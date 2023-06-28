Chainlink Data Feeds Go Live on Celo
In April, Celo joined Chainlink Scale to access the data provider’s oracle services at a low cost.
Web 3 data provider Chainlink data feeds are now live on Celo mainnet, enabling developers to build advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) applications by giving them access to critical data and services, according to a press release Wednesday.
Chainlink will now send data directly to Celo’s blockchain securely.
“Chainlink data feeds will empower Celo developers, providing critical access to oracle data and services and bolster Celo’s dApps [decentralized applications] to drive real-world impact and solutions,” Xochitl Cazador, Head of Ecosystem Growth at the Celo Foundation, said.
The mobile-first blockchain Celo also joined Chainlink Scale in April, a program that gives Celo access to the data provider’s oracle services at a relatively low cost by paying with its own CELO token. The Celo community voted in favor of joining.
