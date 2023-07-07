Shiba Inu-Based Shibarium Blockchain Expected to Go Live in August

Bitcoin
$30,084.72-4.10%
Ethereum
$1,859.79-4.82%
Binance Coin
$233.11-4.42%
XRP
$0.46627956-3.28%
Cardano
$0.28100000-4.24%
Dogecoin
$0.06542746-4.39%
Solana
$19.59-2.52%
Litecoin
$96.28-8.50%
Tron
$0.07810284-0.39%
Polkadot
$5.12-4.23%
Polygon
$0.66475898-4.07%
Bitcoin Cash
$279.98-6.53%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,146.16-4.13%
Avalanche
$12.56-3.97%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000721-5.70%
Uniswap
$5.49-2.40%
Binance USD
$0.99995368+0.05%
Chainlink
$6.12-5.80%
Monero
$165.49-2.17%
Cosmos
$9.31-3.28%
Ethereum Classic
$18.83-6.08%
Stellar
$0.09531400-6.61%
Filecoin
$4.40-5.67%
Internet Computer
$4.09-6.61%
Lido DAO
$1.90-11.24%
Quant
$103.72-2.87%
Aptos
$7.17-6.05%
Hedera
$0.04642173-4.74%
Crypto.com
$0.05635545-4.13%
Arbitrum
$1.09-4.44%
VeChain
$0.01851578-5.90%
NEAR Protocol
$1.35-2.94%
The Graph
$0.11827296-4.24%
Aave
$72.86-5.49%
Stacks
$0.64839063-6.70%
Maker
$992.07-2.66%
Elrond
$33.99-3.95%
Algorand
$0.11359776-7.05%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.20%
Bitcoin SV
$42.35-8.38%
EOS
$0.71400000-5.05%
The Sandbox
$0.41412056-6.06%
Optimism
$1.20-6.06%
Fantom
$0.26942115-12.17%
Rocket Pool
$37.60-4.10%
Tezos
$0.78500000-4.77%
Immutable X
$0.70172073-6.29%
eCash
$0.00003748-1.28%
Theta
$0.72300104-5.69%
Render Token
$1.91-7.05%
ApeCoin
$1.89-11.12%
Decentraland
$0.37590191-6.04%
Axie Infinity
$5.92-3.97%
Synthetix
$2.10-3.59%
BitDAO
$0.45520273-3.03%
Curve DAO Token
$0.74308318-7.10%
NEO
$9.03-5.48%
Injective Protocol
$7.91-7.48%
Flow
$0.61022228-5.81%
Gala
$0.02361102-5.11%
Kava.io
$0.92792239-5.05%
Chiliz
$0.07569878-4.50%
IOTA
$0.18199740-3.63%
PAX Gold
$1,897.49+0.04%
Luna Classic
$0.00008064-5.00%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.81%
Mina
$0.45480403-8.97%
Compound
$58.90-6.62%
Dash
$33.71-6.38%
Woo Network
$0.22049804-9.69%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85174967-3.14%
Nexo
$0.62855934-1.87%
Zilliqa
$0.02037297-7.78%
Convex Finance
$3.99-4.68%
PancakeSwap
$1.46-5.22%
dYdX
$1.81-6.95%
THORChain
$1.00-5.69%
Qtum
$2.81-2.79%
Enjin
$0.29166739-7.48%
Gnosis
$112.58-4.62%
1inch Network
$0.30448695-6.87%
Loopring
$0.22711900-6.06%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18756000-8.44%
Mask Network
$3.34-4.50%
Zcash
$31.04-6.54%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.46-5.82%
Celo
$0.49905044-5.78%
Flare
$0.01321069-6.25%
NEM
$0.02746582-6.71%
Decred
$15.99-6.49%
FLOKI
$0.00002454-7.31%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.27+0.52%
Oasis Network
$0.04748553-6.94%
Holo
$0.00133796-5.99%
BLUR
$0.31811293-6.39%
Ravencoin
$0.01974677-4.69%
Illuvium
$41.75-6.27%
Yearn Finance
$6,837.07-5.38%
Fetch.ai
$0.21564379-8.51%
SXP
$0.38588370-3.17%
Stepn
$0.21477229-5.70%
Kusama
$24.35-6.00%
ICON
$0.21378851-7.01%
EthereumPoW
$1.90-7.02%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.12%
Waves
$1.94-8.33%
Balancer
$4.59-6.31%
Astar
$0.04268317-6.16%
Audius
$0.17970967-6.59%
JasmyCoin
$0.00392132-5.95%
Helium
$1.32-4.35%
Ankr
$0.02295208-7.00%
Golem
$0.18104956-4.96%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58253651-5.91%
IoTeX
$0.01865112-7.98%
0x
$0.20599382-5.23%
Siacoin
$0.00323346-6.19%
Moonbeam
$0.24270117-6.79%
Aragon
$4.06-7.51%
SafePal
$0.43130527-6.22%
Wax
$0.04736537-5.33%
Ocean Protocol
$0.35171296+1.84%
Band Protocol
$1.20-7.84%
Harmony
$0.01210582-9.87%
Verge
$0.00851321+10.66%
Biconomy
$0.23418611-6.56%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18433456-1.74%
DigiByte
$0.00810360-5.46%
Joe
$0.37378890-7.01%
Skale
$0.02736065-6.65%
Sushiswap
$0.65082395-8.48%
Livepeer
$4.42-7.10%
Gains Network
$4.12-4.48%
Stargate Finance
