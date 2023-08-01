Tron Founder Justin Sun Alleviates Curve Finance’s Looming Bad Debt Situation

Bitcoin
$28,898.12-1.67%
Ethereum
$1,834.02-1.87%
Binance Coin
$245.13+0.37%
XRP
$0.68917569-2.47%
Dogecoin
$0.07691510-3.19%
Cardano
$0.30540800-2.48%
Solana
$23.43-4.37%
Tron
$0.07814834+0.04%
Litecoin
$90.49-3.29%
Polkadot
$5.10-1.67%
Polygon
$0.68232270-3.17%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000831-1.71%
Uniswap
$6.45-1.14%
Bitcoin Cash
$242.72-3.68%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$28,823.73-1.77%
Avalanche
$12.74-3.14%
Toncoin
$1.18-2.63%
Stellar
$0.14765000-4.80%
Chainlink
$7.48-2.36%
Binance USD
$0.99954621-0.46%
UNUS SED LEO
$3.94-0.94%
TrueUSD
$0.99944750+0.14%
Monero
$161.14-0.44%
Ethereum Classic
$18.21-3.11%
Cosmos
$8.82-2.34%
OKB
$42.45-0.29%
Filecoin
$4.22-2.39%
Internet Computer
$4.15-2.71%
Hedera
$0.05112520-3.11%
Lido DAO
$1.84-3.20%
Quant
$108.66-0.74%
Cronos
$0.05858725-0.73%
Aptos
$6.90-2.66%
Arbitrum
$1.14-3.69%
VeChain
$0.01849489-1.87%
NEAR Protocol
$1.39-0.81%
Optimism
$1.59-6.75%
Maker
$1,221.11-4.94%
The Graph
$0.10865564-2.12%
Aave
$64.49-9.30%
Stacks
$0.60747372+1.76%
Algorand
$0.10865766-2.13%
Immutable X
$0.76552807+1.09%
EOS
$0.73710000-2.30%
Elrond
$31.68-2.01%
The Sandbox
$0.41896124-2.82%
Synthetix
$2.52-6.76%
XDC Network
$0.05776551-4.47%
Axie Infinity
$5.98-2.21%
Theta
$0.77034385-4.86%
Tezos
$0.81400000-3.55%
BitDAO
$0.51253721-0.87%
Bitcoin SV
$37.94-3.95%
USDD
$0.99737878-0.02%
Decentraland
$0.38119382-1.76%
Fantom
$0.23667703-1.93%
ApeCoin
$1.80-6.31%
Render Token
$1.75-3.39%
Injective Protocol
$7.69-4.35%
NEO
$8.61-2.39%
Flow
$0.57878990-1.61%
Rocket Pool
$30.38+4.22%
eCash
$0.00003037-5.27%
Kava.io
$0.86149042-2.04%
GateToken
$4.11-0.32%
Gala
$0.02268061-2.20%
Radix
$0.05491873-2.00%
KuCoin Token
$5.75-1.09%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99895189-0.09%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60820442-5.09%
Chiliz
$0.07674670-1.96%
Klaytn
$0.15779581-2.42%
PAX Gold
$1,943.42-0.62%
IOTA
$0.17354072-0.66%
GMX
$52.41-5.45%
Luna Classic
$0.00007951-2.10%
Sui
$0.63503806+1.72%
Compound
$64.40-11.14%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-1.01%
Casper
$0.03857089-0.79%
Huobi Token
$2.69-0.53%
Frax Share
$5.74-4.83%
Mina
$0.43598870-2.71%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94546067+4.86%
Gemini Dollar
$1.00+0.29%
Nexo
$0.64847646-2.24%
Arweave
$5.42-1.12%
Dash
$31.06-3.41%
Bone ShibaSwap
$1.53+6.67%
dYdX
$2.02-0.97%
Zilliqa
$0.02060201-2.16%
Woo Network
$0.19741285-3.67%
PancakeSwap
$1.55+2.35%
1inch Network
$0.31218491-1.67%
Bitcoin Gold
$17.98-5.08%
Flare
$0.01483329-0.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20049000-4.14%
Enjin
$0.29353084-3.29%
Gnosis
$113.00-2.03%
Osmosis
$0.47374807-2.54%
Mask Network
$3.45-2.22%
THORChain
$0.92944298-1.63%
Qtum
$2.62+0.27%
NEM
$0.02953301-3.00%
Loopring
$0.21198162-5.26%
Celo
$0.49392091-5.74%
Convex Finance
$3.13-8.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.55-1.06%
Zcash
$29.71-1.63%
Astar
$0.05416668-4.44%
BLUR
$0.29839645-1.88%
Helium
$1.67+1.34%
Oasis Network
$0.04727605-3.43%
Illuvium
$40.42-1.34%
Holo
$0.00126225-2.10%
Decred
$14.34-6.24%
Yearn Finance
$6,664.76-3.14%
FLOKI
$0.00002188-2.06%
Ravencoin
$0.01802023-2.45%
Stepn
$0.21239530-0.99%
Fetch.ai
$0.20429274-3.47%
ICON
$0.21827206-3.37%
Kusama
$22.93-1.03%
Golem
$0.20533466+0.45%
Ankr
$0.02480243-3.53%
SXP
$0.33672623-3.21%
Audius
$0.17249331-2.56%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.90%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.56664896-4.26%
Waves
$1.89-3.36%
JasmyCoin
$0.00387275-1.01%
EthereumPoW
$1.74-1.38%
Wemix
$0.59803145-1.49%
Balancer
$4.40-1.50%
Aragon
$4.45+1.21%
Siacoin
$0.00341628-2.30%
Wax
$0.05187070-0.89%
IoTeX
$0.01816566-3.17%
SafePal
$0.43489700-0.11%
Moonbeam
$0.22901483-0.87%
Band Protocol
$1.19-0.31%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19918656-0.02%
Ocean Protocol
$0.34556825-2.20%
Harmony
$0.01145218-4.10%
TerraUSD
$0.01429295-7.22%
Polymath Network
$0.15565457-8.71%
Axelar
$0.39530517-1.98%
Gains Network
$4.38-1.93%
Biconomy
$0.21682118-4.41%
Amp
$0.00235409+3.93%
DigiByte
