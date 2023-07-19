Ethereum ICO Participant Transfers $116M ETH After 8 Years of Dormancy

Bitcoin
$29,981.65+0.05%
Ethereum
$1,907.66+0.54%
XRP
$0.78605593+6.10%
Binance Coin
$242.07+0.32%
Cardano
$0.31451000+2.81%
Solana
$26.13+1.55%
Dogecoin
$0.06886981-0.07%
Tron
$0.07953760-0.67%
Polygon
$0.74290627-1.76%
Litecoin
$92.90+2.12%
Polkadot
$5.21-0.32%
Avalanche
$13.95-0.22%
Bitcoin Cash
$245.88+3.75%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$29,897.44-0.58%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000774-0.19%
Uniswap
$5.89-4.52%
Binance USD
$0.99968032-0.07%
Stellar
$0.13698600+8.56%
Chainlink
$6.86-2.78%
Monero
$169.76+1.57%
Cosmos
$9.26-0.26%
Ethereum Classic
$18.89+0.64%
Filecoin
$4.32+0.80%
Internet Computer
$4.10+1.67%
Lido DAO
$2.03-0.02%
Hedera
$0.05442307+3.60%
Aptos
$7.51-1.80%
Arbitrum
$1.25-2.34%
Crypto.com
$0.05929528-0.62%
Quant
$100.35-0.53%
VeChain
$0.01930801-0.30%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49+2.22%
The Graph
$0.11624551-1.69%
Aave
$72.02-0.84%
Optimism
$1.47-1.69%
Elrond
$36.10-0.96%
Synthetix
$2.76+5.29%
Algorand
$0.11371990-2.12%
Stacks
$0.63172864-0.13%
Maker
$974.30+7.15%
The Sandbox
$0.44184760-0.42%
EOS
$0.76160600+0.52%
BitDAO
$0.55000077+6.91%
Immutable X
$0.73340114-0.44%
Tezos
$0.83600000-0.25%
Theta
$0.76693197+0.79%
ApeCoin
$2.06+1.53%
Axie Infinity
$6.40+1.46%
Decentraland
$0.40145745-1.47%
Fantom
$0.25887104-0.22%
Injective Protocol
$9.05+0.23%
Bitcoin SV
$37.31+4.25%
Render Token
$1.88-3.53%
Curve DAO Token
$0.78807530-0.68%
Rocket Pool
$34.33-2.63%
Flow
$0.62989847-1.68%
Gala
$0.02639178-1.38%
NEO
$8.95-0.38%
eCash
$0.00003101-0.09%
Kava.io
$0.89906093-1.35%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99873751-0.19%
Chiliz
$0.07896429-1.59%
Luna Classic
$0.00008947+0.13%
IOTA
$0.18410157-2.15%
PAX Gold
$1,940.83+0.98%
Compound
$70.91-1.96%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.51%
Mina
$0.45656396-1.87%
Woo Network
$0.21568444-1.45%
Dash
$32.29-0.30%
Zilliqa
$0.02164291-0.88%
dYdX
$2.05-0.86%
Nexo
$0.62500441+1.82%
1inch Network
$0.35415691-6.09%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.83400084+0.39%
PancakeSwap
$1.52-0.47%
Enjin
$0.31067390-0.74%
Convex Finance
$3.88-0.44%
Gnosis
$117.38-0.55%
Mask Network
$3.65-1.56%
THORChain
$0.99689433-0.37%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19885000-0.83%
Loopring
$0.22885189-0.77%
Qtum
$2.71+0.15%
Flare
$0.01351801-0.87%
Stepn
$0.23803542-4.13%
NEM
$0.02908334-2.36%
Zcash
$31.43+0.45%
Celo
$0.50805382-6.67%
BLUR
$0.32873768-0.75%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.75-0.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04989905-0.67%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.84+0.72%
FLOKI
$0.00002402-1.19%
Fetch.ai
$0.22754181-1.23%
Holo
$0.00131970-0.54%
Ravencoin
$0.01939112+0.57%
Illuvium
$40.99+0.62%
Yearn Finance
$6,919.45-0.42%
Helium
$1.59+2.66%
Decred
$14.82+0.97%
ICON
$0.23132011-2.62%
Kusama
$24.16-0.06%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.66654646+5.00%
SXP
$0.36677935-1.17%
Ankr
$0.02490497-1.22%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.59%
Golem
$0.20002949-0.06%
EthereumPoW
$1.85-1.98%
Audius
$0.18852160-0.49%
Balancer
$4.70-0.29%
Waves
$1.94-0.96%
IoTeX
$0.02055294+2.72%
Astar
$0.04238643+0.58%
JasmyCoin
$0.00390324-0.87%
0x
$0.21128726-1.86%
Wax
$0.05167604+0.59%
Siacoin
$0.00331108-1.05%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38931710-2.05%
SafePal
$0.44460804+0.29%
Moonbeam
$0.24019984-0.52%
Aragon
$4.02-4.32%
TerraUSD
$0.01602156-3.01%
Band Protocol
$1.21-0.29%
Harmony
$0.01234853-2.12%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19151709-0.39%
Biconomy
$0.23540661+1.73%
Sushiswap
$0.71789987-2.07%
Synapse
$0.71116648+0.83%
Skale
$0.02902778-0.73%
Stargate Finance
