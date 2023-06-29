Polygon 2.0 Roadmap Calls for ‘Unified Liquidity,’ Restaking, New Chains on Demand

"Unified liquidity is the key to everything in Polygon 2.0,” said Brendan Farmer, the co-founder of Polygon in a press release. “We need to support unlimited scalability, but the entire Polygon 2.0 ecosystem must still feel like using a single chain. The validity of cross-chain transactions is guaranteed by ZK proofs posted to Ethereum, but we want bridging to feel seamless. We can’t make users wait for a chain to generate a proof or settle on Ethereum.”