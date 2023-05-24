Ledger Recover Fiasco Exposes Gap Between Blockchain Ideals and Technical Reality

Once the potential “backdoor” was revealed, outrage flooded Crypto Twitter, with posters panning Ledger for being out of touch with its own customer base – ostensibly self-sovereign types who want nothing but to be entirely in control of their own crypto. Ledger vehemently denied allegations that its capabilities amounted to a “backdoor.” But the company’s initial response to the outrage – pointing out (in a now-deleted tweet) that users were always trusting Ledger not to extract user keys – only served to fuel the furor: One widely-circulated video appeared to show a user smashing a Ledger device with a hammer and then blow-torching it into flames.