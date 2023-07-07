Polygon Labs Promotes Boiron to CEO; President Wyatt to Depart
The management changes come as Polygon, which runs two of the most closely watched networks for scaling Ethereum transactions, is in the midst of a rebrand to the next chapter of its corporate development, known as "Polygon 2.0."
Polygon Labs, the company behind the Polygon blockchain, promoted its chief legal officer, Marc Boiron, to CEO and said President Ryan Wyatt will step down at the end of July and serve in an advisory role.
Boiron’s “appointment signals our commitment to nurture and expand the global Polygon community of developers, builders and users,” according to a press release shared with CoinDesk.
Rebecca Rettig, who joined Polygon in February as chief policy officer, will assume Boiron’s former role as chief legal officer.
Co-founder Sandeep Nailwal will serve as executive chairman.
The management changes come as Polygon, which runs two of the most closely watched networks for scaling Ethereum transactions, is in the midst of a rebrand to the next chapter of its corporate development, known as "Polygon 2.0."
The campaign has brought a flurry of announcements. Last week, Polygon called for a “coordination layer” that will unify all of the Polygon chains. In June, Polygon also shared a proposal aimed at upgrading its legacy “PoS” chain to become compatible with zero-knowledge proofs, a type of cryptography that has become one of this year’s hottest blockchain trends. .
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.