Crypto Security Firm Unciphered Claims Ability to Physically Hack Trezor T Wallet

As part of Unciphered’s effort to demonstrate its capability, company officials asked CoinDesk to acquire a new Trezor T wallet, set it up with our own seed phrase and write that down somewhere safe. We then sent it via a secure mailing option to Unciphered’s lab, where they then proceeded to hack into it (recording some of the steps on a video) and ultimately were able to retrieve our seed phrase and pin. The extra step of involving CoinDesk was suggested by the Unciphered team as a way of providing assurance that the procedure wasn’t faked or that the device wasn’t compromised by a previous owner.