
Osmosis
$0.47022809-1.22%
Qtum
$2.71-5.81%
Mask Network
$3.44-2.06%
THORChain
$0.92697910-2.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.85-9.13%
NEM
$0.03043988+0.06%
Loopring
$0.21167938-0.75%
Helium
$1.81+2.93%
Celo
$0.48918113-0.19%
Convex Finance
$3.09-3.23%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.48-3.78%
Zcash
$29.53-1.53%
BLUR
$0.29752048-1.41%
Oasis Network
$0.04697054-1.63%
Illuvium
$40.79-0.30%
Astar
$0.05102733-3.84%
Holo
$0.00125314-1.73%
FLOKI
$0.00002220-1.70%
Decred
$14.30-0.30%
Ravencoin
$0.01790501-2.15%
Fetch.ai
$0.20399584-2.35%
Yearn Finance
$6,434.82-3.84%
Kusama
$23.57-0.83%
Stepn
$0.20827754-2.08%
Golem
$0.20875708+1.55%
ICON
$0.21577301-1.09%
Ankr
$0.02452897-1.72%
Wemix
$0.62457192-1.29%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56743394-1.27%
SXP
$0.33268952-1.91%
Waves
$1.91-0.15%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.53%
Audius
$0.17025907-2.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00382267-0.73%
EthereumPoW
$1.71+0.20%
Balancer
$4.30-0.51%
Aragon
$4.44-0.20%
Siacoin
$0.00339403-1.27%
IoTeX
$0.01829466-2.75%
Wax
$0.05140657-0.68%
Band Protocol
$1.21-0.51%
Moonbeam
$0.22787157-0.86%
TerraUSD
$0.01587139+5.88%
SafePal
$0.40998406-3.79%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19861621-0.15%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34337679-1.58%
Amp
$0.00256579-8.11%
Harmony
$0.01151211-2.16%
Kyber Network
$0.76280717+10.37%
Sushiswap
$0.71489715-0.08%
Gains Network
$4.52+2.21%
Axelar
$0.39326553-0.92%
Polymath Network
$0.14954517-2.32%
Biconomy
$0.21428979-2.04%
DigiByte
$0.00797830-2.17%
Horizen
$9.29-1.14%
Skale
$0.02759892-1.52%
Lisk
$0.88465082+1.70%
Core
$0.83715671+1.71%
Stargate Finance
$0.58714247-0.76%
UMA Protocol
$1.60-0.01%
Synapse
$0.59636778-2.95%
Livepeer
$3.96-1.18%
Joe
$0.30869520-2.51%
Cartesi
$0.14219359-1.99%
OriginTrail
$0.26560024-2.48%
Liquity
$1.05-0.81%
PlayDapp
$0.17146952-1.84%
Nervos Network
$0.00279332-1.39%
Nano
$0.66498918-1.76%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01752089-1.70%
iExec RLC
$1.19-1.30%
Merit Circle
$0.19305152-1.92%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-1.80%
API3
$0.96548614-1.92%
Numeraire
$13.27-2.43%
Steem
$0.18400972-0.94%
Verge
$0.00484273-1.83%
Celer Network
$0.01401646-1.88%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
OMG Network
$0.55314824-1.06%
Radicle
$1.55-1.67%
Syscoin
$0.10636979-1.70%
Coin98
$0.13420065-0.92%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06-1.88%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.93770345-1.60%
Celsius
$0.17105501-0.77%
Dent
$0.00075558+0.35%
SPACE ID
$0.24558245-2.40%
Stormx
$0.00633446-4.27%
Powerledger
$0.15997344-2.06%
Civic
$0.08516601-0.51%
Braintrust
$0.27345723-1.50%
Marlin
$0.00823875-1.84%
MetisDAO
$15.27-1.27%
Secret
$0.31243328-2.64%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00156069-1.26%
WINkLink
$0.00006695-1.40%
Keep Network
$0.11279549-0.18%
Chromia
$0.10801984+0.20%
NKN
$0.09364210-1.24%
Gitcoin
$0.99747713-0.77%
Hashflow
$0.34353900-0.87%
Bifrost
$0.04332565+1.25%
Ren
$0.05818044-1.85%
Request
$0.07460949-2.01%
MOBOX
$0.26999020-1.71%
COTI
$0.04572073-2.83%
Spell Token
$0.00046649-2.10%
WazirX
$0.12120870-1.69%
Galxe
$1.18-6.82%
Bancor
$0.36221058-2.72%
Origin Protocol
$0.10565769-2.99%
Sun Token
$0.00547089-2.01%
Adventure Gold
$0.64290640+0.26%
ARPA
$0.05010272-2.14%
XYO Network
$0.00352035-0.88%
Sweat Economy
$0.00615443-0.87%
Aavegotchi
$0.92735117-1.27%
Voyager Token
$0.16007368-4.25%
Boba Network
$0.13670186-2.21%
Raydium
$0.20187815-2.48%
SuperRare
$0.07136470-2.14%
Maple
$5.54-0.75%
Storj
$0.29484625-0.77%
Badger DAO
$2.12-1.98%
CEEK VR
$0.04716733-2.06%
Alien Worlds
$0.01056804-1.45%
Index Chain
$0.04993123-2.02%
GAS
$2.68-0.87%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50573250-2.09%
RACA
$0.00010909-3.97%
TrueFi
$0.03373849-3.13%
LCX
$0.04622461-1.15%
Moonriver
$4.82-2.00%
Saitama
$0.00077633-0.64%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18023779+1.62%
Reef
$0.00145878-2.06%
Serum
$0.08851128-1.83%
Ethernity
$1.73-5.07%
Orchid
$0.05461197-2.17%
Rally
$0.00639846-1.94%
Polkastarter
$0.30922112-2.01%
Travala.com
$0.56913777-5.69%
LooksRare
$0.05250790-2.31%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.99-0.37%
BarnBridge
$2.92-4.15%
DIA
$0.24547946-0.06%
Keep3rV1
$54.55-2.31%
Virtua
$0.02446402-1.61%
Enzyme
$17.82-0.21%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17121445-2.47%
Velas
$0.01031136+1.21%
Onyxcoin
$0.00101565-4.08%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22011539-3.04%
Alchemix
$12.77-0.39%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.36-2.80%
Decentral Games
$0.03071509-3.52%
MXC
$0.00899330+5.19%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10309000+1.73%
CLV
$0.03664963-2.72%
Bluzelle
$0.05124020-1.65%
district0x
$0.02738528+12.69%
0x
$0.21952928+0.74%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-4.80%
Star Atlas
$0.00147017-0.82%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.22-1.24%
Harvest Finance
$24.47-1.77%
StaFi
$0.26612806-1.89%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00368625-1.58%
Bonk
$0.00000034-5.87%
Augur
$1.55+0.14%
Rarible
$1.04-2.02%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01239054-0.81%
Tokemak
$0.56946740+1.71%
Quantstamp
$0.01143175-0.85%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03092689+1.68%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04565761-1.71%
FTX Token
$1.34-1.48%
Pepe
$0.00000122-2.79%
Threshold
$0.02355461-2.20%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09826164-2.05%
Human
$0.03730820-1.20%
Pitbull
$0.0000000011.96%
Tether
$0.99847027-0.15%
USD Coin
$0.99893694-0.48%
Dai
$0.99849523-0.33%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Shiba Inu Takes Step to Become DeFi Contender, Will Add Digital IDs to Ecosystem Projects