$0.64368984+1.90%
Gains Network
$4.31-1.09%
DigiByte
$0.00796623+0.89%
Polymath Network
$0.13760000-5.12%
Lisk
$0.83772858-1.58%
Joe
$0.35113723+0.28%
Livepeer
$4.16-3.65%
Axelar
$0.35536305+1.83%
UMA Protocol
$1.57-1.52%
Amp
$0.00203043-1.26%
Cartesi
$0.15340944-0.38%
Horizen
$8.03-0.02%
Kyber Network
$0.59128310+0.85%
Liquity
$1.13-4.44%
Verge
$0.00601173+1.42%
PlayDapp
$0.17195410-0.55%
OriginTrail
$0.24887965-4.17%
Nano
$0.69704604-0.44%
Nervos Network
$0.00278127-0.73%
API3
$1.07-0.89%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01849013-3.15%
OMG Network
$0.62400246-2.74%
iExec RLC
$1.21-1.25%
Celer Network
$0.01526946-0.66%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-1.04%
Numeraire
$13.16-0.25%
Steem
$0.18598776+0.24%
Merit Circle
$0.20692906+15.58%
Syscoin
$0.11149446-0.51%
Radicle
$1.57-0.78%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-6.77%
Coin98
$0.14746549-2.54%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Secret
$0.36100550-3.21%
Dent
$0.00079094-0.29%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-0.48%
SPACE ID
$0.26330160-1.12%
MetisDAO
$17.16-3.46%
Braintrust
$0.29436848-5.41%
Celsius
$0.16533908+0.66%
Civic
$0.08664109-1.16%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00165023-0.14%
Adventure Gold
$0.88265764-5.76%
Chromia
$0.11790638+0.52%
Powerledger
$0.15676159-0.02%
Ren
$0.06708459+2.27%
WINkLink
$0.00006865-1.39%
Marlin
$0.00805758-0.13%
Gitcoin
$1.06+1.19%
Hashflow
$0.36120468-1.20%
COTI
$0.05208467+0.61%
Keep Network
$0.11355197-3.31%
NKN
$0.09487857-1.54%
Request
$0.07874054-0.85%
Bifrost
$0.04350799-1.52%
MOBOX
$0.28996767-0.10%
WazirX
$0.13074024-6.74%
Galxe
$1.27+3.86%
Bancor
$0.38406332-0.51%
Spell Token
$0.00048237-0.83%
Sun Token
$0.00573389-1.81%
Raydium
$0.24905380+12.11%
Stormx
$0.00473834+4.32%
SuperRare
$0.08017031+1.81%
ARPA
$0.05017855-1.26%
Aavegotchi
$0.93949212-0.65%
Boba Network
$0.13494670-0.13%
XYO Network
$0.00354707-1.57%
Storj
$0.30688164+0.21%
CEEK VR
$0.05058868-3.37%
LCX
$0.05418220-2.18%
Badger DAO
$2.13-0.15%
Alien Worlds
$0.01133153-0.92%
Index Chain
$0.05467753-0.22%
TrueFi
$0.03762099-1.07%
Origin Protocol
$0.07747988-3.02%
Voyager Token
$0.13266963+2.63%
Reef
$0.00165296-1.50%
RACA
$0.00011155-1.08%
GAS
$2.66+0.08%
Moonriver
$5.09-1.24%
Serum
$0.09879232-1.94%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.49887905-0.72%
Saitama
$0.00078018+0.83%
Quickswap
$75.25+4.78%
LooksRare
$0.05878152+0.06%
Polkastarter
$0.31445069-2.22%
Orchid
$0.05007747-1.40%
Keep3rV1
$56.88-0.26%
DIA
$0.25855523+0.12%
Onyxcoin
$0.00112041-1.35%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14656496-0.30%
BarnBridge
$2.91+0.35%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.84-16.79%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24124030-1.32%
Alchemix
$14.08+0.51%
Enzyme
$17.44+0.09%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12346013+5.11%
Bluzelle
$0.06077950+0.72%
MXC
$0.00989343-5.57%
district0x
$0.03040000-8.71%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14727006-1.40%
CLV
$0.03597657-1.67%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-5.27%
Star Atlas
$0.00157284+3.57%
StaFi
$0.30725938-0.93%
Harvest Finance
$25.44-0.97%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00420182+6.67%
Rarible
$1.08-0.91%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01436259-1.28%
Tokemak
$0.65098978-2.60%
Augur
$1.27+20.66%
Quantstamp
$0.01183503-1.73%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03357571+1.34%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.52+0.06%
Pepe
$0.00000155+1.52%
Threshold
$0.02390853-0.07%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10049556-2.26%
Tether
$0.99978454-0.08%
USD Coin
$0.99958702-0.08%
Dai
$0.99987314-0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Ethereum ICO Participant Transfers $116M ETH After 8 Years of Dormancy

