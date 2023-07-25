Overheard at EthCC — Is Crypto Back, Boosted by Artificial Intelligence?

The breezy summer weather and blue skies of Paris didn’t hurt, nor did the jolt of positive sentiment from Ripple’s recent partial win in its case against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – a catalyst for price rallies not only in the related XRP token but other altcoins, including ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain. The past few weeks have also seen announcements of applications for bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETF) from some of the world’s largest asset managers – not really related to the Ethereum blockchain per se, but an important and encouraging development for the digital-asset sector.