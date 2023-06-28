Chainlink Data Feeds Go Live on Celo

Bitcoin
$30,224.40-2.02%
Ethereum
$1,857.63-1.56%
Binance Coin
$232.07-3.33%
XRP
$0.47204855-2.55%
Cardano
$0.27475500-3.52%
Dogecoin
$0.06404424-2.29%
Tron
$0.07433605-1.17%
Solana
$16.25-2.81%
Litecoin
$85.26-4.31%
Polkadot
$4.98-2.83%
Polygon
$0.62961569-5.86%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,482.63-0.51%
Bitcoin Cash
$231.68-1.22%
Avalanche
$12.69-5.21%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000731-4.20%
Binance USD
$0.99963028-0.06%
Uniswap
$5.03-5.30%
Chainlink
$6.00-3.38%
Monero
$165.57-1.71%
Stellar
$0.10196500+5.27%
Cosmos
$9.23-1.89%
Ethereum Classic
$17.82-5.26%
Internet Computer
$4.12-6.17%
Filecoin
$3.91-3.43%
Lido DAO
$1.88-3.81%
Hedera
$0.04901902-2.99%
Quant
$105.63-0.83%
Aptos
$7.07-5.15%
Arbitrum
$1.14-5.93%
Crypto.com
$0.05571003-1.63%
VeChain
$0.01887627+1.37%
NEAR Protocol
$1.40-5.79%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.22%
The Graph
$0.10439778-5.39%
Stacks
$0.67350870-6.28%
Aave
$61.16-5.31%
Algorand
$0.11939902-7.48%
Elrond
$33.19-2.33%
Fantom
$0.30226256-2.94%
ApeCoin
$2.25-3.45%
Optimism
$1.24-7.26%
EOS
$0.69140000-4.25%
The Sandbox
$0.40917951-4.72%
Immutable X
$0.71982814-4.39%
Tezos
$0.78300000-2.28%
Theta
$0.71702494-3.42%
Bitcoin SV
$37.10-2.90%
Decentraland
$0.36820534-5.07%
Axie Infinity
$5.69-3.28%
Synthetix
$2.04-4.82%
Maker
$679.74-0.93%
NEO
$8.61-4.86%
Injective Protocol
$7.56-1.74%
Gala
$0.02455577-5.63%
Curve DAO Token
$0.67817463-1.75%
Kava.io
$0.92580745-6.04%
Flow
$0.51870198-4.86%
Luna Classic
$0.00008776-4.23%
IOTA
$0.17755392-4.77%
PAX Gold
$1,894.19-0.82%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047-2.27%
eCash
$0.00002279-3.95%
Mina
$0.46329988-7.36%
Chiliz
$0.07398729-5.01%
Dash
$34.64-5.04%
Woo Network
$0.21980689-0.50%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.90009558-1.99%
Nexo
$0.62837765-1.37%
Zilliqa
$0.01951880-4.78%
dYdX
$1.91-4.02%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-5.34%
THORChain
$0.96958060-4.78%
Enjin
$0.28080394-4.24%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18779700-4.36%
Compound
$40.78-5.55%
Loopring
$0.22431016-4.41%
Flare
$0.01493320-4.68%
Mask Network
$3.36-5.03%
Convex Finance
$3.50-4.51%
BLUR
$0.35606661-7.32%
NEM
$0.02788220-4.05%
Illuvium
$44.98-3.85%
Zcash
$29.33-2.77%
Qtum
$2.33-5.80%
FLOKI
$0.00002448-6.16%
Oasis Network
$0.04805678-3.87%
Holo
$0.00134476-4.24%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.55-4.09%
Fetch.ai
$0.22014654-5.64%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.68-3.17%
Celo
$0.44393864-4.54%
Decred
$14.55-2.60%
Kusama
$24.76-3.15%
Ravencoin
$0.01867223-2.66%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.19%
Stepn
$0.21501465-6.53%
EthereumPoW
$1.96-6.44%
JasmyCoin
$0.00426244-7.10%
SXP
$0.36143398-4.25%
Yearn Finance
$6,210.68-3.68%
Waves
$1.99-6.85%
ICON
$0.20493287-4.06%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62288927-4.97%
Audius
$0.17739212-7.21%
Ankr
$0.02267727-6.45%
IoTeX
$0.01917214-3.63%
Helium
$1.20-2.47%
Moonbeam
$0.25431347-3.15%
SafePal
$0.46027333-0.25%
0x
$0.20001271-7.34%
Aragon
$3.91-2.18%
Siacoin
$0.00299550-2.45%
Band Protocol
$1.21-5.78%
Harmony
$0.01242201-5.72%
Wax
$0.04588123-4.82%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18071700-0.89%
Joe
$0.38498762-5.32%
Synapse
$0.66498972-1.72%
Sushiswap
$0.64149947-5.71%
Braintrust
$0.49154375-3.42%
Skale
$0.02689069-5.16%
TerraUSD
$0.01232750-3.62%
Livepeer
$4.26-4.00%
Stargate Finance
$0.56961995-5.61%
Gains Network
$3.82-5.10%
Amp
$0.00203879-3.95%
Lisk
$0.78456807-5.69%
UMA Protocol
$1.54-5.39%
DigiByte
$0.00678105-2.04%
Polymath Network
$0.12259526-3.98%
Cartesi
