Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream to Unveil Its Long-Awaited Mining Rig in 3Q of 2024

Bitcoin
$25,830.02-0.26%
Ethereum
$1,734.77-0.41%
Binance Coin
$240.47+4.11%
XRP
$0.51847130-1.04%
Cardano
$0.27334100-0.94%
Dogecoin
$0.06143022+0.02%
Tron
$0.07162852+0.69%
Solana
$14.93-2.03%
Polygon
$0.64002125-0.94%
Polkadot
$4.60+1.70%
Litecoin
$77.04-0.34%
Binance USD
$0.99971397+0.02%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,812.72-0.73%
Avalanche
$11.70+1.43%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000674+1.03%
Uniswap
$4.25-0.54%
Chainlink
$5.25+1.35%
Cosmos
$8.61-1.89%
Monero
$137.60-1.59%
Stellar
$0.08233100-1.16%
Ethereum Classic
$15.15-0.26%
Bitcoin Cash
$104.80+2.16%
Internet Computer
$3.93+5.37%
Filecoin
$3.65+1.88%
Lido DAO
$1.76-2.21%
Hedera
$0.04622278+2.12%
Quant
$99.91-0.36%
Crypto.com
$0.05237463-1.72%
Aptos
$6.23-0.54%
Arbitrum
$0.98518973+0.53%
VeChain
$0.01596787+0.38%
NEAR Protocol
$1.19-0.82%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99455495-0.53%
The Graph
$0.09779757-1.47%
ApeCoin
$2.22-1.90%
Algorand
$0.11204587-0.44%
Aave
$54.79+1.93%
Elrond
$30.45+0.78%
EOS
$0.66960100-1.11%
Optimism
$1.14+0.59%
Fantom
$0.25846862+5.39%
The Sandbox
$0.38288666-1.27%
Stacks
$0.50929897-2.32%
Tezos
$0.71650000-0.76%
Theta
$0.64100449-2.15%
Decentraland
$0.34011263-0.88%
Immutable X
$0.61623741-0.96%
Synthetix
$1.80-0.62%
Maker
$633.84+1.37%
Axie Infinity
$4.87-1.57%
NEO
$7.81-0.08%
Curve DAO Token
$0.64512663+1.27%
Luna Classic
$0.00009319+4.71%
Gala
$0.02183341+0.45%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053+0.23%
Flow
$0.48567227-2.29%
PAX Gold
$1,914.33-0.90%
Bitcoin SV
$25.07-1.92%
Injective Protocol
$6.01+4.88%
Kava.io
$0.80191790+0.04%
IOTA
$0.15514261-2.19%
eCash
$0.00002013+0.21%
Mina
$0.41792117+1.77%
Chiliz
$0.06798223+0.43%
Nexo
$0.62281330+0.24%
Dash
$29.35+0.12%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.74388448+1.36%
Mask Network
$3.57-4.04%
Zilliqa
$0.01734665-0.22%
PancakeSwap
$1.38+2.86%
Woo Network
$0.16308312-5.14%
Convex Finance
$3.42-1.11%
Loopring
$0.21387782-0.37%
Flare
$0.01554280-3.70%
Enjin
$0.25522926+1.00%
dYdX
$1.58+1.37%
THORChain
$0.84299698-0.65%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16810000-0.71%
Illuvium
$44.66-0.35%
NEM
$0.02657879-0.40%
Oasis Network
$0.04491907+1.77%
Holo
$0.00126784+0.97%
Qtum
$2.11-0.88%
FLOKI
$0.00002192+1.55%
Zcash
$25.35+0.84%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+4.79%
Celo
$0.40899140-2.59%
Kusama
$22.14-3.08%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.56-1.52%
Fetch.ai
$0.18676987+0.13%
Ravencoin
$0.01630594-1.07%
Bitcoin Gold
$10.66-3.96%
Compound
$27.12-4.87%
Decred
$12.37+0.09%
SXP
$0.32460565+2.88%
Yearn Finance
$5,572.23+1.58%
Stepn
$0.19110910+0.33%
Helium
$1.26-0.97%
Audius
$0.17159846+0.63%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60591289+0.84%
ICON
$0.18252034-1.78%
IoTeX
$0.01768972+0.26%
JasmyCoin
$0.00346746-0.05%
Ankr
$0.01997474-0.49%
EthereumPoW
$1.49-2.29%
Braintrust
$0.63985157+10.68%
BLUR
$0.30834722-5.23%
0x
$0.17337429+0.35%
Moonbeam
$0.22008540-0.36%
Wax
$0.04199563-0.91%
Waves
$1.38+0.47%
Siacoin
$0.00266476-2.00%
SafePal
$0.35761785-0.17%
Harmony
$0.01063729-2.90%
Band Protocol
$1.01-1.01%
Aragon
$2.97-3.58%
Gains Network
$3.81-3.33%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15859540+0.57%
Skale
$0.02481313-2.87%
TerraUSD
$0.01148169+4.14%
Amp
$0.00200201-1.33%
Stargate Finance
$0.53986686-2.44%
Sushiswap
$0.57091652-0.34%
Joe
$0.32141102-3.30%
UMA Protocol
$1.52-0.78%
Livepeer
$3.85+0.51%
Synapse
$0.55940568+1.56%
DigiByte
$0.00646485-0.46%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Lisk
$0.69575637+0.73%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02012855-0.62%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-0.42%
Polymath Network
$0.10210000-1.33%
Nervos Network
$0.00275034-1.76%
Cartesi
$0.12392118-4.10%
iExec RLC
$1.24-0.81%
Kyber Network
$0.48309423-0.15%
Nano
$0.65648803+2.45%
Syscoin
$0.11899052-0.66%
MetisDAO
$18.98+0.70%
SPACE ID
$0.28337215+1.75%
OMG Network
$0.55167791-0.09%
Numeraire
$12.06+0.51%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.91-0.16%
Steem
$0.15620125-0.48%
Chromia
$0.11819761-3.25%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00155012-0.24%
Dent
$0.00065458-1.68%
Secret
$0.29558137-1.48%
NKN
$0.09549836-4.31%
MOBOX
$0.30992662+1.91%
WINkLink
$0.00006308+1.56%
Civic
$0.07119055-0.27%
COTI
$0.04658408+0.26%
Ren
$0.05588277-0.59%
Bifrost
$0.04346863+1.03%
Request
$0.07195388+1.56%
Bancor
$0.35244293-0.36%
Sun Token
$0.00541599+0.14%
Spell Token
$0.00043620-2.11%
Celsius
$0.11928763-2.78%
Keep Network
$0.08795108-1.95%
CEEK VR
$0.05524213+3.33%
XYO Network
$0.00347681+5.49%
Augur
$5.42-0.41%
Index Chain
$0.05785518+0.25%
SuperRare
$0.06504407+5.81%
Stormx
$0.00346837-2.36%
Adventure Gold
$0.48631936-2.53%
WazirX
$0.08219010+0.28%
Raydium
$0.17104970+0.47%
RACA
$0.00010782+2.08%
Reef
$0.00153582-0.05%
Saitama
$0.00078019+3.14%
Moonriver
$4.95+0.47%
Storj
$0.22986522-1.94%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16518949-3.05%
GAS
$2.26-0.61%
Orchid
$0.05109185-0.88%
Voyager Token
$0.10096863-1.28%
LooksRare
$0.05387533+2.29%
Polkastarter
$0.27309422+1.20%
Verge
$0.00154746-0.78%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13792332+0.01%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+22.83%
Enzyme
$15.37+2.44%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14365072-0.04%
Blue Zelle
$0.05322433+1.04%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.20-0.23%
district0x
$0.02740000+3.40%
Serum
$0.05468346+3.78%
Quickswap
$42.74+0.08%
Star Atlas
$0.00154776-2.34%
CLV
$0.03176775-0.73%
Stafi
$0.28002547+1.32%
Harvest Finance
$21.84+2.18%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00341949+4.95%
Rarible
$1.02+2.70%
Tokemak
$0.68349896-1.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01236637+1.79%
Quantstamp
$0.01147013-4.00%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02372769+1.93%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.87241925+7.46%
Pepe
$0.00000091-0.18%
Tether
$0.99991460+0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$0.99989792+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Bitcoin Infrastructure Firm Blockstream to Unveil Its Long-Awaited Mining Rig in 3Q of 2024