$0.00795807-3.79%
Sushiswap
$0.67191231-3.27%
Horizen
$9.27+1.22%
Skale
$0.02713496-3.50%
Kyber Network
$0.69679773-7.84%
Lisk
$0.85965793-4.33%
Core
$0.80820521-1.33%
Stargate Finance
$0.57740249-2.67%
UMA Protocol
$1.58-3.13%
Livepeer
$4.02-2.03%
Synapse
$0.60265124-2.27%
Joe
$0.32200244-4.58%
Cartesi
$0.14490315+0.85%
PlayDapp
$0.17442202-3.71%
Liquity
$1.05-2.14%
Nervos Network
$0.00280372+0.69%
OriginTrail
$0.24092496-3.26%
Nano
$0.68486903-2.04%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01804158-4.00%
iExec RLC
$1.19-2.28%
Numeraire
$13.50-0.40%
API3
$0.96531985-2.69%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-2.51%
Merit Circle
$0.18668643-2.13%
Steem
$0.18414809-2.83%
Verge
$0.00489618-6.72%
Celer Network
$0.01390922-5.09%
Radicle
$1.57-1.10%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Syscoin
$0.10791921-1.61%
OMG Network
$0.55174188-7.40%
Coin98
$0.13322502-1.94%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.06+0.55%
Celsius
$0.17200824-1.07%
Powerledger
$0.16682581+2.48%
Dent
$0.00073655-1.13%
SPACE ID
$0.24398604-2.79%
My Neighbor Alice
$0.92633312-2.67%
Civic
$0.08576156-2.19%
Secret
$0.32403220-1.86%
Braintrust
$0.27497120-7.68%
MetisDAO
$15.63-2.23%
Marlin
$0.00831970-1.87%
Stormx
$0.00598017-2.98%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00157251-1.77%
WINkLink
$0.00006793-1.71%
Keep Network
$0.11201871-2.72%
Gitcoin
$1.00-0.36%
NKN
$0.09311886-3.52%
Hashflow
$0.33999111-1.65%
Bifrost
$0.04278198-3.88%
Chromia
$0.10363414-4.62%
Ren
$0.05895728-2.03%
Galxe
$1.26-3.44%
Request
$0.07435176-2.74%
MOBOX
$0.27523046-0.00%
Bancor
$0.37044081-1.52%
Spell Token
$0.00046538-1.41%
WazirX
$0.11993321-1.75%
COTI
$0.04452520+0.89%
Sun Token
$0.00558277-1.89%
Voyager Token
$0.17380726-8.79%
Origin Protocol
$0.10022062-4.54%
ARPA
$0.05064762-2.08%
XYO Network
$0.00351000-1.25%
Aavegotchi
$0.94247434-3.37%
Adventure Gold
$0.61729179-5.76%
Boba Network
$0.13897194+0.72%
Sweat Economy
$0.00600656-1.12%
Raydium
$0.20719812+0.16%
Maple
$5.67-4.53%
SuperRare
$0.07221507-4.12%
Storj
$0.29460518-2.01%
Badger DAO
$2.12-3.13%
CEEK VR
$0.04827852-3.51%
Index Chain
$0.05112406+0.44%
Alien Worlds
$0.01064474-2.31%
GAS
$2.68-2.23%
TrueFi
$0.03506556-0.49%
LCX
$0.04769757-4.49%
RACA
$0.00010941-0.87%
Moonriver
$4.90-1.72%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.49371719+0.33%
Saitama
$0.00077344+0.84%
Serum
$0.09083444+1.40%
Reef
$0.00145526-5.09%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17922600+5.21%
Rally
$0.00645204-3.57%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21227100+46.06%
Ethernity
$1.71+0.11%
Polkastarter
$0.30512116-3.68%
Orchid
$0.05057174-0.45%
Travala.com
$0.56783008-2.37%
Ampleforth Governance
$3.08-0.61%
LooksRare
$0.05240568-4.90%
BarnBridge
$2.95-4.29%
DIA
$0.24590697-4.46%
Keep3rV1
$55.50-4.19%
Enzyme
$18.60+4.73%
Virtua
$0.02451041-2.83%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.22609415-3.34%
Velas
$0.01027609-11.20%
Onyxcoin
$0.00099795-3.35%
Unifi Protocol DAO
$3.54+2.10%
Alchemix
$12.81-2.29%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.10116955-2.13%
Bluzelle
$0.05206849-2.50%
Decentral Games
$0.02958615-13.23%
CLV
$0.03611799-1.62%
district0x
$0.02780815-3.11%
MXC
$0.00840358-2.66%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.82%
0x
$0.21170641-3.48%
Star Atlas
$0.00146916-1.03%
Harvest Finance
$25.41+0.95%
Santos FC Fan Token
$3.17-3.70%
StaFi
$0.27355639-1.81%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00374630-0.07%
Bonk
$0.00000033-2.40%
Augur
$1.63-4.05%
Rarible
$1.06-1.24%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01236241-2.24%
Tokemak
$0.56339726-2.45%
Quantstamp
$0.01106618-2.41%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03025407-4.64%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.04531417-4.94%
FTX Token
$1.43+5.15%
Pepe
$0.00000123-5.06%
Threshold
$0.02369899-3.38%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.09827752-1.03%
Human
$0.03898182-1.76%
Pitbull
$0.0000000012.15%
Tether
$0.99944774-0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99991868-0.35%
Dai
$0.99942660-0.28%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Tron Founder Justin Sun Alleviates Curve Finance’s Looming Bad Debt Situation