$0.14478277-4.80%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02088553-7.83%
Kyber Network
$0.54077466-4.48%
iExec RLC
$1.33-4.23%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-3.34%
Nervos Network
$0.00277072-6.43%
Syscoin
$0.12773209-3.89%
Nano
$0.68067800-2.21%
MetisDAO
$20.42-1.87%
OMG Network
$0.62229085-5.81%
SPACE ID
$0.28750694-7.91%
Numeraire
$12.62-5.96%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17384702-4.18%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18-3.62%
Dent
$0.00077747-3.75%
Chromia
$0.12554644-6.11%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00170320-0.80%
Secret
$0.32605426-4.43%
Civic
$0.08046032-3.37%
WINkLink
$0.00006660-2.21%
NKN
$0.09457928-5.81%
MOBOX
$0.29856903-3.43%
Ren
$0.05977811-4.84%
Keep Network
$0.10846614-2.17%
COTI
$0.04869908-3.52%
Bifrost
$0.04594043-3.24%
Request
$0.07590126-2.38%
Bancor
$0.37709242-3.11%
Spell Token
$0.00046062-3.69%
Sun Token
$0.00562952-2.95%
Celsius
$0.11800759+2.89%
Serum
$0.12484594+3.53%
CEEK VR
$0.05590821-2.76%
XYO Network
$0.00362292-3.99%
Verge
$0.00270399+64.20%
Stormx
$0.00385409-2.90%
SuperRare
$0.06833697-4.71%
Index Chain
$0.05705612-5.43%
Raydium
$0.19209293-2.84%
Adventure Gold
$0.53101115+12.44%
WazirX
$0.08977827-4.73%
Saitama
$0.00088797-0.04%
Moonriver
$5.60-3.66%
Storj
$0.26978579+0.60%
Reef
$0.00169070-3.52%
RACA
$0.00011516-1.79%
Augur
$4.78-2.57%
Voyager Token
$0.12751772-5.40%
GAS
$2.48-2.93%
LooksRare
$0.06202772-2.78%
Polkastarter
$0.31187550-1.66%
Orchid
$0.05091798-2.42%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15207301-3.75%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13853472-5.44%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.43%
Enzyme
$16.98-5.93%
Quickswap
$51.88-4.33%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14939181-2.79%
Blue Zelle
$0.05568614-4.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.34-4.28%
CLV
$0.03757303+8.49%
district0x
$0.02730000-1.44%
Star Atlas
$0.00157173-2.39%
Harvest Finance
$24.27-6.39%
Stafi
$0.28654658-3.04%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00359225-7.67%
Rarible
$1.18-14.20%
Tokemak
$0.73025290+2.53%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01287783-2.30%
Quantstamp
$0.01321488+14.01%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03376661-14.49%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.48+15.75%
Pepe
$0.00000150-6.62%
Tether
$0.99983036-0.05%
USD Coin
$0.99990022-0.03%
Dai
$0.99961028-0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Chainlink Data Feeds Go Live on Celo

In April, Celo joined Chainlink Scale to access the data provider’s oracle services at a low cost.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
Chainlink Integrates Weather Data From the Google Cloud

Chainlink

Web 3 data provider Chainlink data feeds are now live on Celo mainnet, enabling developers to build advanced decentralized finance (DeFi) applications by giving them access to critical data and services, according to a press release Wednesday.

Chainlink will now send data directly to Celo’s blockchain securely.

“Chainlink data feeds will empower Celo developers, providing critical access to oracle data and services and bolster Celo’s dApps [decentralized applications] to drive real-world impact and solutions,” Xochitl Cazador, Head of Ecosystem Growth at the Celo Foundation, said.

The mobile-first blockchain Celo also joined Chainlink Scale in April, a program that gives Celo access to the data provider’s oracle services at a relatively low cost by paying with its own CELO token. The Celo community voted in favor of joining.

Read more: Google Cloud to Offer Workshops, Cloud Computing Services for Builders on Celo

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CeloChainlinkCrypto