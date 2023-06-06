Swift and Chainlink Will Test Connecting Over a Dozen Financial Institutions to Blockchain Networks

Bitcoin
$25,991.09-2.95%
Ethereum
$1,835.59-1.70%
Binance Coin
$278.48-6.96%
XRP
$0.51160390-4.37%
Cardano
$0.34960000-6.33%
Dogecoin
$0.06809060-4.39%
Solana
$19.94-7.30%
Polygon
$0.80763349-8.76%
Tron
$0.07805764-3.97%
Litecoin
$88.36-4.23%
Polkadot
$5.09-3.64%
Binance USD
$0.99935943+0.12%
Avalanche
$14.18-4.11%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000807-4.65%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$25,939.63-3.51%
Uniswap
$4.79-3.58%
Chainlink
$6.20-2.54%
Cosmos
$10.06-5.26%
Monero
$142.78-2.05%
Ethereum Classic
$17.23-3.73%
Stellar
$0.08793100-3.30%
Bitcoin Cash
$109.54-3.49%
Lido DAO
$2.37+4.16%
Internet Computer
$4.36-7.00%
Filecoin
$4.30-6.85%
Quant
$117.34+1.23%
Aptos
$8.06-7.83%
Crypto.com
$0.05929699-1.99%
Hedera
$0.04876689-2.73%
Arbitrum
$1.17-0.23%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49-9.27%
VeChain
$0.01851505-4.49%
ApeCoin
$3.21+0.97%
The Graph
$0.11682297-4.33%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99650332+0.32%
Optimism
$1.54+5.87%
Algorand
$0.13631763-7.93%
The Sandbox
$0.51579530-15.01%
EOS
$0.85262400-5.58%
Elrond
$36.28-2.51%
Aave
$60.76-1.77%
Fantom
$0.29745551-6.08%
Decentraland
$0.45149386-14.34%
Stacks
$0.58990350-1.97%
Tezos
$0.86060000-4.05%
Theta
$0.79019325-4.75%
Axie Infinity
$6.66-9.40%
Immutable X
$0.72905442-10.20%
Synthetix
$2.23-5.96%
Flow
$0.66105638-7.67%
NEO
$9.40-5.46%
Gala
$0.02748468-5.66%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77993364-6.73%
Kava.io
$1.07-3.00%
Bitcoin SV
$30.41-5.17%
Maker
$647.92-5.50%
Injective Protocol
$7.25-3.87%
Luna Classic
$0.00008782-11.35%
PAX Gold
$1,936.56-0.75%
IOTA
$0.18304191-8.52%
BitTorrent
$0.00000053-8.71%
Chiliz
$0.09418826-5.77%
Mina
$0.50699069-4.91%
eCash
$0.00002308-5.51%
Dash
$39.12-6.23%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.94737006-10.80%
Woo Network
$0.21725744-5.19%
Zilliqa
$0.02155506-8.06%
Nexo
$0.63015559-3.95%
Mask Network
$4.22-1.14%
Flare
$0.02002486-10.13%
THORChain
$1.09-4.20%
PancakeSwap
$1.58-6.66%
Loopring
$0.25771973-6.06%
Enjin
$0.31866049-7.10%
dYdX
$1.97-6.66%
Convex Finance
$3.93-6.87%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20168200-6.34%
FLOKI
$0.00002809-9.24%
Illuvium
$51.35-1.40%
Oasis Network
$0.05393142-2.69%
NEM
$0.02981698-7.68%
Holo
$0.00150873-5.24%
Qtum
$2.45-6.07%
Fetch.ai
$0.24352682-7.15%
Zcash
$29.73-5.14%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-12.28%
Celo
$0.48499146-8.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.33-5.86%
Kusama
$26.60-3.61%
Compound
$33.55-4.68%
SXP
$0.40578834-5.26%
Audius
$0.21801733-7.29%
Ravencoin
$0.01916059-5.38%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.78035515-9.43%
BLUR
$0.44497358-7.75%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.31-1.19%
IoTeX
$0.02272075-2.89%
ICON
$0.22241013-6.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00442942-6.13%
Decred
$13.90-7.79%
Stepn
$0.23861270-8.44%
Helium
$1.42-1.00%
Yearn Finance
$6,071.00-5.60%
Ankr
$0.02377182-6.89%
EthereumPoW
$1.74-10.33%
Braintrust
$0.71452718-1.12%
0x
$0.20449661-6.14%
Moonbeam
$0.26331852-5.90%
Band Protocol
$1.29-9.33%
Harmony
$0.01316378-4.74%
Wax
$0.04848757-8.21%
Waves
$1.59-7.45%
Siacoin
$0.00298736-5.03%
Sushiswap
$0.75272992-10.53%
Joe
$0.41897645-3.45%
Synapse
$0.74890150+12.04%
SafePal
$0.38391505-5.76%
Aragon
$3.43-3.70%
Skale
$0.03022669-4.77%
Gains Network
$4.42-5.76%
Amp
$0.00234655-7.63%
Livepeer
$4.64-6.99%
Stargate Finance
$0.63064657-2.59%
UMA Protocol
$1.78-7.06%
TerraUSD
$0.01256891-11.70%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02460097-6.67%
DigiByte
$0.00744651-5.64%
Cartesi
$0.16126321-9.41%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16329709-2.15%
Lisk
$0.77764468-9.42%
Nervos Network
$0.00332835-5.76%
SPACE ID
$0.38752405-14.10%
Polymath Network
$0.12320000-8.69%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000019-4.19%
Kyber Network
$0.57682378-7.28%
NuCypher
$0.07990936-0.02%
iExec RLC
$1.39-5.95%
Nano
$0.75462152+4.66%
OMG Network
$0.69203442-6.94%
MetisDAO
$20.99-2.55%
Syscoin
$0.12233669-2.33%
Numeraire
$13.59-2.41%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00201304-6.77%
Celsius
$0.19441889-15.66%
Ren
$0.07872900-9.83%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28-10.65%
Chromia
$0.13808826-12.12%
Steem
$0.17447118-8.51%
Secret
$0.35865407-3.76%
Dent
$0.00078498-6.61%
COTI
$0.06145042-7.79%
NKN
$0.11312258-7.04%
MOBOX
$0.36714825-7.34%
WINkLink
$0.00007116-4.14%
Civic
$0.07954423-6.62%
Request
$0.08168889-5.68%
Bancor
$0.39846442-3.10%
Spell Token
$0.00053234-7.89%
Keep Network
$0.11051313-7.87%
Bifrost
$0.04573915-6.57%
CEEK VR
$0.06699453-16.04%
Sun Token
$0.00584535-2.72%
SuperRare
$0.08177377-9.68%
Index Chain
$0.06790988-12.54%
WazirX
$0.10610355-7.25%
Augur
$5.98-6.35%
XYO Network
$0.00369685-6.32%
Reef
$0.00199061-7.60%
Raydium
$0.20983649-5.15%
Stormx
$0.00393318-7.88%
LooksRare
$0.07920804-8.15%
Moonriver
$6.05-3.85%
RACA
$0.00012097-4.59%
Storj
$0.27183935-8.51%
Saitama
$0.00085074-4.26%
Voyager Token
$0.12855010-9.74%
Orchid
$0.06185630-4.15%
GAS
$2.62-5.34%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.17079083-6.34%
Adventure Gold
$0.41071755-1.64%
Polkastarter
$0.31891315-5.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.16973608-6.79%
Verge
$0.00181664-3.70%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-12.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.17965864-7.26%
Enzyme
$17.65-2.42%
Serum
$0.06755592-9.36%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.62-6.99%
CLV
$0.04087996-7.55%
Quickswap
$49.79-8.15%
Blue Zelle
$0.05850710-9.98%
district0x
$0.02968113+4.14%
Star Atlas
$0.00173654-6.29%
Stafi
$0.31661103-6.47%
Harvest Finance
$25.31-6.18%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00342135-8.87%
Rarible
$1.06-9.32%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01440562-0.94%
Tokemak
$0.72460609-3.37%
Quantstamp
$0.01178683-2.36%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02991486-9.23%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.87107813-6.59%
Pepe
$0.00000114-2.32%
Tether
$0.99996031+0.16%
USD Coin
$0.99984381+0.17%
Dai
$0.99933699+0.18%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Swift and Chainlink Will Test Connecting Over a Dozen Financial Institutions to Blockchain Networks

