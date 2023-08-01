Tron Founder Justin Sun Alleviates Curve Finance’s Looming Bad Debt Situation

Blockchain data from Tuesday shows Sun purchased about 5 million CRV from a wallet tagged “Curve.fi Founder” at an average price of $0.4 in an over-the-counter transaction. This amounts to just over $2.3 million. While Sun paid well below curve’s $0.59 trading price at writing time on Tuesday, it is more than the $0.37 price level at which Egarov’s loan could be liquidated.