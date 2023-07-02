PolyNetwork Attacker Issues “Worthless” Billions in SHIB, BNB, BUSD in Latest Crypto Hack

Sunday’s attack was the second time PolyNetwork had been targeted by attackers. The protocol was exploited for $600 million in August 2021 – a then record hack – after the alleged leak of a private key that was used to sign a cross-chain message.As such, bridges remain a key, yet vulnerable, part of the crypto ecosystem: They are important for enabling the transfer of billions of dollars worth of tokens between various networks but have been the topmost target for attacks and hacks in the industry’s history.