The company expects to raise more capital to fund its mining business.

By Frederick Munawa
AccessTimeIconJun 13, 2023 at 9:16 p.m. UTC
Rendered image of Blockstream’s new ASIC Bitcoin miner (Blockstream)

Rendered image of Blockstream’s new ASIC Bitcoin miner (Blockstream)

Bitcoin infrastructure firm Blockstream expects to unveil its long-awaited Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) miner – a culmination of years of engineering work – around the third quarter of 2024, according to Blockstream CEO and co-founder Adam Back during the company’s first ever media briefing on Tuesday.

The company acquired Israeli mining hardware manufacturer Spondoolies in 2021, and brought the manufacturer’s core team into Blockstream’s mining division, which is headed by Chris Cook with former Spondoolies CEO Assaf Gilboa serving as executive vice president.

In January 2023, Blockstream raised $125 million to expand mining operations, and says it plans to raise even more capital to fund its mining business. The new ASIC was originally slated for a 2022 launch but Back now anticipates having the miner available in the latter half of 2024.

“There's two rough approaches to manufacturing. One is to do a shuffle run first, which is kind of a test run,” Back told CoinDesk during the briefing. “So that would put the miner into sort of Q3 next year roughly.”

Besides delving into Blockstream’s mining business, Back and his executive team discussed the firm’s other projects such as Liquid, a federated sidechain or secondary blockchain that interacts with the primary Bitcoin blockchain and Jade, Blocksteam’s flagship hardware bitcoin (BTC) wallet.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Frederick Munawa

Frederick Munawa is a Technology Reporter for Coindesk. He covers blockchain protocols with a specific focus on bitcoin and bitcoin-adjacent networks.

Follow @FrederickMunawa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BitcoinBlockstreamASIC