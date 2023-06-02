Bitcoin
Marathon Digital Mined 77% More Bitcoin in May With the Help of Its Software

The spike in bitcoin mining is likely due to its mining machines producing at higher capacity than April.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconJun 2, 2023 at 6:15 p.m. UTC
Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel interview at Bitcoin conference in Miami (CoinDesk)

Marathon Digital CEO Fred Thiel interview at Bitcoin conference in Miami (CoinDesk)

Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) mined 1,245 bitcoin in May, up 77% from previous month with the help of its proprietary software.

“The increased production was due to an increased hash rate and a significant increase in transaction fees, which accounted for approximately 11.8% of the total bitcoin we earned in the last month," CEO Fred Thiel said in a press release on Friday. The miner also increased its operational computing power by 9% to 15.2 exahash/second (EH/S), according to the statement.

Thiel attributed the majority of the increase to Marathon's proprietary software in an interview with CoinDesk TV on Friday. The software gives Marathon the "ability to control the output of the machines, the uptime of the machines, scaling up and down the hash rate of the machines," he said.

In early May, miners saw an uptick in revenues thanks to higher transaction fees due to popularity of Ordinals. The protocol enabled added functionality on the bitcoin blockchain, such as non-fungible tokens and memecoins, driving up demand for block space. As a result, fees miners rake in for processing transactions surpassed block rewards in early May.

Read more: Bitcoin’s High Fees Brought Back Bull Market-Level Mining Revenue, But Not for Long

The 77% increase in Marathon's May bitcoin production could likely be attributable to the fact that it wasn't running its machines at full capacity during April, such that it potentially had a lot of room to increase its production in the following month.

In fact, the miner said in April that its monthly 15% decrease in bitcoin production was due to increased difficulty on the network, luck and "to a lesser extent, curtailment activity."

Marathon in the previous month produced markedly little bitcoin per exahash, which can be partly attributed to downtime of its mining machines. In April, Marathon mined 50 bitcoin per exahash of computing power, the least out of 14 publicly listed miners. In comparison, during April, peer CleanSpark (CLSK) mined 78 bitcoin, Riot Platforms (RIOT) had 61 and Hive Blockchain (HIVE) produced 81 bitcoin per exahash.

Marathon shares on the Nasdaq were down about 2% in on Friday, roughly in line with other miners' performance on the day.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.


Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter.

