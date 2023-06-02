Crypto Investors Lost $54M to Rugpulls, Scams in May: Blockchain Security Firm De.Fi

Bitcoin
$27,062.89+0.38%
Ethereum
$1,888.42+1.24%
Binance Coin
$306.75+0.59%
XRP
$0.51443600+1.86%
Cardano
$0.37525700+3.06%
Dogecoin
$0.07200897+0.25%
Solana
$21.15+1.58%
Polygon
$0.90229418+0.67%
Litecoin
$94.48+1.91%
Tron
$0.07647931+2.08%
Polkadot
$5.25+0.36%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000848-0.19%
Avalanche
$14.44+1.70%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,031.24+0.31%
Uniswap
$5.06+0.37%
Chainlink
$6.39-0.54%
Cosmos
$10.57+1.90%
Monero
$147.34-0.14%
Ethereum Classic
$18+0.78%
Stellar
$0.09186300-0.80%
Bitcoin Cash
$113.96+0.80%
Filecoin
$4.94+5.44%
Internet Computer
$4.79+2.41%
Lido DAO
$2.30+11.11%
Aptos
$9.07+6.60%
Quant
$117.84-0.68%
Hedera
$0.05067406-0.64%
Arbitrum
$1.24+7.42%
Crypto.com
$0.05941746+0.59%
NEAR Protocol
$1.60+1.86%
VeChain
$0.01990632-0.60%
The Graph
$0.13188392-0.43%
ApeCoin
$3.11-0.79%
Algorand
$0.15030063+2.22%
The Sandbox
$0.55889587+0.83%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99663830+0.56%
EOS
$0.90460000+1.95%
Elrond
$37.58+2.06%
Optimism
$1.43+0.75%
Aave
$63.99+1.34%
Fantom
$0.32033958+1.57%
Decentraland
$0.48006296+2.44%
Theta
$0.85239675+0.72%
Stacks
$0.61170011+1.35%
Tezos
$0.89700000+0.06%
Axie Infinity
$7.05+0.99%
Immutable X
$0.77248676+2.84%
Synthetix
$2.37+1.23%
Flow
$0.72711500+0.63%
NEO
$10.39+1.68%
Gala
$0.03016791+1.18%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84679617+4.11%
Injective Protocol
$8.07+12.29%
Bitcoin SV
$32.64+1.06%
Maker
$666.39+4.30%
BitTorrent
$0.00000058+0.84%
Kava.io
$1.01-0.01%
IOTA
$0.19896752-0.75%
Chiliz
$0.10171621+2.52%
PAX Gold
$1,977.75+0.30%
Luna Classic
$0.00008478-0.53%
Mina
$0.53948958+0.12%
Dash
$42.23+1.52%
eCash
$0.00002449+0.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07+0.13%
Woo Network
$0.23455176+6.27%
Flare
$0.02324997+1.81%
Zilliqa
$0.02310904+1.52%
Nexo
$0.67266305-0.75%
PancakeSwap
$1.76+6.38%
Mask Network
$4.41+3.33%
THORChain
$1.16+3.00%
Loopring
$0.27667621+1.01%
dYdX
$2.08+2.31%
Convex Finance
$4.28+0.35%
Enjin
$0.33071021+0.97%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21633800+0.64%
FLOKI
$0.00003150-1.05%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-2.53%
NEM
$0.03305961+1.71%
Illuvium
$55.78+3.00%
Fetch.ai
$0.27655458+5.69%
Holo
$0.00160021+0.33%
Qtum
$2.62+1.52%
Zcash
$31.96-0.01%
Oasis Network
$0.05374379+1.74%
Celo
$0.53247972+5.04%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.17+1.15%
Audius
$0.23982644+0.37%
Compound
$36.20+1.56%
Ravencoin
$0.02079925+0.72%
SXP
$0.43059051+3.95%
BLUR
$0.48786426+1.81%
Kusama
$26.14-2.46%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.82850150-0.06%
Decred
$15.50-1.17%
ICON
$0.24001499+2.13%
Stepn
$0.25941365+1.04%
IoTeX
$0.02333351+0.59%
JasmyCoin
$0.00461370+0.28%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.51+1.48%
Yearn Finance
$6,491.28+0.89%
EthereumPoW
$1.93+0.76%
Ankr
$0.02531942+0.22%
Helium
$1.43+3.40%
0x
$0.22017530-0.91%
Braintrust
$0.73566699+1.00%
Band Protocol
$1.43+1.49%
Moonbeam
$0.27537863+0.01%
Harmony
$0.01435679+0.77%
Wax
$0.05317630+0.16%
Waves
$1.71+1.17%
Sushiswap
$0.85121924+0.66%
Siacoin
$0.00316078+1.41%
Skale
$0.03426905+4.33%
Joe
$0.45149707-0.65%
SafePal
$0.40952746-0.88%
Gains Network
$4.87+0.11%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02979819-1.37%
Livepeer
$5.15+1.95%
Amp
$0.00256307-1.17%
Aragon
$3.56+0.29%
UMA Protocol
$1.94+0.56%
Stargate Finance
$0.68058949+0.09%
Cartesi
$0.18309715+0.48%
SPACE ID
$0.46511573-0.28%
TerraUSD
$0.01339191+1.37%
Synapse
$0.68022572+10.57%
DigiByte
$0.00790823+3.31%
Nervos Network
$0.00366315+3.16%
Lisk
$0.81383120+2.21%
Polymath Network
$0.13042279+2.12%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16160384+1.13%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+3.50%
Kyber Network
$0.61769656+1.75%
iExec RLC
$1.53+0.45%
OMG Network
$0.76822528+1.54%
Nano
$0.74787904+3.09%
Syscoin
$0.13990179+13.17%
MetisDAO
$22.64+5.95%
Numeraire
$14.63+0.68%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00217978+1.65%
NKN
$0.13634409+5.53%
Chromia
$0.15395169+0.70%
Celsius
$0.20622075-0.34%
Secret
$0.39801504-0.09%
Dent
$0.00086802+0.47%
COTI
$0.06871916-1.86%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.42-0.37%
MOBOX
$0.41241077-1.13%
Steem
$0.18238605+1.54%
Ren
$0.07332802+0.87%
WINkLink
$0.00007241+0.75%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Request
$0.08917996+0.49%
Bifrost
$0.05369870+3.00%
Civic
$0.08456908+0.83%
Spell Token
$0.00057996-2.23%
Keep Network
$0.12063562+0.59%
Bancor
$0.41451886+0.50%
Index Chain
$0.07999403+2.36%
CEEK VR
$0.06944177+4.22%
SuperRare
$0.09228289-0.92%
Sun Token
$0.00594028+1.49%
XYO Network
$0.00410758+3.50%
WazirX
$0.11332277-1.85%
Augur
$6.43+0.66%
Reef
$0.00220012-0.19%
RACA
$0.00014318+0.68%
Stormx
$0.00424842+0.33%
LooksRare
$0.08414229-1.77%
Raydium
$0.21370910-2.01%
Moonriver
$6.34+0.55%
Storj
$0.29866172+1.23%
Voyager Token
$0.14097812-0.63%
Saitama
$0.00089078+0.80%
Orchid
$0.06554760+0.78%
GAS
$2.77+1.41%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18864948-0.10%
Adventure Gold
$0.44755669+1.34%
Polkastarter
$0.34635395+1.21%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000013.09%
Verge
$0.00192280-0.09%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16310465+4.36%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19562192+1.63%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.88+1.46%
Serum
$0.07223093-0.63%
Enzyme
$18.35+0.01%
CLV
$0.04551348+2.19%
Quickswap
$56.40+0.76%
Blue Zelle
$0.06575478+3.10%
Star Atlas
$0.00184814+0.53%
Stafi
$0.34329572+0.86%
Harvest Finance
$27.58+1.33%
district0x
$0.02039924+1.56%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00389382-1.66%
Rarible
$1.18+0.44%
Tokemak
$0.75045864+1.02%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01425172-0.46%
Quantstamp
$0.01230074+1.17%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03122558-6.50%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.95245289+1.67%
Pepe
$0.00000126-4.30%
Tether
$1.00+0.09%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Crypto Investors Lost $54M to Rugpulls, Scams in May: Blockchain Security Firm De.Fi

