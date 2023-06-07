Arbitrum Temporarily Stopped Processing Due to Software Bug
The Ethereum layer 2 network went out of service for several hours due to a bug in the sequencer and a resulting transaction backlog that stressed the network. A fix was deployed and the network is now processing again.
The Arbitrum blockchain suffered from a bug in its software Wednesday that caused the network to stop processing transactions on-chain for several hours.
There was a bug in Arbitrum’s sequencer, “responsible for taking user transactions, creating a batch of the transaction, and posting it on-chain,” according to the Arbitrum developers’ official Twitter account.
The software bug “created network stress caused by the large backlog of transactions which hadn’t been posted on-chain,” wrote Arbitrum Foundation’s community lead, who goes by the username “eli_defi,” on Discord. “A solution has already been deployed earlier today, and everything has been operating as it should.”
