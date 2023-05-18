ApeCoin DAO Approves Proposal to Boost Bored Ape NFTs, APE Ecosystem Growth

Bitcoin
$27,442.11+2.59%
Ethereum
$1,825.60+1.64%
Binance Coin
$313.94+1.52%
XRP
$0.46751058+4.20%
Cardano
$0.37854500+3.15%
Dogecoin
$0.07441133+1.93%
Solana
$20.80+0.82%
Polygon
$0.87731675+2.52%
Litecoin
$92.89+0.81%
Polkadot
$5.42+2.92%
Tron
$0.07090818+0.27%
Binance USD
$0.99976887-0.02%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000879+1.66%
Avalanche
$15.02+1.44%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,382.50+2.10%
Uniswap
$5.32+3.56%
Chainlink
$6.69+1.29%
Cosmos
$10.99+1.78%
Monero
$151.11-0.37%
Ethereum Classic
$18.62+1.20%
Stellar
$0.08923600+1.41%
Internet Computer
$5.33+2.77%
Bitcoin Cash
$117.30+0.11%
Lido DAO
$2.27+4.10%
Filecoin
$4.54+1.96%
Aptos
$8.66+3.06%
Hedera
$0.05253239+1.71%
Crypto.com
$0.06379463+1.22%
Quant
$105.68+0.43%
NEAR Protocol
$1.68+1.12%
Arbitrum
$1.19+3.10%
VeChain
$0.01971752+0.83%
ApeCoin
$3.43+2.20%
Algorand
$0.17006374+1.56%
The Graph
$0.12288349+0.55%
Fantom
$0.38455413+1.59%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99536931+0.43%
EOS
$0.90650000+1.31%
The Sandbox
$0.53640718+1.40%
Elrond
$37.51+1.09%
Aave
$65.96+5.81%
Decentraland
$0.50955326+0.30%
Theta
$0.92579323+1.30%
Stacks
$0.66560871+4.21%
Tezos
$0.90680000+1.43%
Axie Infinity
$7.18-2.97%
Flow
$0.78452361+0.32%
Immutable X
$0.78489248+5.64%
Synthetix
$2.43+10.56%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83191224+1.80%
NEO
$9.49+1.17%
Bitcoin SV
$33.62-0.27%
Optimism
$1.80+6.48%
Chiliz
$0.10801050+0.94%
Maker
$639.71+1.02%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+0.06%
Luna Classic
$0.00009136+0.07%
Mina
$0.58625060+3.26%
Injective Protocol
$6.58+8.28%
PAX Gold
$1,986.21-0.49%
IOTA
$0.18532324+2.43%
eCash
$0.00002628+0.56%
Kava.io
$0.95866097+5.46%
Dash
$44.07-1.46%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10+1.55%
Flare
$0.02783325+2.02%
Zilliqa
$0.02453841+1.26%
Woo Network
$0.23544551+2.68%
Nexo
$0.68407030+3.66%
PancakeSwap
$1.87+1.78%
Loopring
$0.30023520+0.88%
Convex Finance
$4.74+1.91%
THORChain
$1.20+4.48%
Mask Network
$4.46+9.36%
dYdX
$2.21+3.81%
Enjin
$0.35029000-0.96%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22316000+0.91%
FLOKI
$0.00003346+2.54%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000002.15%
Holo
$0.00170348-0.49%
NEM
$0.03319565+1.51%
Zcash
$33.77+1.75%
Qtum
$2.66+1.62%
Oasis Network
$0.05446581+2.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.58+1.05%
Celo
$0.54389630+0.55%
Fetch.ai
$0.25430416+4.84%
Ravencoin
$0.02222550+0.78%
Audius
$0.24960293-0.53%
Decred
$17.40+0.52%
ICON
$0.26596638+2.51%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.94482029+0.30%
Illuvium
$48.67+6.02%
SXP
$0.44094138+5.11%
Gala
$0.03265148-3.30%
Compound
$35.88+2.49%
Stepn
$0.28531412+1.44%
Kusama
$26.11+2.28%
JasmyCoin
$0.00489895-0.43%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.18+2.29%
EthereumPoW
$2.10+1.23%
BLUR
$0.47506707+3.92%
Yearn Finance
$6,721.06-0.00%
Ankr
$0.02625910+1.06%
IoTeX
$0.02268769-0.23%
Harmony
$0.01679870+2.59%
Wax
$0.06038195+5.59%
0x
$0.23105053+3.07%
Helium
$1.35+0.74%
Band Protocol
$1.50+1.52%
Moonbeam
$0.29058960+1.89%
Braintrust
$0.74275961-0.79%
Siacoin
$0.00344857+1.86%
Sushiswap
$0.91115668+2.07%
Gains Network
$5.71+9.14%
Amp
$0.00297397+0.27%
Polymath Network
$0.18552014+23.68%
Waves
$1.64+1.98%
UMA Protocol
$2.27+6.72%
SafePal
$0.41064497+0.18%
TerraUSD
$0.01537851+1.92%
Skale
$0.03281440+1.73%
Cartesi
$0.19705404+4.89%
SPACE ID
$0.48826248+5.11%
Livepeer
$4.97+4.69%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02751466+4.31%
Joe
$0.38683251+3.27%
DigiByte
$0.00802587+3.06%
Aragon
$3.24-0.68%
Lisk
$0.86856537+2.23%
Stargate Finance
$0.63184748-0.02%
Synapse
$0.63567528+14.35%
iExec RLC
$1.63+4.18%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+0.12%
OMG Network
$0.81745827+1.54%
Nervos Network
$0.00335871+3.01%
Kyber Network
$0.62288630+3.13%
Secret
$0.50310830+3.57%
Nano
$0.75212379+3.07%
MetisDAO
$22.62+3.46%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00229248-0.72%
Celsius
$0.22718009+3.64%
Ribbon Finance
$0.13249394+2.16%
Numeraire
$13.99+3.94%
Syscoin
$0.12181358+3.80%
Steem
$0.19838452+1.69%
COTI
$0.07057776+0.33%
Dent
$0.00088456+2.66%
MOBOX
$0.42770459+1.34%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40+5.01%
Ren
$0.08007621+2.64%
Chromia
$0.13998235+2.07%
Keep Network
$0.13233274-0.52%
WINkLink
$0.00007544+0.92%
Civic
$0.08959810+1.67%
Spell Token
$0.00059532+1.94%
Request
$0.08960947+1.18%
Bancor
$0.42996663+3.45%
NKN
$0.10267242+3.92%
Bifrost
$0.05030116+1.05%
SuperRare
$0.10137480+2.68%
XYO Network
$0.00474709-8.72%
Index Chain
$0.08182794+2.24%
LooksRare
$0.10690204+4.90%
WazirX
$0.12305952-0.17%
CEEK VR
$0.06639685+0.15%
Augur
$6.70+0.82%
RACA
$0.00015674+1.50%
Reef
$0.00228768+2.44%
Sun Token
$0.00554410+2.76%
Stormx
$0.00462126-0.22%
Raydium
$0.24171938+28.93%
Moonriver
$6.65+1.87%
Storj
$0.31618739+2.42%
Voyager Token
$0.15071018+1.12%
Saitama
$0.00090946-1.77%
Orchid
$0.06862875+0.76%
GAS
$2.75+0.86%
Polkastarter
$0.36710339+1.58%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19403195+0.74%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000011.87%
Verge
$0.00199057+3.82%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21154437+0.56%
Serum
$0.08390825+8.40%
Adventure Gold
$0.39834525+2.35%
CLV
$0.04907654+1.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91+2.06%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15059170+0.02%
Enzyme
$18.67+2.40%
Quickswap
$58.05+1.26%
Star Atlas
$0.00219394+2.06%
Blue Zelle
$0.06398436+4.68%
Stafi
$0.37858440+5.70%
district0x
$0.02715142+8.16%
Harvest Finance
$28.59+2.09%
Rarible
$1.33-0.20%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00334906+6.64%
Tokemak
$0.85794011+24.70%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01617868+0.28%
Quantstamp
$0.01478399+15.24%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05133033+0.64%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.13+3.55%
Pepe
$0.00000163+5.46%
Tether
$0.99986872-0.02%
USD Coin
$0.99985016-0.01%
Dai
$0.99956460-0.04%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Technology

