Token of Layer-1 Blockchain Kava Surges 40% Ahead of Mainnet Upgrade

The change improves transaction speed and aims to beef up security on the platform, Kava says.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconMay 16, 2023 at 7:21 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Price rising charts markets indices (Unsplash)

Price rising charts markets indices (Unsplash)

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Layer-1 blockchain Kava’s native token, KAVA, has surged nearly 40% over the past week as its network prepares to undergo a major mainnet upgrade.

The “Kava 13” upgrade will speed up transactions on the network and offer greater security when it goes live on May 17. The network will also launch a new bridge that facilitates the transfer of assets from Cosmos to protocols across Kava.

KAVA previously rallied roughly 10% last Wednesday after token holders suggested terminating the project’s several grants and rewards programs by the year’s end. The token’s market capitalization is $513 million, CoinGecko data shows.

Despite the gains KAVA has notched over the past week, the token’s price has begun trending down as early buyers take profits. The tokens trade at 98 cents at publication time.

Read More: Developers Block Potential ‘Eight-Figure’ Exploit Involving Cosmos-Based Ethermint

Edited by Parikshit Mishra and Shaurya Malwa.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

