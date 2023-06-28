Syscoin Developer Launches Ethereum-Compatible Layer 2 Network Secured by Bitcoin Miners
Sys Labs, the company behind the project, claims the new network "Rollux" will provide for speedy and affordable transactions while relying on the Syscoin blockchain's "merged mining" security method.
Sys Labs, the developer behind the Syscoin blockchain, which aims to combine Ethereum-style programmability with Bitcoin’s security, has launched a “layer 2” network called Rollux for cheaper and faster transactions.
Like the main Syscoin blockchain, the Rollux network is compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine or EVM, the software that executes smart contracts on Ethereum. The project gets its security from Bitcoin miners via a process known as merged mining that originally was presented by Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto in 2010.
“Merged mining is a way to provide another system to open the doors to scale into a rollup,” Sidhu said in an interview. He said the project has been in the works for eight years.
Rollups like Optimism, Arbitrum and zkSync have profilerated atop Ethereum, notorious for its sometimes exorbitant fees, as a means of avoiding congestion. Bitcoin (BTC) is the original and largest blockchain and is considered the most secure, but lacks Ethereum’s programmability via smart contracts.
Sidhu said a deal has been struck to store data on Filecoin via Lighthouse Storage.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.