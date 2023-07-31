Curve Debacle Triggers Transaction Frenzy, Sending Ethereum ‘MEV’ Rewards to Record High

As users yanked their money out of the decentralized exchange platform, ostensibly fearing that their crypto assets might be at risk, transactions and transaction fees spiked, in turn leading to a surge in a type of middleman profits known as Maximal Extractible Value (MEV). This extra profit, enjoyed by validators of the Ethereum blockchain, comes from the reordering or inserting of transactions within a data block. They are a key component of trading revenue on Ethereum, sometimes compared to arbitrage or front-running in traditional markets.