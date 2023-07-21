Bitcoin
Technology

Wormhole Launches New Blockchain Connecting to Any Cosmos Appchain

The Wormhole Gateway is designed to make it easier for developers and users to on-ramp liquidity into the Cosmos ecosystem.

By Sage D. Young
Jul 21, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. UTC
Updated Jul 21, 2023 at 10:57 a.m. UTC
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

CORRECTION (July 21, 10:50 UTC): Corrects headline and lead to clarify that Gateway is an application-specific blockchain, not a bridge.

The Wormhole Foundation launched a new application-specific blockchain into the Cosmos ecosystem Friday morning, making it the first bridge that connects liquidity and users from more than 20 different blockchains to any Cosmos appchain.

According to a Wormhole blog post, the new blockchain called Gateway is designed to make it easier for developers and users to on-ramp tokens to any Cosmos chain, with the purpose of driving “liquidity to grow the Cosmos ecosystem.”

Application-specific blockchains, such as Gateway, are blockchains customized to operate a single application. Instead of building a decentralized application on top of an underlying blockchain like Ethereum, developers build their own blockchain from the ground up which is usually meant just for a singular application - but one that can be continually upgraded to met user needs.

While Wormhole expanded into the Cosmos ecosystem in 2022 by integrating with Injective, a Cosmos-based blockchain, this launch impacts the entire network of appchains.

According to its website, Wormhole has over $378 million in total value locked across its various bridges.

Edited by Danny Nelson.

Sage D. Young
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

