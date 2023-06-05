Bitcoin
Atomic Wallet Users Hacked for $35M Worth of Bitcoin, Ether, Tether and Other Tokens

Atomic Wallet said Monday that “less than 1%” of its monthly active users were impacted in the weekend breach.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 5, 2023 at 5:46 a.m. UTC
Wallets (RitaE/Pixabay)

Wallets (RitaE/Pixabay)

The crypto industry’s latest causality occurred over the weekend as nearly $35 million worth of various tokens were stolen from Atomic Wallet, a centralized storage and wallet service.

These tokens included bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tether (USDT), dogecoin (DOGE), litecoin (LTC), bnb coin (BNB) and polygon (MATIC). Tron-based USDT seemed to be the largest stolen stash, on-chain analytics cited by blockchain sleuth @ZachXBT showed.

In a Monday tweet, Atomic Wallet said the impacted users represented “less than 1% of our monthly active users,” with the last drained transaction occurring on Saturday.

The firm previously said it was investigating and analyzing the attack. It had not released specifics of the attacks as of Monday morning.

Victims have been asked to submit information on a Google Docs form that Atomic Wallet is using to conduct its investigations.

Several users report that their crypto was stolen after a recent software update, while others say they were impacted despite not updating to the latest version, messages from Atomic Wallet’s official Telegram channel viewed by CoinDesk show.

Edited by Sam Reynolds.

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