$0.59366572-4.64%
Synapse
$0.60977706-9.18%
TerraUSD
$0.01183558-4.65%
Amp
$0.00204364-1.84%
Horizen
$8.26-7.57%
Lisk
$0.78375315-5.67%
UMA Protocol
$1.57-4.62%
Axelar
$0.35106487-6.48%
Cartesi
$0.14830216-6.55%
Polymath Network
$0.11521003-11.16%
Nano
$0.73895782+1.54%
Kyber Network
$0.53907572-6.65%
Nervos Network
$0.00287074-6.46%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01914841-5.58%
OriginTrail
$0.24073088-6.94%
Braintrust
$0.36708983-10.68%
iExec RLC
$1.23-6.49%
Celer Network
$0.01575690-9.58%
API3
$1.02-7.52%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-5.18%
OMG Network
$0.61599978-7.87%
Syscoin
$0.11853191-5.98%
PlayDapp
$0.15107455-5.60%
Numeraire
$13.29-3.74%
Liquity
$0.89837078-8.73%
Secret
$0.38975575+7.73%
Coin98
$0.14839117-9.24%
Radicle
$1.58-4.66%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17610807-4.91%
Request
$0.09883148+25.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.17-5.30%
SPACE ID
$0.26435818-9.28%
MetisDAO
$17.35-0.45%
Dent
$0.00078942-6.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.01-6.99%
Merit Circle
$0.18395612-3.86%
Chromia
$0.12749590-6.27%
WINkLink
$0.00007115-4.45%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00162319-5.96%
Civic
$0.08200471-5.14%
Bifrost
$0.04717305-0.70%
Gitcoin
$1.02-10.76%
Hashflow
$0.35447618-8.27%
Powerledger
$0.14411591-4.99%
Keep Network
$0.11205834-1.14%
Marlin
$0.00760604-6.41%
Celsius
$0.14451239-8.39%
NKN
$0.09340661-10.39%
COTI
$0.04974138-7.46%
Ren
$0.05934313-8.61%
MOBOX
$0.28793036-7.00%
Bancor
$0.38663601-3.87%
Spell Token
$0.00046778-6.92%
Galxe
$1.17-6.67%
Sun Token
$0.00554272-2.12%
Storj
$0.35879304-5.93%
Adventure Gold
$0.64213952-13.01%
LCX
$0.06356487-2.69%
Aavegotchi
$0.92267451-4.71%
ARPA
$0.04790626-7.95%
SuperRare
$0.07361872-6.40%
XYO Network
$0.00357331-3.22%
Boba Network
$0.13240560-0.42%
CEEK VR
$0.05329185-4.42%
Stormx
$0.00395204-5.87%
Raydium
$0.19881477-3.62%
Badger DAO
$2.13-5.36%
Index Chain
$0.05608439-4.71%
Serum
$0.11216407-5.98%
Origin Protocol
$0.08288710-6.29%
WazirX
$0.09050391-5.64%
TrueFi
$0.03871064-8.63%
Voyager Token
$0.13671776-9.26%
Alien Worlds
$0.01105262-6.91%
Moonriver
$5.48-11.96%
Reef
$0.00170107-7.64%
RACA
$0.00011342-8.13%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.50466489-5.53%
GAS
$2.56-3.72%
Saitama
$0.00078395-3.73%
Polkastarter
$0.32494471-7.05%
Orchid
$0.05153166-5.53%
LooksRare
$0.05574832-5.68%
MXC
$0.01214705-3.47%
Onyxcoin
$0.00119457+3.81%
BarnBridge
$3.02-10.56%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13754263-1.06%
Keep3rV1
$54.91-4.17%
Alchemix
$14.35-9.65%
DIA
$0.24744446-3.11%
Enzyme
$17.93-7.08%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13930066-8.39%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.24315065-9.46%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.63+1.45%
Quickswap
$54.19-14.10%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-23.68%
Augur
$2.87-5.58%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14948513-4.59%
Blue Zelle
$0.05600121-6.62%
CLV
$0.03602814-5.90%
district0x
$0.02678395+2.62%
Star Atlas
$0.00152137-4.24%
Stafi
$0.31375939-1.56%
Harvest Finance
$25.77-0.63%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00376149-2.51%
Rarible
$1.15-1.99%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01447215+4.80%
Tokemak
$0.64591912-6.44%
Quantstamp
$0.01279325+3.45%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03116036+0.93%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.44-9.16%
Pepe
$0.00000154-12.12%
Threshold
$0.02286090-4.63%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10033909-8.70%
Tether
$1.00+0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$0.99988899+0.10%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Shiba Inu-Based Shibarium Blockchain Expected to Go Live in August