Digital identity verification will be a part of all Shiba Inu developments in the future, including on the upcoming Shibarium layer 2 blockchain.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 3, 2023 at 9:50 a.m. UTC
  • Shiba Inu developers will tie digital identity services to all platform applications in hopes to strengthen the project's image among users and governments.
  • Such steps could fuel demand for SHIB tokens as the project is viewed more legitimately by serious investors.

The Shiba Inu ecosystem will tie all the applications to a blockchain-based digital identity to strengthen trust among shib (SHIB) users and governments, a representative for the blockchain told CoinDesk on Thursday.

The move is the latest attempt by Shiba Inu to break away from its meme coin status and become a serious decentralized finance (DeFi) contender in a crowded blockchain market

Self-Sovereign Identity, or SSI, is the digital alter ego of identity documents, like passports and driver’s licenses. In the digital world, SSI is said to give users more control over their personal data and its distribution online.

Shiba Inu developers say they have been working with community projects – such as those using SHIB or planning to build on the upcoming Shibarium blockchain – to ensure SSI deployment is a priority.

These developers say the rising interest in digital identities and data protection in Canada and the European Union, could help position Shiba Inu as a tamer project compared to other blockchains.

"We are laying the groundwork for a new global standard in decentralized digital trust and international identity verification,” Shiba Inu lead developer “Shytoshi Kusama” said in a message to CoinDesk. “In this way, Shibarium is the herald of a new digital age where faith in systems is restored and enhanced.”

SHIB, initially a meme coin, is turning into a serious blockchain contender with the launch of Shibarium. The layer 2 network will utilize BONE, TREAT, SHIB and LEASH tokens for applications built on the blockchain.

"Layer 2" refers to a set of off-chain systems – separate blockchains – built on top of layer 1 protocols, reducing bottlenecks with scaling and data. They bundle multiple off-chain transactions into a single layer 1 transaction, which helps reduce the data load and fees.

A test blockchain for Shibarium has seen meaningful activity in the past months with 27 million transactions from an estimated 16 million wallets as of July, indicating brisk demand for the network. The network is expected to go live later this month.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.