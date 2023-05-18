Coinbase Cloud Joins Chainlink as Node Operator to Bolster Security

Bitcoin
$27,442.11+2.59%
Ethereum
$1,825.60+1.64%
Binance Coin
$313.94+1.52%
XRP
$0.46751058+4.20%
Cardano
$0.37854500+3.15%
Dogecoin
$0.07441133+1.93%
Solana
$20.80+0.82%
Polygon
$0.87731675+2.52%
Litecoin
$92.89+0.81%
Polkadot
$5.42+2.92%
Tron
$0.07090818+0.27%
Binance USD
$0.99976887-0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000879+1.66%
Avalanche
$15.02+1.44%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,382.50+2.10%
Uniswap
$5.32+3.56%
Chainlink
$6.69+1.29%
Cosmos
$10.99+1.78%
Monero
$151.11-0.37%
Ethereum Classic
$18.62+1.20%
Stellar
$0.08923600+1.41%
Internet Computer
$5.33+2.77%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.30+0.11%
Lido DAO
$2.27+4.10%
Filecoin
$4.54+1.96%
Aptos
$8.66+3.06%
Hedera
$0.05253239+1.71%
Crypto.com
$0.06379463+1.22%
Quant
$105.68+0.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.68+1.12%
Arbitrum
$1.19+3.10%
VeChain
$0.01971752+0.83%
ApeCoin
$3.43+2.20%
Algorand
$0.17006374+1.56%
The Graph
$0.12288349+0.55%
Fantom
$0.38455413+1.59%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99536931+0.43%
EOS
$0.90650000+1.31%
The Sandbox
$0.53640718+1.40%
Elrond
$37.51+1.09%
Aave
$65.96+5.81%
Decentraland
$0.50955326+0.30%
Theta
$0.92579323+1.30%
Stacks
$0.66560871+4.21%
Tezos
$0.90680000+1.43%
Axie Infinity
$7.18-2.97%
Flow
$0.78452361+0.32%
Immutable X
$0.78489248+5.64%
Synthetix
$2.43+10.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83191224+1.80%
NEO
$9.49+1.17%
Bitcoin SV
$33.62-0.27%
Optimism
$1.80+6.48%
Chiliz
$0.10801050+0.94%
Maker
$639.71+1.02%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+0.06%
Luna Classic
$0.00009136+0.07%
Mina
$0.58625060+3.26%
Injective Protocol
$6.58+8.28%
PAX Gold
$1,986.21-0.49%
IOTA
$0.18532324+2.43%
eCash
$0.00002628+0.56%
Kava.io
$0.95866097+5.46%
Dash
$44.07-1.46%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10+1.55%
Flare
$0.02783325+2.02%
Zilliqa
$0.02453841+1.26%
Woo Network
$0.23544551+2.68%
Nexo
$0.68407030+3.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.87+1.78%
Loopring
$0.30023520+0.88%
Convex Finance
$4.74+1.91%
THORChain
$1.20+4.48%
Mask Network
$4.46+9.36%
dYdX
$2.21+3.81%
Enjin
$0.35029000-0.96%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22316000+0.91%
FLOKI
$0.00003346+2.54%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.15%
Holo
$0.00170348-0.49%
NEM
$0.03319565+1.51%
Zcash
$33.77+1.75%
Qtum
$2.66+1.62%
Oasis Network
$0.05446581+2.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.58+1.05%
Celo
$0.54389630+0.55%
Fetch.ai
$0.25430416+4.84%
Ravencoin
$0.02222550+0.78%
Audius
$0.24960293-0.53%
Decred
$17.40+0.52%
ICON
$0.26596638+2.51%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.94482029+0.30%
Illuvium
$48.67+6.02%
SXP
$0.44094138+5.11%
Gala
$0.03265148-3.30%
Compound
$35.88+2.49%
Stepn
$0.28531412+1.44%
Kusama
$26.11+2.28%
JasmyCoin
$0.00489895-0.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.18+2.29%
EthereumPoW
$2.10+1.23%
BLUR
$0.47506707+3.92%
Yearn Finance
$6,721.06-0.00%
Ankr
$0.02625910+1.06%
IoTeX
$0.02268769-0.23%
Harmony
$0.01679870+2.59%
Wax
$0.06038195+5.59%
0x
$0.23105053+3.07%
Helium
$1.35+0.74%
Band Protocol
$1.50+1.52%
Moonbeam
$0.29058960+1.89%
Braintrust
$0.74275961-0.79%
Siacoin
$0.00344857+1.86%
Sushiswap
$0.91115668+2.07%
Gains Network
$5.71+9.14%
Amp
$0.00297397+0.27%
Polymath Network
$0.18552014+23.68%
Waves
$1.64+1.98%
UMA Protocol
$2.27+6.72%
SafePal
$0.41064497+0.18%
TerraUSD
$0.01537851+1.92%
Skale
$0.03281440+1.73%
Cartesi
$0.19705404+4.89%
SPACE ID
$0.48826248+5.11%
Livepeer
$4.97+4.69%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02751466+4.31%
Joe
$0.38683251+3.27%
DigiByte
$0.00802587+3.06%
Aragon
$3.24-0.68%
Lisk
$0.86856537+2.23%
Stargate Finance
$0.63184748-0.02%
Synapse
$0.63567528+14.35%
iExec RLC
$1.63+4.18%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+0.12%
OMG Network
$0.81745827+1.54%
Nervos Network
$0.00335871+3.01%
Kyber Network
$0.62288630+3.13%
Secret
$0.50310830+3.57%
Nano
$0.75212379+3.07%
MetisDAO
$22.62+3.46%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00229248-0.72%
Celsius
$0.22718009+3.64%
Ribbon Finance
$0.13249394+2.16%
Numeraire
$13.99+3.94%
Syscoin
$0.12181358+3.80%
Steem
$0.19838452+1.69%
COTI
$0.07057776+0.33%
Dent
$0.00088456+2.66%
MOBOX
$0.42770459+1.34%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40+5.01%
Ren
$0.08007621+2.64%
Chromia
$0.13998235+2.07%
Keep Network
$0.13233274-0.52%
WINkLink
$0.00007544+0.92%
Civic
$0.08959810+1.67%
Spell Token
$0.00059532+1.94%
Request
$0.08960947+1.18%
Bancor
$0.42996663+3.45%
NKN
$0.10267242+3.92%
Bifrost
$0.05030116+1.05%
SuperRare
$0.10137480+2.68%
XYO Network
$0.00474709-8.72%
Index Chain
$0.08182794+2.24%
LooksRare
$0.10690204+4.90%
WazirX
$0.12305952-0.17%
CEEK VR
$0.06639685+0.15%
Augur
$6.70+0.82%
RACA
$0.00015674+1.50%
Reef
$0.00228768+2.44%
Sun Token
$0.00554410+2.76%
Stormx
$0.00462126-0.22%
Raydium
$0.24171938+28.93%
Moonriver
$6.65+1.87%
Storj
$0.31618739+2.42%
Voyager Token
$0.15071018+1.12%
Saitama
$0.00090946-1.77%
Orchid
$0.06862875+0.76%
GAS
$2.75+0.86%
Polkastarter
$0.36710339+1.58%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19403195+0.74%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000011.87%
Verge
$0.00199057+3.82%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21154437+0.56%
Serum
$0.08390825+8.40%
Adventure Gold
$0.39834525+2.35%
CLV
$0.04907654+1.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91+2.06%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15059170+0.02%
Enzyme
$18.67+2.40%
Quickswap
$58.05+1.26%
Star Atlas
$0.00219394+2.06%
Blue Zelle
$0.06398436+4.68%
Stafi
$0.37858440+5.70%
district0x
$0.02715142+8.16%
Harvest Finance
$28.59+2.09%
Rarible
$1.33-0.20%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00334906+6.64%
Tokemak
$0.85794011+24.70%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01617868+0.28%
Quantstamp
$0.01478399+15.24%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05133033+0.64%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.13+3.55%
Pepe
$0.00000163+5.46%
Tether
$0.99986872-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99985016-0.01%
Dai
$0.99956460-0.04%
Coinbase Cloud Joins Chainlink as Node Operator to Bolster Security

