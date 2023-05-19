Bitcoin
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

Privacy-Focused Network Horizen Expected to Undergo Node Upgrade in June

The upgrade would bring enhancements to sidechains and bug fixes.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconMay 19, 2023 at 12:35 p.m. UTC
Node

Nodes are key to run transactions on a blockchain. (Omar Flores)

The Horizen network is expected to undergo a node upgrade on June 7, developers confirmed earlier this week on GitHub.

Per Messari data, the hard fork has been scheduled on Horizen mainnet at block 1,363,115, estimated to arrive on Jun. 7, 2023, at approximately 13:00 UTC. Node operators have been asked to update to Zen v4.0.0 before May 31, 2023.

The upgrade would bring enhancements to Horizen’s sidechain version 2 and fix minor bugs encountered in the current node version.

Sidechains refer to independent networks that operate atop a main blockchain, such as Horizen in this case. These are similar to layer 2 networks, but different in one key aspect: Sidechains have their own security mechanism, unlike layer 2 networks which rely on the security of their mother network.

Different sidechains can be customized to serve specific purposes, such as having a governance-focused sidechain or a decentralized finance (DeFi)-focused sidechain. This ensures an exploit in one sidechain doesn’t impact the other.

Horizen’s ZEN tokens have gained 8% over the past week, as per Coingecko.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Follow @shauryamalwa on Twitter

Read more about
TechDeFi