Africa-Focused DeFi Platform Mara Releases Ethereum-Compatible Testnet

Bitcoin
$29,837.31-1.47%
Ethereum
$1,890.61-1.57%
XRP
$0.77548576-4.91%
Binance Coin
$244.71+0.10%
Cardano
$0.31400000-3.13%
Solana
$25.38-6.35%
Dogecoin
$0.07267687+0.50%
Tron
$0.08098582-0.16%
Polygon
$0.76877341-3.38%
Polkadot
$5.48+0.26%
Litecoin
$92.41-1.77%
Avalanche
$13.95-2.34%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,808.86-1.39%
Bitcoin Cash
$243.08-2.73%
Uniswap
$6.20+1.61%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000780-0.74%
Stellar
$0.15783100-5.59%
Chainlink
$8.16-1.67%
Binance USD
$0.99986214-0.43%
Monero
$162.34-3.37%
Cosmos
$9.47-0.88%
Ethereum Classic
$18.76-1.33%
Toncoin
$1.44+3.22%
Filecoin
$4.48+2.98%
Lido DAO
$2.04-6.54%
Internet Computer
$4.09-1.72%
Hedera
$0.05504775-4.85%
Aptos
$7.47-2.54%
Arbitrum
$1.26-3.66%
Cronos
$0.06010374+0.09%
Quant
$102.61-1.21%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49-6.60%
VeChain
$0.01919934-2.85%
The Graph
$0.11782799-0.70%
Aave
$73.91-1.26%
Maker
$1,162.99+12.38%
Optimism
$1.53-2.47%
Synthetix
$3.02-2.29%
Algorand
$0.11418016-2.43%
EOS
$0.77820000-0.05%
Elrond
$33.64-5.00%
Stacks
$0.62156490-2.81%
The Sandbox
$0.44262404-2.33%
BitDAO
$0.58557201+1.94%
Theta
$0.81980514+2.06%
Immutable X
$0.75487779+1.11%
Tezos
$0.84730000-4.58%
ApeCoin
$2.12+1.01%
Axie Infinity
$6.45-1.74%
Injective Protocol
$9.24-2.73%
Decentraland
$0.40044507-2.91%
Bitcoin SV
$38.10-1.77%
Fantom
$0.25858740-1.35%
Render Token
$1.89-2.35%
Curve DAO Token
$0.79085465-1.20%
Gala
$0.02749543+3.17%
Flow
$0.62925898-3.42%
NEO
$9.09-1.73%
eCash
$0.00003140-3.46%
Rocket Pool
$31.23-5.51%
Kava.io
$0.90190867-1.18%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+3.15%
Chiliz
$0.07893489-1.60%
Luna Classic
$0.00008747-0.07%
IOTA
$0.18262100-2.30%
Compound
$72.56-1.32%
PAX Gold
$1,927.07-1.09%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-1.83%
Mina
$0.45856990-1.28%
Dash
$32.91-0.46%
dYdX
$2.17-2.94%
Woo Network
$0.21390826-3.43%
Zilliqa
$0.02160558-2.56%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85074942-1.13%
Nexo
$0.63041965-1.16%
1inch Network
$0.33293516-0.75%
PancakeSwap
$1.55-0.01%
Mask Network
$3.83+0.84%
Enjin
$0.30718177-2.39%
Gnosis
$118.14-2.49%
THORChain
$0.99575382-2.51%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20060000-1.73%
Convex Finance
$3.78-3.47%
Flare
$0.01410401-0.01%
Qtum
$2.71-2.07%
Loopring
$0.22567362-2.42%
NEM
$0.02949280-2.18%
BLUR
$0.33450043-2.45%
Zcash
$31.26-2.10%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.96-0.77%
Oasis Network
$0.05060484-2.73%
Stepn
$0.22833412-3.83%
Celo
$0.49915434-4.39%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.82-1.25%
FLOKI
$0.00002387-2.70%
Holo
$0.00132171-1.50%
Illuvium
$41.65-0.72%
Fetch.ai
$0.22337233-2.76%
Ravencoin
$0.01956398-1.42%
Yearn Finance
$6,870.42-1.94%
Decred
$14.73-3.25%
ICON
$0.22966996-2.05%
Helium
$1.49-5.08%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65395156+0.01%
Kusama
$23.37-3.38%
SXP
$0.36091279-2.50%
Ankr
$0.02503040-1.89%
EthereumPoW
$1.86-1.05%
Golem
$0.19974258-1.93%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000001.01%
Balancer
$4.73-0.11%
Astar
$0.04396431-1.72%
Audius
$0.18539102-2.80%
Waves
$1.96-1.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00390648-0.93%
IoTeX
$0.01988993-4.34%
Wax
$0.05316032+0.85%
0x
$0.20800348-1.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01761532+5.67%
Siacoin
$0.00333499-0.65%
Aragon
$4.23-0.40%
Moonbeam
$0.24612400+0.38%
Band Protocol
$1.29-5.11%
Ocean Protocol
$0.37655188-4.28%
SafePal
$0.43943008-1.47%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20724842+3.28%
Harmony
$0.01241327-6.15%
Sushiswap
$0.73084004-0.94%
Biconomy
$0.23141465-3.77%
Gains Network
$4.52+2.21%
Synapse
$0.71893621-1.07%
Skale
$0.02909924-3.24%
DigiByte
$0.00806666-1.78%
Stargate Finance