Telecoms giants Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom and news provider Associated Press are also Chainlink node operators.

By Camomile Shumba
AccessTimeIconMay 18, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Chainlink Labs team at SmartCon (Chainlink)

Chainlink Labs team at SmartCon (Chainlink)

Camomile Shumba is a CoinDesk regulatory reporter based in the UK. She previously worked as an intern for Business Insider and Bloomberg News. She does not currently hold value in any digital currencies or projects.

Chainlink, a provider of real-world data to blockchains, said infrastructure provider Coinbase Cloud will become a node operator on its system, adding capacity and security to the so-called oracle network, according to a Thursday press release.

A node operator monitors blockchains for data requests such as stock prices and temperature data, retrieves the off-chain information and delivers it to the smart contract that issued the request.

Other Chainlink node operators include telecoms giants Swisscom, Deutsche Telekom and news provider Associated Press.

Chainlink supplies 974 data feeds and has enabled $7.8 trillion worth of transactions since the start of 2022 according to data from its website.

Coinbase Cloud brings "extensive experience, robust infrastructure and commitment to security," William Reilly, global head of CeFi, sales & strategy at Chainlink Labs said in the press release.

Read more: SWIFT Is Partnering With Chainlink: Here’s the Down-low on the Blockchain Data Provider

Edited by Sheldon Reback and Parikshit Mishra.

CoinDesk - Unknown

