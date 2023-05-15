Liquid Staking Leader Lido Upgrades to Second Version on Ethereum

Users will also receive an NFT as an intermediate step between requesting to unstake and claiming one’s ETH. When a user requests to unstake, they will receive a Lido-issued NFT representing their withdrawal request. Afterwards, the user uses the NFT to claim their ETH rewards and the NFT is burned. Even though the NFT could be listed for trading on Blur and Opensea, according to Lido marketing lead Kasper Rasmussen, “secondary market activity does not play a role in the withdrawal process.”