Decentralized Exchange PancakeSwap Goes Live on Polygon zkEVM Blockchain
This will be the popular DEX’s fourth blockchain after BNB Chain, Ethereum and Aptos.
Decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap will go live on the Polygon zkEVM network in line with broader plans to expand its user base and build protocol revenues, developer “Chef Cocoa” shared with CoinDesk.
As a DEX, PancakeSwap relies on smart contracts instead of middlemen to process trading, lending and lottery services for users on the BNB Chain, Ethereum and Aptos blockchains. The protocol held over $1.54 billion worth of tokens as of Wednesday, DefiLlama data shows.
The deployment on Polygon zkEVM will provide lower fees and faster transactions for users transacting on the zkEVM network.
Currently, PancakeSwap users can trade with fees of as low as 0.01% – one of the lowest among DEXs.
Polygon zkEVM has attracted over $28 million in total value locked (TVL) since completing its beta mainnet launch in March. The network is a privacy-focused layer 2 blockchain that operates atop the Polygon blockchain.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.