Polygon Claims Matter Labs Copied Its Code Without Attribution

Other members of Ethereum’s layer 2 ecosystem took the occasion of Polygon’s blog post to share their own disappointment with Matter Labs. Starkware co-founder Uri Kolodny tweeted that it wasn’t “the first time” that a company had copied another team’s code without giving credit, adding, “I'll bet an ice-cream it won't be the last time either.” Kolodny didn’t clarify in his tweet whether he was talking about Matter Labs or speaking generally.