Ledger Bats Back Criticism of New Wallet Recovery Service

“Ledger, the company that has experienced multiple security breaches that exposed the personal information of hundreds of thousands of its customers, now wants you to export your private keys from your hardware wallet and give fragments to them, Coincover, and an unnamed third party, where any two can siphon funds,” tweeted ChainLinkGod.eth, a community ambassador for the crypto infrastructure firm, Chainlink. “To facilitate recovery, they need you to dox yourself and give even more of your personal information, allowing anyone with your identity documents (e.g. from other data breaches) to take your funds. This seems… poorly thought out.”