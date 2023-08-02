Bitcoin
Technology

Coinbase Looks to Add Bitcoin Lightning for Payments

The move is part of the exchange's broader plan to improve cryptocurrency-based payments globally.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 2, 2023 at 6:25 a.m. UTC
Updated Aug 2, 2023 at 6:32 a.m. UTC

Coinbase (COIN) is looking to add Bitcoin's Lightning network for payments as part of a broader plan to offer more cryptocurrency payments to users around the world.

“We’re looking into how to best add Lightning. It’s non-trivial, but I think worth doing. I’m all for payments taking off in Bitcoin,” CEO Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday. “Let’s build it together,” he added in response to a tweet by Jack Dorsey, founder of financial services company Block Inc.

The Lightning Network is a second layer for bitcoin (BTC) that uses micropayment channels between software providers called nodes to speed up payments on the Bitcoin blockchain for a low cost.

These channels allow two parties to lock up on-chain funds. It decreases network congestion by conducting several transactions separately and by then bundling every transaction into one when submitting to the main blockchain.

As of Wednesday, the Lightning network’s total capacity – or the total amount of bitcoin locked for payments across all channels – is 4,686.64 bitcoin, worth just over $138 million at current prices.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

btcBitcoinLightning