Jack Dorsey-backed Nostr Creator Collaborates With Employer Zebedee on New Social Media Layer

In 2022, Nostr got the attention of former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, who promptly donated 14 bitcoin (about $245,000 at the time) directly to Fiatjaf himself. In May 2023, Dorsey made a heftier $10 million donation to OpenSats, a non-profit organization for free and open-source Bitcoin projects. Half of the donation to OpenSats ($5 million) was specifically earmarked for further Nostr development.