May saw fewer exploits than April, suggesting better security practices among crypto users and developers.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconJun 2, 2023 at 12:13 p.m. UTC
$50 million was lost to exploits and rug pulls in May 2023. (Mika Baumeister/Unsplash)

$50 million was lost to exploits and rug pulls in May 2023. (Mika Baumeister/Unsplash)

In a turbulent month for the cryptocurrency market, May 2023 witnessed a wave of scams and hacking incidents that resulted in cumulative losses of over $54 million, a new report from security firm De.Fi shows.

The amount is a nearly half of April's $101.5 million loss, suggesting better security practices among users and developers. However, no funds were recovered in May 2023 – compared to $2.2 million recovered in April.

The BNB Chain ecosystem accounted for the majority of the incidents, with losses above $37 million across ten cases. Ethereum-based projects saw the least exploits at just over $2 million.

CoinDesk - Unknown
BNB Chain ecosystem lost the most to exploits and rug pulls last month. (De.Fi)

Among the top ten cases, Fintoch suffered the highest loss of $31.7 million due to a smart contract exploit. Jimbo Protocol on Arbitrum experienced a loss of $7.5 million due to a rugpull, while Deus Finance on BNB lost $6.2 million in a smart contract exploit.

Other notable cases included Tornado Cash, Mother, WSB Coin, Linda Yaccarino, Block Forest, SNOOKER, and land, with losses ranging from $145,000 to $733,000.

Rug pulls remained the most prevalent, accounting for twelve cases and losses totaling $37 million. There were nine cases of exploits resulting in losses of $8.8 million, while flash loan Attacks, although less frequent with five cases, still led to significant losses totaling $8.9 million. Exit scams were responsible for two cases, resulting in a loss of $177,000.

A “rug pull” is a colloquial term for a type of crypto scam that typically see the developer, or developers, gain legitimacy on social media, hype up a project and raise a significant sum of money only to drain liquidity after that project’s tokens are first offered to the public.

Flash loans, on the other hand, are a sophisticated type of exploit that allows traders to borrow unsecured funds from lenders using smart contracts instead of third parties. Attackers typically take out flash loans to manipulate the prices of a project’s token – where the smart contract is unable to detect the manipulation – and drain treasury funds.

As such, governance tokens were the most commonly targeted category, with 19 cases reported and losses totaling $3.3 million. Decentralized exchanges (DEX) were targeted in three cases, resulting in losses of $4 million. Stablecoins recorded the highest amount lost, reaching $6.2 million in a single case.

Other categories, such as yield aggregators, gaming and metaverse applications, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and centralized crypto platforms reported no losses during this period. Borrowing and lending protocols remained unaffected as well.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
HacksDeFi