In a new set of experiments, Swift will collaborate with major financial market institutions like Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Clearstream, Euroclear and Lloyds Banking Group.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2023 at 2:04 p.m. UTC
Sergey Nazarov (left) and Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé (Chainlink Labs)

Sergey Nazarov (left) and Jonathan Ehrenfeld Solé (Chainlink Labs)

Swift - the interbank messaging system and Chainlink (LINK), a provider of real world data to blockchains, will be collaborating with dozens of financial institutions to test how they can connect with multiple blockchain networks, according to a press release on Tuesday.

In a new set of experiments, Swift will partner with major TradFi institutions like Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ), BNP Paribas, BNY Mellon, Citi, Clearstream, Euroclear and Lloyds Banking Group. The goal is to test how these institutions can use the Swift's infrastructure to instruct the transfer of tokenized assets across blockchains, the press release said.

Chainlink will provide connectivity across both public and private blockchains for these experiments, the statement added. The Swift and Chainlink partnership was first announced last year at Chainlinks annual conference SmartCon.

In capital markets, there is a growing view that blockchain technology could "generate efficiencies, reduce costs," and a simplified settlement processes could attract more investors into the private markets as well as increase liquidity, Swift said in its release.

Not only this is an important move for financial institutions but it also represent a significant step for the crypto industry, Chainlink's co-founder, Sergey Nazarov, told CoinDesk.

"Banks hold the largest amount of capital globally and if our industry is going to grow past the single digit trillions, then the banks have to come in and in reality, I think it'll be the banks and their clients that grow the blockchain industry past $10 trillion," Nazarov said. Currently the crypto market-cap stands at $1.08 trillion according to CoinMarketCap data.

Read more: SWIFT Is Partnering With Chainlink: Here’s the Down-low on the Blockchain Data Provider

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Camomile Shumba

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Follow @camomileshumba on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
SWIFTChainlinkBlockchain