$0.62964602-4.13%
Axelar
$0.37944946+5.34%
Amp
$0.00223336+5.52%
Polymath Network
$0.13830000-1.36%
Joe
$0.35591640-2.80%
Lisk
$0.83658228-2.95%
UMA Protocol
$1.64-1.44%
Horizen
$8.37+1.55%
Livepeer
$4.05-0.31%
Cartesi
$0.15206758-2.82%
Kyber Network
$0.60945302+0.23%
Liquity
$1.11-4.37%
OriginTrail
$0.24999387-1.52%
PlayDapp
$0.16818295-2.23%
Merit Circle
$0.21216653+0.46%
API3
$1.08-6.18%
Verge
$0.00565501-6.79%
Nervos Network
$0.00276588-2.44%
Nano
$0.69193016-2.15%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01831847-2.65%
iExec RLC
$1.21-2.46%
OMG Network
$0.62498008-1.74%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.45%
Celer Network
$0.01528963-2.16%
Steem
$0.18735384-1.07%
Numeraire
$12.94-3.83%
Syscoin
$0.11216337-1.25%
Radicle
$1.57-1.11%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Coin98
$0.14580498-2.75%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-3.54%
Secret
$0.35863094-1.58%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-1.97%
Braintrust
$0.30311084+6.12%
Dent
$0.00078591-2.07%
MetisDAO
$17.00-2.71%
SPACE ID
$0.25865957-2.94%
Celsius
$0.16447728-3.77%
Civic
$0.08589795-2.26%
Chromia
$0.11996002-0.69%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00163558-2.74%
Ren
$0.06705223-3.04%
Powerledger
$0.15479928-1.98%
WINkLink
$0.00006860-1.83%
Gitcoin
$1.07-0.65%
Marlin
$0.00796749-1.45%
Hashflow
$0.36152653-1.76%
Adventure Gold
$0.81717147-25.01%
COTI
$0.05156573-3.24%
Stormx
$0.00565029+17.86%
NKN
$0.09548330-1.98%
Bifrost
$0.04441855+0.76%
Keep Network
$0.11158224-2.98%
Galxe
$1.30-1.48%
Request
$0.07737247-3.31%
MOBOX
$0.28789534-0.81%
Bancor
$0.39585086-1.16%
WazirX
$0.12668830-2.14%
Spell Token
$0.00048831-0.57%
Sun Token
$0.00579795-1.05%
Raydium
$0.24511768-2.30%
ARPA
$0.05062759-1.36%
Aavegotchi
$0.94131334-2.67%
SuperRare
$0.07628278-2.72%
Boba Network
$0.13328504+0.30%
Storj
$0.31066004-2.20%
XYO Network
$0.00347401-2.14%
CEEK VR
$0.05207008+0.15%
LCX
$0.05475499-2.68%
Badger DAO
$2.14-2.17%
Alien Worlds
$0.01115634-2.37%
Voyager Token
$0.13395113-0.52%
Index Chain
$0.05262979-5.23%
Origin Protocol
$0.07723341-1.64%
RACA
$0.00011539-0.74%
TrueFi
$0.03562519-5.62%
Reef
$0.00164975-2.22%
GAS
$2.65-2.10%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50224853-3.66%
Moonriver
$4.97-2.50%
Saitama
$0.00077110-0.39%
Serum
$0.09241676-4.53%
LooksRare
$0.05739903-3.22%
Polkastarter
$0.31311784-1.07%
Orchid
$0.04988623-2.84%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15617788+2.09%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24764649-2.65%
Keep3rV1
$56.77-2.67%
Onyxcoin
$0.00111500-0.43%
DIA
$0.25672261-3.93%
Alchemix
$14.17-1.05%
BarnBridge
$2.89-2.05%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.79+2.90%
Enzyme
$17.06-1.98%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.11602037-3.75%
Bluzelle
$0.05860281-2.72%
MXC
$0.00952342-4.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14948215-1.76%
district0x
$0.02860000-7.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-10.00%
CLV
$0.03592214-2.10%
Augur
$2.53+37.67%
Star Atlas
$0.00153451-2.72%
Harvest Finance
$25.37-2.06%
StaFi
$0.29806888-5.32%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00413023-8.90%
Rarible
$1.10-1.11%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01424848-0.67%
Tokemak
$0.63177736-7.23%
Quantstamp
$0.01216893+0.61%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03264722-1.01%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
Quickswap
$0.06030568-99.93%
FTX Token
$1.38-5.99%
Pepe
$0.00000150-3.89%
Threshold
$0.02362950-2.56%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10257155-6.62%
Tether
$0.99996618-0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00-0.34%
Dai
$1.00-0.19%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Africa-Focused DeFi Platform Mara Releases Ethereum-Compatible Testnet

