Ethereum Ecosystem Is Getting Busier, Not Quieter, Amid Layer 2 Shift

Multiple transactions are bundled together and executed in batches on an L2 (i.e., off of the Ethereum mainnet), and then a smaller amount of data is sent back to Ethereum. This practice vastly increases throughput, and, as the state of the rollup can be recreated and verified using the data posted on the Ethereum mainnet, rollups inherit many of the security properties of the mainnet itself. This strategy was a shift in Ethereum’s scaling roadmap proposed by Vitalik Buterin in 2020, dubbed the rollup-centric roadmap, which prioritized outsourcing execution to rollups and bolstering Ethereum’s data availability layer to reduce the cost of posting data back to the mainnet. In short, it shifted the focus of the Ethereum mainnet to consensus, settlement and data availability.