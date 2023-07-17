Uniswap Launches Cross-AMM Protocol UniswapX

Uniswap, the world's largest decentralized exchange (DEX) according to the website DefiLlama with about $3.8 billion of collateral or "total value locked," says that UniswapX addresses many of the pain points of on-chain trading and self-custody swapping. Features include "better prices" by aggregating liquidity sources, according to the press release, along with gas-free swapping, protection against maximal extractable value, or MEV, and no cost for failed transactions.