ApeCoin DAO Approves Proposal to Boost Bored Ape NFTs, APE Ecosystem Growth

Ape Accelerator will incubate and launch new projects that strengthen the Bored Ape Yacht Club and ApeCoin ecosystems.

By Shaurya Malwa
AccessTimeIconMay 18, 2023 at 11:08 a.m. UTC
Bored Ape NFTs (Yuga Labs)

(Yuga Labs)

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

ApeCoin DAO has passed a community proposal that would see the launch of an Accelerator that supports the incubation of projects utilizing apecoin tokens (APE) to bolster the fledging ecosystem.

The new AIP-209, which was submitted and approved via ApeCoin DAO’s Idea Proposal system, will incubate and launch community-approved projects that focus on improving the value of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection, and other projects that use ApeCoin.

The "Ape Accelerator" aims to engage the ApeCoin community as initiators, voters, and participants. Initiators can submit proposals for projects to be incubated, while voters can use their APE tokens to vote on whether the proposed projects should be launched. Participants will be able to support approved projects by purchasing NFTs and other yet-unspecified tokens.

Projects which finally launch on the Accelerator will utilize apecoin – which may ultimately accrue value for the tokens are they generate revenue and returns for holders.

ApeCoin was initially issued as a governance token by creator Yuga Labs to holders of the popular BAYC NFT collection, which is composed of 10,000 unique images of cartoon apes that sell at $83,000 apiece as of Thursday.

These tokens find use in other Yuga Labs projects, such as Otherside, Mutant Ape Yacht Club (MAYC) CryptoPunks, MeeBits and Bored Ape Kennel Club (BAKC) – all popular and influential NFT collections.

The launchpad within Ape Accelerator will initially operate on the Ethereum network and feature a tiered structure for participation, based on users' APE stakes and qualifying NFT holdings.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Shaurya Malwa

Shaurya is the Deputy Managing Editor for the Data & Tokens team, focusing on decentralized finance, markets, on-chain data, and governance across all major and minor blockchains.

Read more about
ApeCoinOn-chain DataToken GovernanceDAO