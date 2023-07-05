Ethereum-Based Yield Powerhouse Pendle Finance Expands to BNB Chain
Pendle offers users yields in the form of tradable digital tokens, with some strategies offering as much as 82% annualized yields on ether (ETH) and ether derivative tokens.
Ethereum and Arbitrum-based liquid staking derivatives (LSD) platform Pendle will expand to the BNB Chain network today as developers look to capture newer users and attract revenues for the burgeoning service, core developers told CoinDesk.
Liquid staking has been among the fastest-growing decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors in recent months and the potential of LSD-based financial products remains largely untapped, Pendle developer RightSide said in a Telegram message.
Pendle offers users yields in the form of tradable digital tokens, with some strategies offering as much as 82% annualized yields on ether (ETH) and ether derivative tokens. These have a maturity period that ends in late 2023 or early 2024. LSDs are tokens created by DeFi protocols, such as Lido, to reward users who stake ETH on their platform.
“Pendle aims to Establish the liquidity foundation for LSD in these ecosystems, so that other LSD and LSDfi protocols can come in and build on top,” RightSide shared.
Pendle holds the tenth-largest TVL on Arbitrum and is the biggest RocketPool ether (rETH) holder and the third-largest wrapped staked ether (wstETH) on the network. The locked value of tokens on Pendle has grown nearly 300% since the start of this year despite a general bear market, data shows.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.