Ether posted nominal gains in the past 24 hours alongside the broader market.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. UTC
(Todd Cravens/Unsplash)

(Todd Cravens/Unsplash)

A wallet that received over 61,000 ether (ETH) in the initial coin offering (ICO) eight years ago, transferred the entire amount to a wallet on Wednesday, blockchain data shows. The wallet is said to belong to crypto exchange Kraken.

These holdings are worth over $116 million at current prices. The ether was purchased for 31 cents a token during the ICO.

Wallet 0x8b moved the tokens to another wallet, and then to the Kraken-tagged wallet, the data shows. The owner of the wallet is unknown as of Wednesday. The only previous movement was when the wallet received ether from the genesis contract after Ethereum launched.

Transaction showing 61,000 ether that was moved to a crypto exchange wallet. (Etherscan)
Transaction showing 61,000 ether that was moved to a crypto exchange wallet. (Etherscan)

Such large movements from early participants are typically uncommon. This movement could mean the holder is preparing to sell tokens, stake on an exchange, or diversify their holdings for other tokens.

The movement is the latest in a line of old wallets moving tokens such as bitcoin (BTC) or ether (ETH) to exchanges this year.

In April, at least four wallets moved millions worth of bitcoin to exchanges or to other wallets. These investors are colloquially known as "whales" because they hold large amounts of tokens in their digital wallets – which can influence the price or sentiment around a token because of the size of their holdings.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
EtherDeFiOn-chain Data