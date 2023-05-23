Zuzalu Is 2 Months in Montenegro With Crypto Elites, Cold Plunges, Vitalik Selfies

The first-of-a-kind event in Lustica Bay, Montenegro, taking place over the past two months, describes itself as a pop-up city, with an invite-only crowd of about 200 executives and developers focused on cryptography, technology and longevity. Another 300 invitees or so have popped in and out for days or weeks, long enough to absorb the vibe and maybe take part in the “cold plunges” in the Adriatic Sea that have become daily rituals.