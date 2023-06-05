New Stablecoin Issuer Raft Is Eschewing Fiat for Its Financial Backing

While the biggest stablecoins, Tether’s USDT and Circle Internet Financial’s USDC, are backed by conventional assets like U.S. Treasurys, those backed instead by crypto assets have had mixed success. MakerDAO’s DAI, which is collateralized by a combination of Ethereum-based tokens, stablecoins and real-world assets such as U.S. government bonds, has accumulated about $4.6 billion of market capitalization. Meanwhile, Do Kwon’s UST – which was backed by his LUNA token – collapsed spectacularly a year ago.