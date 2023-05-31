Jimbos Protocol to Work With U.S. Homeland Security to Help Recover $7.5M From Flash Loan Exploit

Bitcoin
$27,115.34-2.48%
Ethereum
$1,865.90-2.08%
Binance Coin
$306.22-2.06%
XRP
$0.51527153-1.67%
Cardano
$0.37614200-0.43%
Dogecoin
$0.07151879-1.20%
Polygon
$0.88993321-1.68%
Solana
$20.71-2.87%
Tron
$0.07590725-0.69%
Polkadot
$5.31-2.63%
Litecoin
$89.66-2.59%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000846-2.56%
Avalanche
$14.03-3.50%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,149.54-2.40%
Uniswap
$5.02-2.55%
Chainlink
$6.46-2.57%
Cosmos
$10.48-3.38%
Monero
$146.99-4.29%
Ethereum Classic
$17.91-2.14%
Stellar
$0.09118100+0.78%
Bitcoin Cash
$112.74-1.62%
Internet Computer
$4.66-4.19%
Filecoin
$4.67-3.77%
Lido DAO
$2.09-3.54%
Quant
$115.72+0.91%
Aptos
$8.27-3.44%
Hedera
$0.05105103-3.31%
Crypto.com
$0.05950106-0.72%
VeChain
$0.02033723-3.09%
Arbitrum
$1.16-6.30%
NEAR Protocol
$1.56-3.62%
The Graph
$0.13319831+1.34%
ApeCoin
$3.14-1.76%
Algorand
$0.14654133-3.50%
Paxos Dollar
$0.96893721-2.91%
EOS
$0.88880000-2.47%
The Sandbox
$0.53025415-5.23%
Elrond
$36.50-1.44%
Aave
$63.59-4.61%
Optimism
$1.37-3.77%
Fantom
$0.31060969-5.51%
Decentraland
$0.46197555-3.81%
Tezos
$0.90100000-3.84%
Theta
$0.82792783-5.17%
Stacks
$0.59525119-5.81%
Axie Infinity
$6.87-3.04%
Flow
$0.71957523-3.83%
Synthetix
$2.32-3.31%
NEO
$10.40-2.49%
Immutable X
$0.72656237-7.07%
Gala
$0.02916527-2.82%
Curve DAO Token
$0.81121961-3.23%
Bitcoin SV
$32.79-3.20%
Injective Protocol
$7.24-3.55%
Maker
$634.65-1.38%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059-2.20%
Kava.io
$1.03-6.62%
IOTA
$0.19830236-4.15%
Chiliz
$0.09853639-2.06%
PAX Gold
$1,969.48+0.14%
Luna Classic
$0.00008418-2.31%
Mina
$0.53634988-4.93%
Dash
$41.68-5.19%
eCash
$0.00002418-3.35%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-1.59%
Flare
$0.02311956-5.64%
Nexo
$0.68103681-1.98%
Zilliqa
$0.02271571-3.47%
Woo Network
$0.21980463-3.21%
Mask Network
$4.37-4.01%
Loopring
$0.27834826-4.54%
THORChain
$1.12-2.94%
PancakeSwap
$1.62-5.70%
dYdX
$2.03-4.00%
Enjin
$0.32391618-4.09%
Convex Finance
$4.16-5.61%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21192500-3.23%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-4.98%
FLOKI
$0.00003123-5.70%
NEM
$0.03269412-1.85%
Holo
$0.00157345-1.90%
Illuvium
$52.53+6.03%
Fetch.ai
$0.26350134-4.75%
Zcash
$32.16-5.66%
Qtum
$2.61-3.66%
Oasis Network
$0.05158221-3.93%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.94-5.14%
Celo
$0.50006580-3.29%
Audius
$0.23535607-3.99%
Ravencoin
$0.02059816-4.14%
Compound
$35.63-2.69%
Kusama
$26.01-0.47%
SXP
$0.41209324+2.63%
Decred
$15.46-6.65%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.82957936-4.16%
BLUR
$0.47529566-4.92%
ICON
$0.23710129-4.94%
Stepn
$0.25409859-3.65%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.53-0.47%
JasmyCoin
$0.00452529-3.59%
IoTeX
$0.02277674-4.25%
Yearn Finance
$6,431.89-2.65%
EthereumPoW
$1.92-5.99%
Ankr
$0.02529309-4.34%
Helium
$1.36-2.44%
0x
$0.22390165-2.32%
Braintrust
$0.72968130-3.67%
Moonbeam
$0.27629904-3.56%
Harmony
$0.01425122-6.52%
Wax
$0.05290548-3.09%
Band Protocol
$1.37-5.50%
Waves
$1.71-3.44%
Siacoin
$0.00314212-3.59%
Sushiswap
$0.83185038-4.53%
SafePal
$0.40804311-0.90%
Gains Network
$4.90-2.74%
Skale
$0.03249853-3.99%
Amp
$0.00259115-3.93%
Joe
$0.42224508-10.35%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02904649-0.40%
Aragon
$3.51-1.72%
Livepeer
$4.93-2.86%
UMA Protocol
$1.92-3.88%
Stargate Finance
$0.66447299-6.78%
Cartesi
$0.17992937-6.40%
SPACE ID
$0.45656324-5.30%
TerraUSD
$0.01327425-4.62%
DigiByte
$0.00756262-3.62%
Polymath Network
$0.13386710+23.03%
Nervos Network
$0.00353936-3.12%
Lisk
$0.80081405-4.97%
Synapse
$0.59405293-8.39%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15857250-0.68%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-2.90%
Kyber Network
$0.60604395-3.66%
iExec RLC
$1.51-4.22%
OMG Network
$0.74627851-6.08%
MetisDAO
$21.80-3.90%
Nano
$0.71215958-1.64%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00213071-2.84%
Numeraire
$14.21-3.95%
Celsius
$0.20869421-5.14%
Chromia
$0.15382251+2.27%
Syscoin
$0.12176085-4.30%
Secret
$0.39957539-9.46%
COTI
$0.06949091+0.51%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.44-4.05%
Dent
$0.00084528-4.07%
MOBOX
$0.41742883-3.21%
Steem
$0.18082792-3.42%
NKN
$0.11423045-5.28%
Ren
$0.07237367-3.66%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
WINkLink
$0.00007141-2.93%
Spell Token
$0.00058845-1.33%
Keep Network
$0.12445610-0.79%
Bifrost
$0.05353284+3.96%
Request
$0.08857901+1.68%
Civic
$0.08362044-3.20%
Bancor
$0.40948044-2.44%
Index Chain
$0.07813405-5.27%
SuperRare
$0.09037753-2.76%
CEEK VR
$0.06633298-4.31%
Sun Token
$0.00578149-0.87%
WazirX
$0.11624488-2.89%
Augur
$6.47-0.68%
XYO Network
$0.00397209+0.32%
Reef
$0.00214355-4.57%
Raydium
$0.22941512+15.49%
RACA
$0.00014193-2.44%
Stormx
$0.00424025-2.70%
LooksRare
$0.08285185-10.53%
Moonriver
$6.28-3.34%
Storj
$0.29324801-4.45%
Voyager Token
$0.13838311-1.96%
Saitama
$0.00088031-6.11%
Orchid
$0.06524646-2.91%
GAS
$2.77-2.84%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18482785-7.27%
Polkastarter
$0.34195105-2.26%
Adventure Gold
$0.43901534-3.46%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-16.75%
Verge
$0.00191514-5.62%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19397727-2.61%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15500820-1.81%
Serum
$0.07227030+1.10%
Enzyme
$18.10-2.73%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.75-2.96%
CLV
$0.04461626-3.80%
Quickswap
$55.96-3.21%
Blue Zelle
$0.06301185-2.95%
Star Atlas
$0.00183453-3.48%
district0x
$0.02850000+2.15%
Stafi
$0.34025905-4.61%
Harvest Finance
$26.92-3.63%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00406451-9.80%
Rarible
$1.22-0.87%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01444853-3.50%
Tokemak
$0.73746292-2.99%
Quantstamp
$0.01247448-0.76%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03352306-9.73%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.95515936-2.07%
Pepe
$0.00000123-4.13%
Tether
$1.00+0.01%
USD Coin
$0.99995800+0.02%
Dai
$1.00+0.06%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Jimbos Protocol to Work With U.S. Homeland Security to Help Recover $7.5M From Flash Loan Exploit

