Shibarium Blockchain's Ethereum Bridge Goes Live for Testing as SHIB Tries to Shed Meme Coin Tag
The Shiba Inu-based layer 2 blockchain is expected to start operations next month.
- SHIB, initially a memecoin, is turning into a serious blockchain contender with the launch of Shibarium.
- The layer 2 network will utilize bone, treat, shib and leash tokens for applications built on the blockchain, which could lift the prices of these tokens as demand increases.
A bridge between the soon-to-be launched Shiba Inu-based layer 2 blockchain Shibarium and Ethereum is live for public testing, allowing users to transfer tokens between the two networks, developers said early Friday.
The bridge will initially let users transfer testnet ether tokens to Shibarium, which is due to start operations next month, according to chief developer Shytoshi Kusama. Each transfer is expected to take a maximum of up to 30 minutes and, as of Friday, real assets were not supported.
"Layer 2" refers to a set of off-chain systems – separate blockchains – built on top of layer 1 protocols, reducing bottlenecks with scaling and data. They bundle multiple off-chain transactions into a single layer 1 transaction, which helps reduce the data load and fees.
DoggyDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run and governed by token holders, will also start operations when Shibarium goes live and will be used to fund projects building on the blockchain.
The testnet has seen meaningful activity in the past months with 27 million transactions from an estimated 16 million wallets as of July, indicating brisk demand for the network.
Developers have previously said Shibarium would have a focus on metaverse and gaming applications especially as the non-fungible token (NFT) sector is expected to heat up in the coming years.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.