Developers in Nigeria and across Africa can build and test their decentralized applications on the Optimism forked Mara Chain.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 21, 2023 at 11:35 a.m. UTC
Globe focus on Africa (James Wiseman/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Globe focus on Africa (James Wiseman/Unsplash, modified by CoinDesk)

Africa-focused decentralized finance platform Mara said it was releasing a testnet for its upcoming Mara Chain, an Ethereum-compatible layer 2 network that uses MARA tokens for fees, developers told CoinDesk in an email.

Developers in Nigeria and across Africa can build and test their decentralized applications on the Optimism forked Mara Chain. The network comes on the back of the recent launch of the Mara Wallet, which allows users to trade and withdraw both fiat currencies and tokens.

“Blockchain technology has become a necessary utility and infrastructure that is critical and essential to the development of every country, similar to electricity or the internet,” said Chi Nnadi, CEO of Mara, in an email to CoinDesk. “Opportunities abound in Africa that can be harnessed using blockchain as a technology to deliver widespread utility for African people.”

Testnets are networks that mimic real-world blockchains, allowing developers to test applications and the blockchain for any bugs or deficits ahead of a proper launch.

Among some benefits touted by Mara Chain developers are sub-second transactional speeds, low gas fees, and interoperability with other Optimism-based networks.

Meanwhile, developers said Mara is actively seeking feedback from the developer community and partners to ensure continuous improvement of the platform ahead of the mainnet launch.

“By actively engaging with users, Mara aims to strengthen collaboration and create a supportive ecosystem that nurtures the growth of blockchain applications,” a Mara chain representative shared. “There are tangible rewards, bounty grants and development grants for those who work to advance and enhance the capabilities of the Mara Chain.”

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
TechDeFiExclusive