The team is opening more cases in other jurisdictions and offering a roughly $800,000 bounty to the general public for information on the exploiter.

By Sage D. Young
AccessTimeIconMay 31, 2023 at 8:55 p.m. UTC
(Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

U.S. Homeland Security (Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

Developers of Jimbos Protocol, an Arbitrum-based application, said Wednesday they opened up a case with the New York branch of the Department of Homeland Security to arrest the attacker who exploited the protocol for millions of dollars this past weekend.

“We warned you. We’d prefer giving you the bounty so we can focus on our protocol. Instead, we will deal with law enforcement to find you,” the Jimbos team wrote to the attacker on Twitter, after giving them several days to return 90% of the stolen funds. “The door remains open for the hacker to return the funds until they are arrested, at which point the offer will be rescinded.”

The recent move to work with the Department of Homeland Security comes three days after Jimbos faced a $7.5 million flash loan exploit and about two weeks after the protocol’s official launch date.

In addition to collaborating with law enforcement in the United States, the team is currently opening more cases in other jurisdictions and is offering a 10% bounty worth about $800,000 to the general public for anyone who provides information that leads to catching the exploiter and funds being returned.

“We have a good idea who it is,” said blockchain sleuth Ogle, who is part of the recovery process and has helped with the Euler Finance exploit. “I think they end up speaking, keeping their 10%, and returning the rest — it’s a win for everybody and makes the most sense. Only an idiot would try to keep the rest, but risk prison for years and losing all of the money.”

Edited by Nelson Wang.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Sage D. Young

Sage D. Young is a tech protocol reporter at CoinDesk. He owns a few NFTs, gold and silver, as well as BTC, ETH, LINK, AAVE, ARB, PEOPLE, DOGE, OS, and HTR.

Follow @httpsageyd on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
HackDepartment of Homeland SecurityExploit