Sun said a liquidity pool that utilizes tether stablecoins issued on the Tron network would “amplify user benefits,” pointing to saving a potentially bad loan.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconAug 1, 2023 at 10:55 a.m. UTC
Justin Sun (CoinDesk)

Justin Sun (CoinDesk)

Justin Sun, the founder of the Tron blockchain, stepped in support the curve (CRV) token price in a move that could protect a massive loan tied to Curve Finance founder Michael Egorov from being liquidated.

Blockchain data from Tuesday shows Sun purchased about 5 million CRV from a wallet tagged “Curve.fi Founder” at an average price of $0.4 in an over-the-counter transaction. This amounts to just over $2.3 million. While Sun paid well below curve’s $0.59 trading price at writing time on Tuesday, it is more than the $0.37 price level at which Egarov’s loan could be liquidated.

“Excited to assist Curve!,” Sun tweeted Tuesday. “As steadfast partners, we remain committed to providing support whenever needed.”

“Our joint efforts will introduce an @stusdt pool on Curve, amplifying user benefits. Together, we aim to empower the community and forge decentralized finance,” Sun added. stUSDT is described as the “first real-world asset protocol on the Tron Network.”

Curve Finance, a stablecoin swapping giant, suffered a Sunday exploit that drove down the price of the CRV token, putting a $168 million stash of Egorov's money at risk of being liquidated. This created bearish sentiment for the tokens among traders alongside concerns that liquidated assets would have to be sold into a market where prices are already falling.

The liquidation of such a large position could have put pressure on other DeFi protocols because CRV is used as a trading pair and ballast in trading pools across the ecosystem.

But wealthy participants like Sun are stepping up to community acclaim, and to possibly protect their own outsized token holdings from being hit.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TronDeFiCurve Finance