The layer 2 network will utilize bone, treat, shib and leash tokens for applications built on the blockchain.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJul 7, 2023 at 8:11 a.m. UTC
A still from the SHIB: The Metaverse. (Shiba Inu)

A still from the SHIB: The Metaverse. (Shiba Inu)

The much-awaited layer 2 blockchain Shibarium is expected to go live after a Toronto conference in August, developer Shytoshi Kusama said in a Thursday blog.

Layer 2 refers to a set of off-chain systems (separate blockchains) built on top of layer 1 protocols that reduce bottlenecks with scaling and data. These bundle multiple off-chain transactions into a single layer 1 transaction, which helps reduce the data load and fees.

“The completed Worldpaper will be exhibited, all Shib branded projects will be published and Treat will be published in detail for the first time,” Kusama said. “In addition, it is very likely that we will also discuss and release the long-awaited L2 Shibarium.”

Developers added DoggyDAO, decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run and governed by token holders, will be introduced at the time and used to fund projects building on Shibarium.

Shibarium’s testnet, or a testing blockchain, has seen meaningful activity in the past months with 20 million transactions from an estimated 16 million wallets as of June. Such brisk activity on the Shibarium testnet indicates demand for the network.

Developers have previously said Shibarium would have a focus on metaverse and gaming applications especially as the non-fungible token (NFT) sector is expected to heat up in the coming years.

The launch could contribute to strong fundamentals for shiba inu (SHIB), formed in the previous bull market as a Shiba Inu-themed meme coin that has since tried to position itself as a serious project with its own blockchain network and dapp ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens showed mixed movement in the past 24 hours.

CoinGecko data shows bone (BONE) jumped as much as 4.5%, while leash (LEASH) rose 2%. SHIB tokens slid 5% in line with a broader drop in major tokens.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Shaurya Malwa
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
Shiba InuTech